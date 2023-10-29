A group of players in white and purple volleyball uniforms celebrate.
Taylor Hancock/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Volleyball: Northwestern volleyball defeats Indiana in a five-set battle

Byline photo of Taylor Hancock
Taylor Hancock, Reporter
October 29, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern volleyball (11-11, 5-7 Big Ten) defeated Indiana (16-9, 6-6 Big Ten) in a comeback win Sunday afternoon. After a strong first set, the ‘Cats dropped the ensuing two sets before rallying for the 3-2 win. Senior setter Alexa Rousseau tallied a season-high 53 assists. 

A player in a white and purple volleyball uniform screams in excitement. Two players in white and purple volleyball uniforms walk past one another. A player in a white and purple volleyball uniform celebrates. Two players in white and purple jerseys jump above the net. A player in a white and purple volleyball uniform crouches down while yelling in excitement. A player in a white and purple uniform prepares to serve. Three players in purple and white jerseys celebrate. Two players next to each other in purple and white jerseys crouch with their hands on their knees. A group of players in purple and white uniforms stand in a huddle. A player in a purple and white jersey jumps to hit a volleyball. A group of players in purple and white uniforms celebrate in a huddle.

 

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @taylorhancock23

