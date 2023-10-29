Captured: Volleyball: Northwestern volleyball defeats Indiana in a five-set battle

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern volleyball (11-11, 5-7 Big Ten) defeated Indiana (16-9, 6-6 Big Ten) in a comeback win Sunday afternoon. After a strong first set, the ‘Cats dropped the ensuing two sets before rallying for the 3-2 win. Senior setter Alexa Rousseau tallied a season-high 53 assists.

