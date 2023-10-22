Captured: Northwestern Women’s Volleyball falls to Nebraska in three sets

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

At a hard fought match last Wednesday, Northwestern fell to then-No. 2 Nebraska in straight sets, with scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. Sophomore outside hitter Averie Hernandez led the Wildcats in kills and junior defensive specialist and libero Ellee Stinson in digs. The ‘Cats will play at Ohio State this Wednesday.

