Captured: Northwestern Women’s Volleyball falls to Nebraska in three sets
Jillian Moore/The Daily Northwestern

Jillian Moore, Reporter
October 22, 2023

At a hard fought match last Wednesday, Northwestern fell to then-No. 2 Nebraska in straight sets, with scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. Sophomore outside hitter Averie Hernandez led the Wildcats in kills and junior defensive specialist and libero Ellee Stinson in digs. The ‘Cats will play at Ohio State this Wednesday. 

Players in purple and white jerseys stand in a huddle. Players in purple and white jerseys stand at a volleyball net. Players in purple and white jerseys wait with their hands on their knees. Two players in purple and white jerseys jump up to block a volleyball. A player in a purple and white jersey passes a volleyball. A player in a purple and white jersey serves the volleyball from behind the endline. Players in purple and white jerseys form a huddle on the court.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @jillian_moore7

