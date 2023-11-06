An athlete in a white jersey dribbles a basketball around a defender in a red jersey.
Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Lewis in exhibition game, opens season in calm fashion

Byline photo of Delilah Brumer
Anna Watson and Delilah Brumer
November 6, 2023

Welcome to The Daily's photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily's photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community.

Northwestern women’s basketball defeated Lewis 80-54 in an exhibition game last Thursday. Junior guard Melannie Daley scored a team-high 18 points, tallying 10 in the first half. The ‘Cats will host UIC in the season opener on November 9.

An athlete in a white jersey looks forward and throws a basketball to a teammate.

An athlete in a white jersey shoots a basketball over an opponent with outstretched arms.

An athlete in a white jersey jumps to shoot a basketball over an athlete in a red jersey jumps.

An athlete in a white jersey runs with a basketball past defenders in red jerseys.

An athlete in a white jersey guards the ball against a defender in a red jersey.

A group of basketball players wearing purple and white break a huddle with players wearing red walking in the background.

An athlete wearing a white jersey and an athlete look at the ball thrown by a player in a white jersey.

A basketball player wearing purple and white dribbles down the court while another player wearing red runs behind.

Two basketball players wearing red guard a player wearing purple and white dribbling the ball.

A player holding a basketball yells at their teammates as they prepare to inbound the ball.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @adub_sports

Email:  [email protected]

Twitter: @BrumerDelilah

