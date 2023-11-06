Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Lewis in exhibition game, opens season in calm fashion

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern women’s basketball defeated Lewis 80-54 in an exhibition game last Thursday. Junior guard Melannie Daley scored a team-high 18 points, tallying 10 in the first half. The ‘Cats will host UIC in the season opener on November 9.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @adub_sports

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BrumerDelilah

Related Stories:

— Women’s Basketball: Northwestern victorious against Lewis in exhibition game

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 80, Lewis 54

— Women’s Basketball: McKeown, players talk upcoming season at WNUR ‘Fired Up’ event