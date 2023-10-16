Captured: Evanston’s 2023 Pro-Choice Rally and March

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Around 100 people assembled at Raymond Park Sunday afternoon for a pro-abortion-rights rally. Following speeches from various guest speakers, including Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-9) and Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, the group marched through downtown Evanston and a portion of the Northwestern campus before returning to Raymond Park.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

Related Stories:

— ‘For Those Without Choice’ art exhibit celebrates abortion rights and bodily autonomy

— ‘A painful and infuriating nodal point’: Protestors advocate for abortion rights on would-be 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

— Pro-choice advocates march through Evanston for reproductive freedom