Captured: Women’s Basketball: Iowa dominates Northwestern, 110-74

The Wildcats fell hard to No. 3 Iowa Wednesday night, at the first sellout for a women’s basketball game in program history. Senior guard Caitlin Clark, the focus of the night’s attention, led the Hawkeyes (20-2, 9-1 Big Ten) to victory with 35 points to her name, while NU (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) pushed back with an incredible 19-point performance off the bench by junior guard Melannie Daley.





