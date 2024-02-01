Casey Harter, in white uniform, tries to get around Caitlin Clark, in black and yellow uniform.
Alyce Brown/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Women’s Basketball: Iowa dominates Northwestern, 110-74

Alyce Brown, Social Media Editor
February 1, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

The Wildcats fell hard to No. 3 Iowa Wednesday night, at the first sellout for a women’s basketball game in program history. Senior guard Caitlin Clark, the focus of the night’s attention, led the Hawkeyes (20-2, 9-1 Big Ten) to victory with 35 points to her name, while NU (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) pushed back with an incredible 19-point performance off the bench by junior guard Melannie Daley.

Paige Mott tries to keep the ball away from an Iowa player.Paige Mott shoots the ball over the hands of an Iowa defender.Jasmine McWilliams dribbles around Caitlin Clark.Caitlin Clark looks out into the stands, full of yellow cheer signs for her.Paige Mott tries to get the ball up against an Iowa defender.Caroline Lau dribbles towards the hoop.Melannie Daley jumps up to shoot the ball.Casey Harter tries to keep the ball away from Iowa player Jada Gyamfi.

Email: [email protected]

X: @alycebrownn

