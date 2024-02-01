Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
City-School Liaison Committee discusses emergency preparedness, wraparound strategies
February 1, 2024
Gallery: Last glimpse at nearly century-old Ryan Field before demolition
February 1, 2024
Students report ongoing issues with CAESAR
February 1, 2024
Trending Stories
1
964 Views
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 28, 2024
2
892 Views
A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary
Saul Pink, Data Visualizations Editor • January 30, 2024
3
885 Views
‘Overwhelming majority’ of NU Medicine residents vote to unionize
Joyce Li, Assistant Campus Editor • January 29, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops fifth consecutive contest in sell out against Caitlin Clark, No. 3 Iowa

Sophomore+guard+Caroline+Lau+drives+the+lane+against+Iowa+Wednesday.
Alyce Brown/Daily Senior Staffer
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau drives the lane against Iowa Wednesday.
Gabi Egozi, Assistant Sports Editor
February 1, 2024

On a historic night at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Northwestern took on No. 3 Iowa in front of the arena’s first women’s basketball sellout crowd in program history. 

With over 7,000 fans coming out to see Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark — arguably the queen of the women’s collegiate game — the reigning national player of the year didn’t disappoint. She led the Hawkeyes (20-2, 9-1 Big Ten) to a 36-point blowout victory over the Wildcats (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten).

“It was a nice atmosphere, but I think honestly, at least for me, when I’m on the court, I’m not really hearing everybody,” junior guard Melannie Daley said. “Like I hear our fans cheering but I wasn’t really listening to the Iowa fans.”

The hosts set a quick pace for the game right off the bat, starting out with offensive firepower and defensive aggression. Junior forward Caileigh Walsh got things started with a quick 3-pointer. 

Though the ‘Cats made a team effort, junior guard Hailey Weaver kicked off the game with the toughest job —  defending Clark. Weaver used full-court coverage on Clark, hoping to limit her production. 

NU’s strategy proved effective early on as the ‘Cats held a 5-2 lead just two minutes into the game. Iowa’s only points of the first few minutes of action came from free throws.

However, with a little bit more than seven minutes left in the first quarter, Clark began to show fans why they packed Welsh-Ryan Arena Wednesday night as she let the ball fly and notched her first few points of the game. 

Iowa began to ease into the game, knocking down shots and creating opportunities at the charity stripe.

Although NU strung together a valiant effort to keep the game close within the first quarter, the Hawkeyes made it difficult. Clark shot 2-of-4 from downtown, giving her 10 points on the quarter.  

After the ‘Cats cut the lead down to seven early in the second quarter, the Hawkeyes went on a 10-0 run capped by a Clark layup, which made her the second leading scorer in NCAA history.

Soon after Clark reached this milestone, NU’s chances started slipping –– the team missed many rebounding and second-chance opportunities. 

Daley provided a spark for the ‘Cats with 10 points at the half, making a few key plays and taking advantage of an “and-one” opportunity. 

Heading into the half, Clark had 18 points on 4-of-11 shooting, leading all scorers and helping give Iowa a 15-point lead heading into the break.

After coming out of the locker room up 47-32, the Hawkeyes came out energized to put the game away early with a quick 3-pointer and layup to kick off the 3rd quarter. 

The ‘Cats, however, were still eager to try and cut into the lead, finding and taking advantage of good opportunities on the floor to make some easy and quick buckets.

But when Clark is on the opposing team, it’s hard to ever feel secure in opposing offensive production. 

NU stared down a 20-point hole which continued to grow as the 3rd quarter neared its finish. 

Ultimately, Iowa entered the fourth quarter up 23 points. Kicking off game action in the fourth, the Hawkeyes drained a couple quick threes to all but finish the ‘Cats off.

Although the ‘Cats soon went down 32 points, Daley’s seven points in the quarter and 19 points on the night was a positive for the group. 

“I feel like she always plays really well against us,” Clark said of Daley. “She made a lot of tough twos and that’s what we’re willing to give up on our offense. Credit to her. (It) seems like she always gets up a little more for Iowa.”

Despite shooting 11-of-22 from the field and 3-of-12 from 3-point range, Clark dropped what many would describe as a quiet double-double of 35 points and 10 assists to lead Iowa to its 20th win of the season. 

Although the ‘Cats lost their 14th game of the year, the team battled before a sellout crowd and left it all on the court. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Gabriella_Egozi

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: No. 3 Iowa 110, Northwestern 74

Rapid Recap: No. 14 Indiana 100, Northwestern 59

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern finds production from unlikely players in loss to Penn State
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Physics and astronomy Prof. Shane Larson — the associate director of CIERA at NU — is on the team working on a new gravitational wave detector.
Northwestern professor among International team of scientists slated to build new gravitational wave detector
Fans hold up signs for Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as she takes a postgame interview. Welsh-Ryan Arena sold out for Wednesdays matchup between Northwestern and the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark shatters scoring records before sellout Northwestern crowd
Senior guard Ty Berry jumps to block Purdue guard Lance Jones’ pass attempt. Berry collected a season-high six 3-point makes on Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern engages in physical battle in OT loss to No. 2 Purdue
All families of District 65 kindergarten students can enroll in the program.
Savings for Success provides financial support for elementary school students
Weinberg senior Ben Katz proposed legislation limiting club participation to two clubs for students in the name of preserving mental health, he said.
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
Mayor Daniel Biss walked into Norris University Center on his way to a discussion with NU’s Associated Student Government.
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
More in Sports
Senior guard Ty Berry contests Purdue guard Lance Jones’ jumper. Berry poured in 25 points against the Boilermakers Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gives No. 2 Purdue all it can handle in 105-96 overtime loss
Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams drives inside against Iowa Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 3 Iowa 110, Northwestern 74
Graduate student guard Boo Buie surveys his options at the perimeter against Purdue Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 2 Purdue 105, Northwestern 96 (OT)
Redshirt senior 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley aims to score a takedown in Friday’s matchup against No. 6 Nebraska.
Wrestling: Northwestern falls to No. 6 Nebraska and No. 3 Iowa over 3-point weekend
Freshman Greyson Casey playing against Louisville on Jan. 21, where he picked up his first college singles win at Combe Tennis Center.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results at ITA Kickoff Tournament
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week
More in Top Stories
To kick off Black History Month, the Black Poetry Society and Prof. Ava Thompson Greenwell will host a poetry workshop on Feb. 1.
Black History Month programming on campus centers Black wellness, community
A group of Wilmette residents are urging their Village Board to take legal action against Evanston over the Ryan Field rebuild.
‘A mortal attack by a neighboring city’: Wilmette residents urge litigation against Evanston, challenge Ryan Field rebuild
The Daily has compiled a list of some events Evanston community members can enjoy throughout Black History Month.
Evanston community hosts events for Black History Month
People sing and mosh in an outdoor concert venue.
Mayfest Productions announces “Camp Dillo” theme for Dillo Day 52
Shakman Hurd said one of EJP’s first priorities is scheduling a listening session with NU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to coordinate support.
NU faculty, staff, librarians, graduate students form Educators for Justice in Palestine chapter
VPAC members met Tuesday to discuss election-year plans for voter mobilization.
Voter Participation Action Coalition discusses election-year updates and mobilization strategy
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in