Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
January 31, 2024
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
January 31, 2024
Black History Month programming on campus centers Black wellness, community
January 31, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1863 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
943 Views
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 28, 2024
3
613 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: No. 3 Iowa 110, Northwestern 74

Senior+guard+Jasmine+McWilliams+drives+inside+against+Iowa+Wednesday.
Alyce Brown/Daily Senior Staffer
Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams drives inside against Iowa Wednesday.
Taylor Hancock, Assistant Sports Editor
January 31, 2024

In the first-ever women’s basketball sell-out game at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Northwestern faced an extremely tough test in reigning national player of the year Caitlin Clark and No. 3 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes (20-2, 9-1 Big Ten) defeated the Wildcats (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) 110-74, extending NU’s losing streak to five games. Just days after falling to No. 14 Indiana by 41 points, NU’s conference slate only got more difficult.

To open the game, the ‘Cats won the tip, starting a back-and-forth first quarter. Kicking off, junior forward Caileigh Walsh raced down the court, draining a three from behind the arc.

As the quarter progressed, the NU defense was different than seen in any other game, but possibly too rough — gaining the Wildcats seven fouls in the first period.

After the media timeout, the ‘Cats were within striking distance, with its bench holding ten of the host’s 15 points. Up until the final minute of the first, the largest lead was five, but Iowa forward Addison O’Grady’s layup and two Clark free throws pushed the Hawkeyes to a 24-15 lead after the first frame.

The second quarter proved to be more of the expectation of a game between the No. 2 team and the No. 13  in the Big Ten. Iowa took control of the game quickly, shooting 47% from the field to the ‘Cats 36%. 

Something out of character for NU in the second quarter was its poor free-throw shooting. The ‘Cats lead the Big Ten in average free throw percentage at 78.8%, but the team shot 4-7 at the charity line.

At the half, Iowa held the lead 47-32, proving its place as the third-best team in the country. Trying to gain some momentum, NU matched Iowa’s quick pace but only found missed shots and lost boards.

Closing out the third quarter on a sour note, the ‘Cats leading scorer Walsh fouled out for the fifth time this season during the ‘Cats’ three-minute scoring drought.

The final quarter was all Iowa, Clark reaching a 35 point double-double while the hots mustered 16 points finalizing another loss.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s home loss Wednesday.

  1. The ‘Cats have a defensive presence, but they need to channel it more

As the highly anticipated match opened, fans were on the edge of their seats watching junior guard Hailey Weaver hold down Clark in the first few possessions. Weaver wasn’t the only leader on the defense, as Walsh showed plenty of grit despite her lackluster stat line.

This isn’t the only time that NU has shown a defensive fight. In their loss against Penn State, the ‘Cats held the best offense behind Iowa to 76 points and stayed in the game until the final minutes.

  1. NU’s biggest weakness is foul trouble

By the end of the first quarter, the ‘Cats had already gathered seven fouls in comparison to the Hawkeyes one. In the last four matches, the ‘Cats have collected at least 14 fouls, this battle no different with 24. 

  1. NU has a chance to end the losing streak against Wisconsin

In its most recent conference win the Wildcats beat the Badgers 74-69 in a battle on the road. Coming up on Sunday, NU can get their third conference win, exceeding last year’s total with seven games left to play. 

The ‘Cats haven’t won a game since the teams faced off, while Wisconsin has gone 2-2. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @taylorhancock23

Related Stories

Rapid Recap: No. 14 Indiana 100, Northwestern 59

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern finds production from unlikely players in loss to Penn State

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Penn State, extends losing streak to three
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student guard Boo Buie surveys his options at the perimeter against Purdue Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 2 Purdue 105, Northwestern 96 (OT)
DeLeon: Straight women in Gay Disneyland
DeLeon: Straight women in Gay Disneyland
People sing and mosh in an outdoor concert venue.
Mayfest Productions announces “Camp Dillo” theme for Dillo Day 52
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Shakman Hurd said one of EJP’s first priorities is scheduling a listening session with NU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to coordinate support.
NU faculty, staff, librarians, graduate students form Educators for Justice in Palestine chapter
VPAC members met Tuesday to discuss election-year plans for voter mobilization.
Voter Participation Action Coalition discusses election-year updates and mobilization strategy
More in Men's Basketball
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week
Northwestern’s defense gets set against Ohio State forward Jamison Battle.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s suffocating defense catalyzes blowout 83-58 victory over Ohio State
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg dribbles on the offensive end. Langborg poured in 14 first-half points against Ohio State Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: Langborg’s two-way command fuels Northwestern’s Ohio State blowout
Graduate student guard Boo Buie dribbles the ball against Ohio State. Buie scored 19 points Saturday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 83, Ohio State 58
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles the ball.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer, Berry shine in second half, propel Northwestern past No. 10 Illinois in overtime thriller
Coleman Hawkins, wearing an orange uniform, reaches out across Buie’s arm as Buie puts up a shot.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern survives in 96-91 OT thriller against No. 10 Illinois
More in Sports
Redshirt senior 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley aims to score a takedown in Friday’s matchup against No. 6 Nebraska.
Wrestling: Northwestern falls to No. 6 Nebraska and No. 3 Iowa over 3-point weekend
Freshman Greyson Casey playing against Louisville on Jan. 21, where he picked up his first college singles win at Combe Tennis Center.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results at ITA Kickoff Tournament
Junior midfielder Samantha Smith attempts a draw during last season’s NCAA Tournament game against Michigan. She is primed to return as Northwestern’s primary draw taker this season.
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Four tennis players shake hands over the net. Two of them wear black, and the other two wear white and green.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern swept by Texas A&M but edges out Rice in ITA Kickoff Weekend
Athletes in white shirts run on a cross country course.
Cross Country: Ava Earl and Skye Ellis star at UW and Blue Demon Invitationals
One fencer crouches to hit another fencer in a large room with a curved roof.
Fencing: No. 15 Northwestern upsets No. 2 Notre Dame at DeCicco Duals
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in