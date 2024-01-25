Matthew Nicholson, wearing a white uniform, dunks a basketball in a hoop.
Alyce Brown/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern edges out Illinois 96-91

Alyce Brown, Social Media Editor
January 25, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern took down No. 10 Illinois at Welsh-Ryan Arena Wednesday in an overtime thriller propelled by junior guard Brooks Barnhizer and graduate student guard Boo Buie. The Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) went neck and neck with the Fighting Illini (14-5, 5-3 Big 10) all night, pulling ahead in the final minutes to avenge their blowout loss in the teams’ last meeting earlier this month.

Boo Buie in a white uniform dribbles around a player in an orange uniform.Coleman Hawkins, wearing an orange uniform, reaches out across Buie’s arm as Buie puts up a shot.Students reach out to a player in a white uniform, cheering.Nicholson and opponent Quincy Guerrier reach up for the ball as a referee blows a whistle on the left.A student cheerleader in a purple and white outfit looks up and throws up a baton. A group of Northwestern basketball players stand in a line, screaming in celebration.Buie holds the ball away from two players in orange jerseys.Hawkins reaches up to block Northwestern’s Ryan Langborg’s shot.
