Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69

Henry Frieman, Reporter
January 19, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Off the heels of a Saturday loss in Wisconsin, Northwestern took their home court at Welsh-Ryan Arena and defeated Maryland 72-69 Wednesday. Graduate student guard Boo Buie led the ‘Cats with 20 points and junior forward Brooks Barnhizer added 15. In the tightly contested matchup, Terps guard Jahmir Young scored 36 points, but NU forced a miss on the final Maryland possession to come away with the victory. Students wore bright neon for “Retro Night” and were let in without tickets in an attempt to break the student attendance record.

Northwestern’s Luke Hunger and his opponent leap for the ball during the opening tip.Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli holds a ball, preparing to pass it to a teammate.Barnhizer shoots the ball, surrounded by other players.Two people holding a poster, surrounded by other fans. The poster says “Let Boo Cook” and features Buie’s head superimposed over a man cooking.Buie dribbles the ball. An opponent attempts to defend himStudents cheer as Barnhizer dribbles the ball. A referee holds a whistle in his mouth but doesn’t blow it.Buie dribbles the ball.Northwestern’s Ryan Langborg stands in a white jersey, appearing frustrated.

Hunger, dressed in a white jersey, high-fives students.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HenryFrieman

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Maryland 69

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern Wildside looks to break student attendance record against Maryland

Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie is chasing Northwestern’s all-time scoring record. Track his progress

More to Discover
More in Captured
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois 93-52
Basketball player Caroline Lau, who is wearing a white uniform, waits to pass the ball while a referee blows a whistle and points.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls short in first home game of 2024
A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
A player in a white jersey holds a basketball and attempts to dodge a player in a black and red jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Northern Illinois 89-67
A person in a black cardigan smiles while playing guitar.
Jeremy Zucker’s “Is Nothing Sacred?” tour comes to Chicago
An athlete in a gray jersey passes a basketball mid-jump.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Western Michigan 63-59 in third consecutive victory
More in Latest Stories
Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour
Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour
The Block hosted a discussion over a lithograph from its collection of curated pieces related thematically to “Crying in H Mart,” this year’s selection from One Book One Northwestern.
Block hosts discussion on artwork ‘Noah at the Table’ from ‘Crying in H Mart’ collection
Ben Crump shared insights over Zoom with the Black Pre-Law Association.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump talks past, future of legal activism at Black Pre-Law Association keynote
Scooterists said more consistent efforts by NU and Evanston to de-ice bike paths would make it safer for them to use their scooters in the winter.
Come ice, snow or theft, Northwestern electric scooterists keep rolling on
Thomas Christensen is an Avalon Foundation Professor of Music and the Humanities from the University of Chicago who specializes in research on the history of music theory.
Thomas Christensen provides global perspective on music theory
Upcoming events range from teach-ins to movie nights.
NU activist organizations plan to host “Disorientation Week”
More in Photo
A person wearing a Santa outfit waves from a flatbed railcar.
Gallery: CTA Holiday Train carries Santa, elves to every 'L' station
Strings of lights in a city plaza at night.
Gallery: Evanston shops welcome the holiday season with festive storefront displays
A board with two rows of bells, each with labels of different rooms attached to them.
Gallery: ‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ showcases the TV show’s sets, costumes and accessories
A person poses in a gray crewneck.
Gallery: Freeman shines with clothing business, NU Dazzle
A woman sits in a chair and poses for a portrait.
Gallery: Getting to know Ald. Krissie Harris
A mug with a spoon in it on a desk next to a carton of a pumpkin oat beverage, a bag of chia seeds and a notebook.
Gallery: NU dorm delicacies
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in