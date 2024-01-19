Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Off the heels of a Saturday loss in Wisconsin, Northwestern took their home court at Welsh-Ryan Arena and defeated Maryland 72-69 Wednesday. Graduate student guard Boo Buie led the ‘Cats with 20 points and junior forward Brooks Barnhizer added 15. In the tightly contested matchup, Terps guard Jahmir Young scored 36 points, but NU forced a miss on the final Maryland possession to come away with the victory. Students wore bright neon for “Retro Night” and were let in without tickets in an attempt to break the student attendance record.

