Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Maryland 69

Graduate+student+guard+Boo+Buie+celebrates+his+Wednesday+night+buzzer+beater+floater+against+Maryland.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student guard Boo Buie celebrates his Wednesday night buzzer beater floater against Maryland.
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer
January 17, 2024

Following a tight road loss to No. 15 Wisconsin last Saturday, Northwestern returned home to face a hot Maryland team fresh off a nine-point victory over No. 10 Illinois.

The Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten), who entered Wednesday having won five of their last six home conference games, looked to avert a third consecutive loss to the Terrapins (11-7, 3-4 Big Ten) after their last meeting resulted in a 75-59 rout in College Park, Maryland.

Both squads began the game with their eyes focused firmly on the basket. Maryland scored on three of its first four offensive possessions, but NU kept it close through the first five minutes with the game knotted at 9-9.

Despite the ‘Cats suffering a nearly four minute scoring drought over the back end of the half, the Terrapins’ lead never increased more than three. With Maryland dominating the glass and NU winning the turnover battle, the teams continued to go back-and-forth, combining for nine lead changes by the end of the first frame.

Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer’s 3-pointer with two minutes remaining in the half helped NU gain a 28-23 lead, the largest of the game up to that point. He poured in a first-half high 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

The ‘Cats entered halftime with a 32-28 advantage thanks to graduate student guard Boo Buie’s buzzer beater floater, with the game seemingly destined to end up as a low-scoring, defensive battle.

The wire-to-wire action persisted in the second half, as Maryland star guard Jahmir Young scored his sixth bucket of the game to even the score at 39-39. 

Over the next three minutes, NU rode a 6-0 run to gain its largest lead of the game, capped by graduate student guard Ryan Langborg’s layup. 

With both squads starting the second half a collective 0-of-10 shooting from behind the arc, the game resorted to a gritty, paint-heavy skirmish as foul and free throw numbers skyrocketed. 

This trend continued down the stretch as Young and Buie traded five consecutive baskets with the latter getting the last laugh on a layup that solidified the result.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s home victory over Maryland.

1. Barnhizer leads impressive defensive showing for the ‘Cats

Barnhizer provided an immediate spark on the defensive end. The junior guard, who entered Wednesday averaging 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, logged four steals and a block within the first 10 minutes.

Throughout the half, NU translated defensive prowess into instant offense, tallying nine points off turnovers compared to Maryland’s two.

The Terrapins, having averaged 11.6 turnovers per game this season, ended the half having given the ball up 10 times. On the other end, the ‘Cats were able to capitalize, only turning it over three times.

2. Buie makes Wildcat history, displays continued improvement as playmaker

Barnhizer’s made jumper with a minute remaining in the half may not have seemed like anything special, but the basket marked Buie’s 529th career assist, placing him in sole possession of second place in school history.

The preseason All-American passed NU legend Michael “Juice” Thompson, who ended his storied college career with 528 assists in 2011.

Buie entered the game averaging a career-high 4.9 assists per game and collected 7 assists against Maryland, marking his ninth game this season with at least five assists.

3. ‘Cats turn up the physicality in the second half

The 3-point line was not friendly to either team, but especially NU. The ‘Cats started off a cold 1-of-8 from beyond the arc following the break.

With the 3-pointer not on either team’s side, both teams took the battle into the paint, with every second half point earned in a proverbial war of attrition.

Coach Chris Collins ensured that his team attacked the paint and got to the charity stripe. Despite garnering only two free throw attempts in the first half, NU ended the game with 22 attempts from the line. 

The ‘Cats attacked the glass as well, securing a six-rebound advantage and eight offensive boards in the second half, including three from senior center Matthew Nicholson.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lucaskim_15

