Rapid Recap: No. 15 Wisconsin 71, Northwestern 63

Graduate+student+Boo+Buie+drives+toward+the+rim.
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Graduate student Boo Buie drives toward the rim.
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer
January 13, 2024

Three days after storming back from a double-digit deficit to stun Penn State on the road, Northwestern traveled through an old-fashioned midwestern snowstorm to square off against No. 15 Wisconsin in the Kohl Center on Saturday.

After the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) swept last season’s series, the  Badgers (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) looked to avoid their third consecutive defeat to the visitors. 

Both teams started cold offensively, combining for just 10 points in the game’s first four minutes.

As both teams exchanged leads, graduate student guard Boo Buie’s bank-three snapped NU’s near-three-minute scoring drought and reclaimed an 11-10 advantage midway through the first half. 

The ‘Cats struggled to find their offensive footing throughout the first frame, and the Badgers capitalized on their offensive struggles, riding a 17-3 run to extend their lead to 10 points with 4 minutes left in the half. 

By the intermission, NU recorded only one assist and faced a 32-25 deficit.  

Just over four minutes into the second half, the ‘Cats raced out to a 10-4 run. Sophomore forward Luke Hunger and Buie’s threes trimmed NU’s deficit to one.

Despite the visitors’ comeback effort, the Badgers quickly matched NU with a 10-4 run of their own, reclaiming their once 7-point lead. 

The ‘Cats continued to rally back. Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer’s 3-pointer trimmed NU’s deficit to 2. Minutes later, senior guard Ty Berry’s bank-3 tied the game at 61 with about four minutes remaining. 

As the contest headed down to the wire, costly turnovers proved to be the proverbial nail in the coffin, as the Badgers held on for the home win.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Wisconsin.

1. Buie’s fast start leads NU amid offensive struggles 

After rising to fourth on NU’s career scoring list, Buie picked up right where he left off. 

Early on, the graduate student guard was heavily involved in the offense, canning the game’s first four points on his giant killer floater. After the ‘Cats faced offensive struggles and went on several scoring droughts, Buie’s offensive prowess enabled the visitors to keep the battle competitive. 

 By the intermission, the First Team All-Big Ten guard tallied 15 points, on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. 

Buie reached the 20-point mark with nearly-15 minutes remaining in the contest. The  star guard finished Saturday’s contest with a team-high 22 points. 

2. ‘Cats ability to force turnovers keeps game tightly contested

After forcing 13 turnovers in its victories over Michigan State and Penn State earlier this week, the ‘Cats stayed true to their defensive identity Saturday.

NU had active hands in the passing lanes and created tight windows for the Badgers offense throughout the first half. The ‘Cats forced 4 turnovers in the game’s first 3 minutes, amounting to 10 at the break.

NU’s ability to force early turnovers was especially evident after its offensive struggles. The ‘Cats shot at a 2-of-11 clip from beyond the arc but continued to keep the scoreboard ticking through 10 points off turnovers entering the intermission. 

3. NU plagued by inability to stay out of foul trouble 

As offensive miscues persisted , the ‘Cats were unable to stay out of foul trouble. 

NU committed 12 fouls during the game’s first 20 minutes and had five players each record two fouls. As a result, multiple starters were forced to sit for extended periods of the first frame. Graduate senior guard Ryan Langborg was restricted to 11 minutes and 9 players saw action on the floor.

As NU attempted to make a comeback in the second-half, Collins was forced to extend his bench as the visitors continued to rack up fouls. 

The ‘Cats committed 3 more fouls in the half’s first three minutes. Midway through the second frame, Brooks Barnhizer, Langborg and Hunger each recorded 3 fouls. 

NU’s inability to stay out of foul trouble ultimately hindered the visitors’ comeback effort. The Badgers were in the double-bonus and continued to maintain their lead over the final minutes. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

