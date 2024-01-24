Rapid Recap: Northwestern 96, No. 10 Illinois 91 (OT)

Twenty-two days after Northwestern’s Champaign campaign encountered unyielding resistance before a hostile State Farm Center crowd, No. 10 Illinois looked to invade its northern adversary’s arena and escape with a victory.

Winners in three of their last four battles, the Fighting Illini (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) headed home with a chink in their armor, falling to the Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) in overtime.

Both squads traded blows from tipoff, matching one another stride for stride en route to a 6-6 split at the first media timeout. After graduate student guard Boo Buie handed NU a three-point lead on his signature floater, Illinois launched a 6-0 run to capture a 17-14 advantage midway through the first half.

Although the ‘Cats unleashed a pointed paint attack through much of the frame, junior forward Brooks Barnhizer’s 3-pointer knotted the contest at 27 apiece with three minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the period.

The Fighting Illini fortified a five-point advantage in response, but the hosts’ veteran playmaker carried a few more tricks up his sleeve to snatch the matchup’s momentum. In the half’s final minute, Buie beat the buzzer on two separate driving layups to give NU a 34-32 halftime lead.

Illinois guard Quincy Guerrier and graduate student guard Ryan Langborg both knocked down 3-pointers in the second half’s inaugural 38 seconds. Held scoreless in the first half, senior guard Ty Berry notched a nifty eight early points on 3-of-3 shooting to help keep the ‘Cats in front.

NU clung to a 60-57 advantage once the under-eight timeout struck, but Fighting Illini guards Terrence Shannon Jr. and Luke Goode sank 4-of-4 shots from the charity stripe, before Illinois guard Marcus Domask added an and-one to the mix.

In just a blink, the Fighting Illini held the upper hand. However, Buie and Berry’s savvy drew the teams back to level pegging. As the arena speakers blared AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” the rivals headed into crunch-time locked at 72-72.

Coach Chris Collins’ and Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s squads could not be separated in 40 minutes of play, as the brawl extended into overtime tied at 76.

After the ‘Cats scored the overtime period’s first nine points, Buie drained a 3-pointer to stretch his team’s lead to double digits and ice the contest.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s overtime victory.

Nicholson, Shannon return to respective starting lineups

After the ‘Cats suffered a 96-66 defeat to the Fighting Illini Jan. 2, coach Chris Collins replaced senior center Matthew Nicholson with sophomore forward Luke Hunger in his starting five against Michigan State.

Collins said he made the move in search of a much-needed spark and kept the sophomore in his starting lineup for five consecutive games. While Nicholson came off the bench, he still received the lion share of front court minutes, logging 27 minutes in last Saturday’s loss at Nebraska.

Following a nine-point, six-rebound performance in Lincoln, Nicholson reclaimed his starting spot Wednesday night — with Hunger sidelined. He more than made up for lost time, slamming home NU’s opening bucket and recording a defensive stop on the other end.

Meanwhile, Shannon reclaimed his spot in coach Brad Underwood’s starting lineup in his second game back from suspension. The home crowd directed a chorus of boos at the fifth-year whenever he toted the rock Wednesday.

The ‘Cats capitalize on paint production

During last Saturday’s Lincoln trip, Collins’ group poured in a barrage of 3-pointers, converting seven downtown looks in the first half alone. NU’s opening 12 points against the Cornhuskers came from beyond the arc.

Wednesday proved a staunchly different tale, as the ‘Cats attempted just two 3-pointers in the game’s opening 15 minutes. NU’s bread and butter appeared to take root inside the painted area.

The ‘Cats scored their first 20 points in the paint, with Buie snapping the streak on a long range rendition of his signature floater. Still, NU tallied 26 of its 34 first-half points in the lane. The Fighting Illini had scored just 14 points in the paint at that juncture.

Second-half Barnhizer brings the heat, helps secure overtime victory

Recently, the surname Barnhizer has become synonymous with second-half dominance. The junior guard appears to garner an extra gear when matchups strike the crucial moments that separate wins and losses.

In 19 first-half minutes, Barnhizer tallied seven points on a 3-of-7 shooting clip. A respectable figure for the Lafayette, Indiana, native, but he packed significant reserves ready for activation.

Draining his first 5-of-6 second-half field goals — including two 3-pointers — Barnhizer surged to 12 points in the frame. Each of Barnhizer’s 19 regulation points proved pivotal for the ‘Cats, but he’d land an even bigger blow in overtime, capitalizing on a four-point-play.

