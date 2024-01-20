Rapid Recap: Nebraska 75, Northwestern 69

Hoping to cap off a perfect week, Northwestern traveled to Lincoln to square off against Nebraska.

Entering the game, the Wildcats held a seven-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers and looked to extend their streak inside a hostile environment.

Both teams came out of the gates firing on offense, combining for 21 points by the game’s first media timeout. Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg’s pair of 3-pointers opened the scoring for NU.

Graduate student guard Boo Buie’s pullup jumper capped an 8-2 scoring run and extended the visitors’ lead to 14-9 with 15 minutes remaining in the first frame.

Despite the early scoring barrage, the ‘Cats struggled to maintain their offensive momentum. The Cornhuskers capitalized on NU’s struggles, using an 11-2 scoring run to claim a 24-19 advantage with eight minutes before halftime.

Both squads traded outside conversions as the half winded down. Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer’s 3-pointer capped a third consecutive possession with a make beyond the arc, but the ‘Cats still trailed 39-35 at the break.

Nebraska looked to dutifully dispose of the visitors’ quest for a road victory, launching a 10-3 scoring run to extend their lead into double-digits just three minutes into the second half.

The ‘Cats remained in striking distance as the half’s action materialized. Coach Chris Collins’ crew consequently countered with a 9-2 scoring run, and Langborg’s 3-pointer trimmed NU’s deficit to just four points.

With the game in the balance, the ‘Cats capitalized off stellar play on both sides of the ball. Barnhizer’s steal and dunk capped a 10-0 NU run, turning another once double-digit deficit into a 65-64 margin with six minutes remaining.

Although the ‘Cats clawed all the way back into a tie ballgame, they were unable to hand the Cornhuskers their first home conference defeat, as a dagger from outside silenced their late push.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Nebraska.

1. The ‘Cats pour in early barrage of threes

After shooting at a mere 6-of-21 clip in its win over Maryland, NU immediately found momentum from distance on Saturday.

By the game’s first media timeout, Collins’ group scored its first 12 points from downtown. Despite suffering multiple scoring droughts during the first frame, the ‘Cats continued to make dents in the scoreboard from beyond the arc.

By the intermission, NU remained within striking distance, courtesy of its 7-of-15 clip from deep. Eclipsing 1000 career points, Langborg’s three first-half threes paved the way offensively.

By the end of the contest, the ‘Cats canned 10 3-pointers.

2. ‘Cats unable to stop Cornhuskers’ prolific shooting over first frame

Despite Nebraska losing a significant two-way contributor in forward Juwan Gary, who was ruled out prior to Saturday’s contest with a calf injury, the ‘Cats were still unable to keep the hosts in check from the field — especially inside the painted area.

Allowing a scorching 16-of-23 mark from the field in the first frame, NU faced difficulties quelling Nebraska’s direct point of attack.

While star guard Keisei Tominaga was limited to five points on four first-half shots, the hosts found offensive production elsewhere. Forward Josiah Allick led the Cornhuskers with 10 points in the game’s first 20 minutes.

Over the second frame, the ‘Cats defense capitalized on Gary’s absence, holding Tominaga and Allick to a combined 14 second-half points.

3. Buie’s offensive struggles stall NU’s late comeback attempt

After leading the offense with another 20-point performance in Wednesday’s win over Maryland, Buie struggled to take the lid off the basket in Lincoln.

Despite the ‘Cats unconscious stretch from deep, the First Team All-Big Ten playmaker failed to capitalize from the field in the first frame — converting none of his outside looks. Entering the locker room, Buie was limited to 4 points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field.

As NU attempted a comeback in the second frame, Buie’s offensive struggles continued. The graduate student guard finished the afternoon tallying nine points — his lowest point total since the squad faced Detroit Mercy December 10.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

Related Stories:

— Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s rebounding, steals overwhelm Maryland in 72-69 victory

— Men’s Basketball: Buie, Northwestern prevail in Big Ten backcourt battle against Maryland’s Jahmir Young

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Maryland 69