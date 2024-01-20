Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 75, Northwestern 69
January 20, 2024
81st annual Dolphin Show laces up its ‘Kinky Boots’ for upcoming musical
January 19, 2024
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69
January 19, 2024
Trending Stories
1
23237 Views
Illinois justice system begins to see impacts four months after eliminating cash bail
Lily Shen, Senior Staffer • January 18, 2024
2
1662 Views
LTE: Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism
22 Northwestern StudentsJanuary 17, 2024
3
1613 Views
Open Tab: Graeter’s Ice Cream prioritizes quality in vast array of sweet treats
Danny O’Grady, Design Editor • May 22, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: Nebraska 75, Northwestern 69

Northwestern%E2%80%99s+Ryan+Langborg+stands+in+a+white+jersey%2C+appearing+frustrated.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg.
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer
January 20, 2024

Hoping to cap off a perfect week, Northwestern traveled to Lincoln to square off against Nebraska. 

Entering the game, the Wildcats held a seven-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers and looked to extend their streak inside a hostile environment.

Both teams came out of the gates firing on offense, combining for 21 points by the game’s first media timeout. Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg’s pair of 3-pointers opened the scoring for NU. 

Graduate student guard Boo Buie’s pullup jumper capped an 8-2 scoring run and extended the visitors’ lead to 14-9 with 15 minutes remaining in the first frame. 

Despite the early scoring barrage, the ‘Cats struggled to maintain their offensive momentum. The Cornhuskers capitalized on NU’s struggles, using an 11-2 scoring run to claim a 24-19 advantage with eight minutes before halftime.

Both squads traded outside conversions as the half winded down. Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer’s 3-pointer capped a third consecutive possession with a make beyond the arc, but the ‘Cats still trailed 39-35 at the break.

Nebraska looked to dutifully dispose of the visitors’ quest for a road victory, launching a 10-3 scoring run to extend their lead into double-digits just three minutes into the second half. 

The ‘Cats remained in striking distance as the half’s action materialized. Coach Chris Collins’ crew consequently countered with a 9-2 scoring run, and Langborg’s 3-pointer trimmed NU’s deficit to just four points.

With the game in the balance, the ‘Cats capitalized off stellar play on both sides of the ball. Barnhizer’s steal and dunk capped a 10-0 NU run, turning another once double-digit deficit into a 65-64 margin with six minutes remaining. 

Although the ‘Cats clawed all the way back into a tie ballgame, they were unable to hand the Cornhuskers their first home conference defeat, as a dagger from outside silenced their late push.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Nebraska.

1. The ‘Cats pour in early barrage of threes 

After shooting at a mere 6-of-21 clip in its win over Maryland, NU immediately found momentum from distance on Saturday. 

By the game’s first media timeout, Collins’ group scored its first 12 points from downtown. Despite suffering multiple scoring droughts during the first frame, the ‘Cats continued to make dents in the scoreboard from beyond the arc. 

By the intermission, NU remained within striking distance, courtesy of its 7-of-15 clip from deep. Eclipsing 1000 career points, Langborg’s three first-half threes paved the way offensively.

By the end of the contest, the ‘Cats canned 10 3-pointers.

2. ‘Cats unable to stop Cornhuskers’ prolific shooting over first frame

Despite Nebraska losing a significant two-way contributor in forward Juwan Gary, who was ruled out prior to Saturday’s contest with a calf injury, the ‘Cats were still unable to keep the hosts in check from the field — especially inside the painted area.

Allowing a scorching 16-of-23 mark from the field in the first frame, NU faced difficulties quelling Nebraska’s direct point of attack.

While star guard Keisei Tominaga was limited to five points on four first-half shots, the hosts found offensive production elsewhere. Forward Josiah Allick led the Cornhuskers with 10 points in the game’s first 20 minutes.

Over the second frame, the ‘Cats defense capitalized on Gary’s absence, holding Tominaga and Allick to a combined 14 second-half points. 

3. Buie’s offensive struggles stall NU’s late comeback attempt 

After leading the offense with another 20-point performance in Wednesday’s win over Maryland, Buie struggled to take the lid off the basket in Lincoln. 

Despite the ‘Cats unconscious stretch from deep, the First Team All-Big Ten playmaker failed to capitalize from the field in the first frame — converting none of his outside looks. Entering the locker room, Buie was limited to 4 points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field.

As NU attempted a comeback in the second frame, Buie’s offensive struggles continued. The graduate student guard finished the afternoon tallying nine points — his lowest point total since the squad faced Detroit Mercy December 10.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

Related Stories: 

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s rebounding, steals overwhelm Maryland in 72-69 victory

Men’s Basketball: Buie, Northwestern prevail in Big Ten backcourt battle against Maryland’s Jahmir Young

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Maryland 69
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Matheus Barbee, dressed in drag, sings with closed eyes, surrounded by other drag performers. He is wearing a glittery dress and feathers.
81st annual Dolphin Show laces up its ‘Kinky Boots’ for upcoming musical
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69
Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour
Pouring Fire: The 2023 Segal Iron Pour
The Block hosted a discussion over a lithograph from its collection of curated pieces related thematically to “Crying in H Mart,” this year’s selection from One Book One Northwestern.
Block hosts discussion on artwork ‘Noah at the Table’ from ‘Crying in H Mart’ collection
Ben Crump shared insights over Zoom with the Black Pre-Law Association.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump talks past, future of legal activism at Black Pre-Law Association keynote
Scooterists said more consistent efforts by NU and Evanston to de-ice bike paths would make it safer for them to use their scooters in the winter.
Come ice, snow or theft, Northwestern electric scooterists keep rolling on
More in Men's Basketball
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles the ball.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s rebounding, steals overwhelm Maryland in 72-69 victory
Graduate student guard Boo Buie matches up with Maryland guard Jahmir Young. The two combined for 56 points Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Buie, Northwestern prevail in Big Ten backcourt battle against Maryland’s Jahmir Young
Graduate student guard Boo Buie celebrates his Wednesday night buzzer beater floater against Maryland.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Maryland 69
Former Northwestern forward Pete Nance drives to the rim.
Men’s Basketball: Former Northwestern forward Pete Nance inks 10-day contract with Cleveland Cavaliers
NU Wildside looks to break the Welsh-Ryan Arena student attendance record of 1,746 during Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game against Maryland. The record was set at volleyball’s game against then-No. 1 Wisconsin last September.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern Wildside looks to break student attendance record against Maryland
Graduate student guard Boo Buie. Buie is looking to become Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer by the end of this season.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie is chasing Northwestern’s all-time scoring record. Track his progress.
More in Sports
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina plays defense against Ohio State Jan. 5 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Michigan State in road rout
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Rapid Recap: Michigan State 91, Northwestern 72
Player in purple shirt takes swing with a tennis racket.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern snatches victory from FAU in doubles season opener
A tennis player in a black jersey and baseball cap holding a neon yellow racket with black stripes looks to the right.
Men's Tennis: Northwestern falls to No. 21 NC State in season opener
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the lane.
Women’s basketball: Northwestern’s prolonged scoring droughts to blame in rivalry loss to Illinois
A Northwestern swimmer looks to reach the wall.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern dominates the University of Chicago at opening meet
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in