Captured: Wisconsin beats Northwestern swimming and diving, men’s 160 to 139 and women’s 193 to 106
Maya Schwartz/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Wisconsin beats Northwestern swimming and diving, men’s 160 to 139 and women’s 193 to 106

Maya Schwartz, Reporter
January 21, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].Northwestern men’s swim team races freestyle as fans observe from the sideline bleachers.Wisconsin and Northwestern women’s swim teams race against each other, as teammates from both teams observe on the sidelines, some preparing to swim next. Judges in purple stand on the sidelines and sit behind a purple-clothed table.Two Northwestern male swimmers get in position on the racing platform to race two Wisconsin male swimmers, with a fifth unidentified swimmer in the back. Judges in purple stand on the sidelines and sit behind a purple-clothed table.Teammates of Northwestern Men’s and Women’s teams clap and cheer on their teammates while standing in their swimsuits in the bleachers.Male racers exhibit their form underwater while racing, while water splashes behind them upon entry into the water. Judges, coaches, and teammates look on.Northwestern’s empty swimming pool. A large sign in the back displays “Men 400 Free Relay” with players’ records below.A Northwestern swim coach in a purple jacket confers with a female Northwestern swimmer donning a swim cap, goggles, and a suit.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @MayaSchwartzNU

Related Stories:

Northwestern dominates UChicago at opening meet

Northwestern swimming and diving competes at Purdue Invitational

NU swimming and diving defeats Miami and Southern Illinois

More to Discover
More in Captured
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern tops Maryland, 72-69
Melannie Daley passes the ball to a teammate as opponent players make attempts to block.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois 93-52
Basketball player Caroline Lau, who is wearing a white uniform, waits to pass the ball while a referee blows a whistle and points.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls short in first home game of 2024
A player in a black jersey dribbles a basketball around a player in a white jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern upsets No.1 Purdue 92-88 in overtime
A player in a white jersey holds a basketball and attempts to dodge a player in a black and red jersey.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Northern Illinois 89-67
A person in a black cardigan smiles while playing guitar.
Jeremy Zucker’s “Is Nothing Sacred?” tour comes to Chicago
More in Latest Stories
A northbound Purple Line train approaches Main Street station in Evanston. CTA officials say they have plans to address riders’ complaints about reliability and service.
Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize
Juniors Anna Hightower and Ava Earl approach the finish line at a cross country meet. Earl won the mile event this weekend.
Cross Country: Northwestern’s Earl, Ellis secure event victories at Aurora Grand Prix
The Northwestern Chapter of AFSP is planning to hold a community walk tentatively scheduled for early May.
NU Chapter of AFSP aims to bring awareness, support for mental health on campus
NU student activists dined on tacos and nachos during the first day of “Disorientation Week.”
NU student activists launch first 'Disorientation Week' with opening meeting
Two fencers wearing masks stand side by side.
Fencing: Northwestern bolsters chemistry at Philadelphia Invitational
Performances from local rappers created an electric atmosphere at Reggies during The Blueprint CNCRT.
Reggies showcases up-and-coming Chicago rappers in The Blueprint CNCRT
More in Photo
A person wearing a Santa outfit waves from a flatbed railcar.
Gallery: CTA Holiday Train carries Santa, elves to every 'L' station
Strings of lights in a city plaza at night.
Gallery: Evanston shops welcome the holiday season with festive storefront displays
A board with two rows of bells, each with labels of different rooms attached to them.
Gallery: ‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ showcases the TV show’s sets, costumes and accessories
A person poses in a gray crewneck.
Gallery: Freeman shines with clothing business, NU Dazzle
A woman sits in a chair and poses for a portrait.
Gallery: Getting to know Ald. Krissie Harris
A mug with a spoon in it on a desk next to a carton of a pumpkin oat beverage, a bag of chia seeds and a notebook.
Gallery: NU dorm delicacies
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in