Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
-9° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Annual MLK Day celebration offers opportunity for reflection
January 15, 2024
David Bowie’s spirit alive and well at Evanston SPACE — thanks to jazz
January 15, 2024
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls to Illinois 93-52
January 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1451 Views
Former city employee sues Evanston, Biss, for retaliation to Israel-Hamas war comments
Cole Reynolds, Development and Recruitment Editor • January 12, 2024
2
1072 Views
Mixed signals for downtown Evanston as retailers enter new year
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 11, 2024
3
1046 Views
Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Swimming and Diving: Northwestern dominates the University of Chicago at opening meet

A+Northwestern+swimmer+looks+to+reach+the+wall.
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
A Northwestern swimmer looks to reach the wall.
Gena Jones, Reporter
January 14, 2024

Northwestern’s swimming and diving team left Hyde Park bundled in coats after a dominating win over the University of Chicago on Saturday.

The Wildcats’ performance was that of a team which, for most of the meet, competed against itself. The men’s squad defeated UChicago 221-73 and the women’s team had an equally triumphant final score of 221-69.

A strong opening by the men’s and women’s 400-yard medley relay set the tone for the rest of the matchup. Both squads took first and second place finishes and the men’s final relay by freshmen David Gerchik, Stuart Seymour and Cade Duncan, and sophomore Matthew Lucky set a new pool record of 3:12.53 at UChicago.

Graduate students Ayla Spitz and Andrew Martin also set new pool records in the 1,000-yard freestyle with times of 9:58.17 and 8:59.04 by Spitz and Martin, respectively.

The ‘Cats women’s team left the pool with first place finishes after every dive this weekend. 

Notable performances came from sophomore Lindsay Ervin’s 22.98 in the 50-yard free, Spitz’s 49.64 in the 100-yard free, sophomore Hana Shimizu-Bowers’ 2:00.05 in the 200-yard backstroke, and graduate student Markie Hopkins’ 3-meter dive with a new pool record score of 330.60.

Graduate student Ben Forbes overcame a close race in the mens’ 500-yard free with a time of 4:33.51, finishing just .15 seconds ahead of UChicago’s Marcell Milo-Sidlo. Gerchik’s 20.75 in the 50 free and freshman Diego Nosack’s 1:46.41 in the 200-yard butterfly maintained the men’s squad’s momentum throughout Saturday’s meet.

Overall, NU claimed first place in 31 of the 32 events it competed in, falling short by a margin of only 1.2 seconds in the mens’ 100-yard fly.

The ‘Cats will host their first conference matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Norris Aquatics Center next Saturday.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Swimming and Diving: Northwestern earns first- and second-place finish at the Purdue Invitational

Swimming and Diving: Northwestern defeats Miami and Southern Illinois at home meet

Swimming and Diving: Northwestern to keep up progress, search for Robinson’s replacement
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer. Pina led the ‘Cats with 11 points Sunday, going 3-3 from deep range, but NU fell 93-52 to Illinois.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s shooting goes cold in 93-52 loss to Illinois
Graduate student guard Boo Buie. Buie is looking to become Northwestern’s all-time leading scorer by the end of this season.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie is chasing Northwestern’s all-time scoring record. Track his progress.
MindfulNU bases its curriculum off of Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction, which teaches students to embrace present thoughts and feelings.
MindfulNU taps meditation and mindfulness with winter cohort
Water vapor rises over the Lake Michigan shore near Evanston’s dog beach on Sunday morning in subzero temperatures.
Wind chill warning in effect as subzero temperatures continue
Sebastian Nalls looks away from the camera. He is wearing grey, yellow and a blue face mask.
Q&A: CABG President Sebastian Nalls talks Ryan Field, activism
One fencer crouches to hit another fencer in a large room with a curved roof.
Fencing: Third round’s the charm for Northwestern at Tufts Invitational
More in Sports
A Northwestern wrestler commences a match against a Wisconsin wrestler in the neutral position. The team is set to wrestle the Badgers again this season on Feb. 2.
Wrestling: Northwestern falls 29-15 to Maryland in Big Ten opener
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket against Illinois.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 93, Northwestern 52
Graduate student Boo Buie drives toward the rim.
Rapid Recap: No. 15 Wisconsin 71, Northwestern 63
Junior offensive lineman Jackson Carsello gets set prior to a snap.
Football: Northwestern expected to hire Bill O’Boyle as offensive line coach
Redshirt senior defensive back Coco Azema returns a kickoff along the sideline against Maryland.
Football: Northwestern relieves associate head coach (defensive backs) Matt McPherson of duties
Redshirt senior tight end Thomas Gordon celebrates a reception in 2022s matchup with the Blue Devils.
Football: Northwestern expected to hire Paul Creighton as tight ends coach
More in Swimming & Diving
Northwesterns mens and womens swimming and diving squads finished first and second, respectively, at the Purdue Invitational over the weekend.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern earns first- and second-place finish at the Purdue Invitational
Northwestern women’s and men’s swim and dive teams faced Miami and Southern Illinois on Saturday.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern defeats Miami and Southern Illinois at home meet
Northwestern women finished sixth at Big Ten Championships this past season.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern to keep up progress, search for Robinson’s replacement
Swimmer in purple cap with black “N” swimming through the water.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern men take seventh at the Men’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships
Swimmer in black suit, wearing goggles and a purple cap, swimming on their back.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern women take sixth at the Women’s Big Ten Swimming and Diving Championships
Captured: Wildcats victorious in all women’s events at weekend dual swim meets
Captured: Wildcats victorious in all women’s events at weekend dual swim meets
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in