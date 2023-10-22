Swimming and Diving: Northwestern defeats Miami and Southern Illinois at home meet

Northwestern women’s swim and dive hosted Miami and Southern Illinois this Saturday, while the men’s team only faced the latter.

The women’s squad defeated the Hurricanes and the Salukis by margins of 181.5-112.5 and 197-102, respectively. The Wildcats’ men’s group was also victorious, defeating Southern Illinois 207-89.

The NU women set the standard Saturday, sweeping several categories at the home meet.

Sophomore Hana Shimizu-Bowers finished first place in the 1000-yard freestyle in 10:00.50 and the 200-yard butterfly in 2:00.73. Sophomore Lindsay Ervin took home both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle titles, with times of 22.71 and 49.18, respectively. Graduate student Ayla Spitz won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:46.82.

The ‘Cats women’s team also won the 200-yard backstroke, with junior Justine Murdock clinching the event victory in 1:57.85.

Ervin, freshman Sydney Smith, freshman Amy Pan and Spitz, teamed up to win the last women’s event — finishing the 400-yard Freestyle Relay in 3:19.08.

The men’s side saw similar success.

In freestyle, freshman Cade Duncan won the 100-yard in 44.18. Graduate student Andrew Martin nabbed first place in both the 200-yard and 500-yard races. Freshman Diego Nosack placed first in the 1000-yard with a time of 9:18.65.

Freshman David Gerchik won the 100-yard backstroke in 48.21 and junior Tyler Lu came first in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:47.16.

Sophomore Tonahuc Zinn swept the 200-yard butterfly and the 200-yard IM. Duncan, Lu, Martin and graduate student Ben Forbes capped off the meet with a 400-yard freestyle relay victory for NU.

Next up for the ‘Cats is the Purdue Invitational in Indiana from Nov. 16-18, where both teams hope to maintain momentum.

