Gallery: NU dorm delicacies

Students throughout campus have converted their dorm rooms into dining rooms when dining hall food doesn’t quite hit the spot, cravings come after all dining options are closed or they want to enhance their culinary skills. Making do with dorm kitchens and the occasional shopping trip, students get creative with cooking and baking concoctions. Ranging from savory to sweet, these dorm room delicacies are deliciously delightful!

Gallery • 8 Photos Maya Schwartz/The Daily Northwestern Banana almond butter toast, as a post-workout snack made in McCulloch Hall.

