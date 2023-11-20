A mug with a spoon in it on a desk next to a carton of a pumpkin oat beverage, a bag of chia seeds and a notebook.
An overnight chia dessert incorporates autumn flavors and easy ingredients. At Northwestern, students get creative with cooking their favorite foods in their dorms.
Maya Schwartz/The Daily Northwestern

Gallery: NU dorm delicacies

Maya Schwartz, Reporter
November 20, 2023

Students throughout campus have converted their dorm rooms into dining rooms when dining hall food doesn’t quite hit the spot, cravings come after all dining options are closed or they want to enhance their culinary skills. Making do with dorm kitchens and the occasional shopping trip, students get creative with cooking and baking concoctions. Ranging from savory to sweet, these dorm room delicacies are deliciously delightful! 

banana
Gallery8 Photos
Maya Schwartz/The Daily Northwestern
Banana almond butter toast, as a post-workout snack made in McCulloch Hall.

 

Email: [email protected] 

 

Related Stories:

Open Tab: Habibi In is one of Evanston’s hidden gems with great atmosphere and even better food

Let’s cook! How Northwestern students make delicious recipes from their dorms

Gallery: Expressions of gender and sexuality on campus

 

More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Three cups with size tags are displayed.
Evanston Boba stores showcase variety, competition
On Monday, Mayor Daniel Biss could again face the political calculus of breaking a tie at the final vote on the Ryan Field concert zoning.
Ahead of final Ryan Field vote, residents, city officials remain divided over rezoning
Senior defensive lineman P.J. Spencer makes a tackle. In NU’s victory over Purdue, Spencer was pivotal towards the defense’s ability to make two red zone stops.
Football: ‘Bend, don’t break’: Northwestern’s red zone stands instrumental for 23-15 victory over Purdue
A storefront window covered in flowers with “Saville Flowers” written on it.
Saville Flowers: Still growing after 80 years
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh shoots the ball. Walsh poured in a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds in Northwestern’s eight-point win over Southeast Missouri State.
Women’s Basketball: Turnovers, defensive struggles overshadowed by Walsh career-high double-double
The Woman’s Club of Evanston kicked off the holiday season with its Holiday Bazaar the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Woman’s Club of Evanston hosts more than 50 vendors at annual Holiday Bazaar
More in Photo
A person in a black cardigan smiles while playing guitar.
Jeremy Zucker’s “Is Nothing Sacred?” tour comes to Chicago
A person running with a smile on their face.
Gallery: Expressions of gender and sexuality on campus
An athlete in a gray jersey passes a basketball mid-jump.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern defeats Western Michigan 63-59 in third consecutive victory
Water droplets sprinkle the air after a field hockey player in purple hits the ball.
Captured: Wildcats hold the fort with 3-2 win against Louisville, continues to NCAA Tournament semifinals
A field hockey player in black lifts the ball.
Captured: Northwestern advances to NCAA Tournament quarterfinals after 3-0 win
Captured: Northwestern stuns the crowd with decisive 24-10 away victory
Captured: Northwestern stuns the crowd with decisive 24-10 away victory
More in Photo Gallery
Cloths hanging over a restaurant kitchen counter.
Gallery: New bites to grab in Evanston
A person plays a guitar and sings into a microphone.
Dayglow delivers garage band-like grooves, amiable ad-libs at A&O’s Blowout
A lighthouse pokes out from behind a stone building.
Gallery: Grosse Point Lighthouse offers serene views near campus
A man wearing a blue sweatshirt and a man wearing a black jacket play with snow.
Captured: Halloween snowfall more treat than trick
A tree with red leaves.
Captured: Fall foliage flutters across campus
Two people repairing bikes inside a bike shop.
A stallion of the community, The Pony Shop remains a staple in Evanston
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in