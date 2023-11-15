A person running with a smile on their face.
Medill sophomore Eleni Tecos said they feel being gender-queer has opened up more avenues for them to explore their queerness and has helped them appreciate the fluidity within it.
Misha Oberoi/The Daily Northwestern

Gallery: Expressions of gender and sexuality on campus

Misha Oberoi, Reporter
November 15, 2023

Northwestern has attempted to create a safe and accepting environment for students of all genders and sexualities with its numerous resources like the Northwestern Rainbow Alliance, NU Society of Transgender and Non-Binary Students, Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators and more. 

The Daily spoke to several NU students who have found diverse means of exploring and expressing their gender or sexuality on campus.

20231111034818_IMG_6830
Gallery8 Photos
Misha Oberoi/The Daily Northwestern
Tecos, who identifies as a non-binary queer person, describes themself as a “nerd about queer history.” They have taken multiple gender studies classes, such as “History 261: Sex after Shakespeare,” “History 393: Drag Queens in Modern History” and “History 292: Transgender History.”

 

Email: [email protected] 

Related Stories:

Student leaders, staff discuss new Gender Sexuality Resource Center, safe spaces on campus

Sexual health, sexuality resources on and off campus

— ‘Straight rules don’t apply’: Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent at NU

Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in