Gallery: Expressions of gender and sexuality on campus

Northwestern has attempted to create a safe and accepting environment for students of all genders and sexualities with its numerous resources like the Northwestern Rainbow Alliance, NU Society of Transgender and Non-Binary Students, Sexual Health and Assault Peer Educators and more.

The Daily spoke to several NU students who have found diverse means of exploring and expressing their gender or sexuality on campus.

Gallery • 8 Photos Misha Oberoi/The Daily Northwestern Tecos, who identifies as a non-binary queer person, describes themself as a “nerd about queer history.” They have taken multiple gender studies classes, such as “History 261: Sex after Shakespeare,” “History 393: Drag Queens in Modern History” and “History 292: Transgender History.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Student leaders, staff discuss new Gender Sexuality Resource Center, safe spaces on campus

— Sexual health, sexuality resources on and off campus

— ‘Straight rules don’t apply’: Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent at NU