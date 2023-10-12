Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
60° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
October 13, 2023
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
October 13, 2023
Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz speaks on Jewish identity at Northwestern Hillel
October 13, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3023 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1913 Views
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • October 8, 2023
3
1472 Views
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
David Schieber, Op-Ed Contributor • October 11, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Straight rules don’t apply’: Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent at NU

Shantel+Gabrieal+Buggs+and+Trevor+Hoppe+discuss+sexuality%2C+queer+consent
Illustration by Lily Ogburn
Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent
Misha Oberoi, Reporter
October 12, 2023

Northwestern’s Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing hosted Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe, editors of the book “Unsafe Words: Queering Consent in the #MeToo Era” Thursday as part of its Current Issues in LGBTQ Health lecture series.

Medill Prof. and institute member Steven Thrasher moderated the discussion, which was hosted in downtown Chicago with a hybrid attendance option. Thrasher introduced the book as a “queer framework” of looking at consent. 

Buggs serves as an assistant professor of sociology and African American studies at Florida State University, while Hoppe is an associate professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. The pair co-edited “Unsafe Words,” a collection of 13 essays released in February that discuss queer perspectives on consent, sexual ethics and sexual violence.

Buggs said the book centers around “deconstructing how queer sex and queer consent differ from and do not fold into heteronormative frameworks.” She discussed the idea of structural or institutional power in a dynamic between two people, especially when race, ethnicity, sexuality and other identities are taken into account. 

“We don’t deal with policing just from actual police forces, we often police each other,” Buggs said.

In her essay “Rejecting the (Black Fat) Body as Invitation,” Buggs discussed her vulnerability in places like nightclubs where people with her physical attributes — which she describes as “curvy, long hair, big ass”— are often sexually violated, and their bodies are viewed as “available for consumption.” 

Buggs said she has felt guilty for rejecting such advances, emphasizing to the audience the importance of fighting the tendencies to “police ourselves.” 

Meanwhile, Hoppe focused on the essays that discuss the multifaceted sexual experiences that queer people have, contending that “straight rules don’t apply.” 

He described queer consent as a “set of norms and practices that operates on the community level.” Hoppe said the concept of an “enthusiastic yes” is foreign to him because practicing safe sex has looked different for him as a young, gay man. 

“Our bodies and minds are sometimes in conflict,” Hoppe said. “Sometimes I say yes, but my body says no … Sometimes I say no, but my no can be overridden, and I accept that.” 

Hoppe then highlighted how queer consent allows people the flexibility to push past boundaries, thus transcending the rules of heteronormative sex that are often placed on them. 

With essays in the book like “Sex Workers are Experts on Sexual Consent,” “Was I a Teenage Sexual Predator?” and “Black Femmedom as Violence and Resistance,” Buggs said she hopes readers become “open to a world where we can seriously discuss what is pleasurable and what is harmful.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Student Body TND returns to full theater production after criticism

A guide to sexual health resources at Northwestern

Gender and Sexuality Studies Program works to expand diversity efforts amid student critiques
More to Discover
More in Campus
University President Michael Schill said he does not intend to issue a statement on the current war in Israel and Gaza.
University President Michael Schill: NU will not issue statements on political or social issues
A close-up of Medill freshman Caleb Evans’ outfit.
Students talk fall fashion inspiration, campus style icons
Weinberg began the process to update their curriculum requirements in 2016.
Weinberg debuts updated curriculum requirements
NU cheerleaders at Northwestern Football’s game against Penn State University on Sept. 30 at Ryan Field. Former cheerleader Hayden Richardson sued the University for alleged forced labor and sex trafficking in 2021.
Northwestern disputes former cheerleader’s forced labor, sex trafficking allegations
About 100 staff members attended the fireside chat with University President Michael Schill in Norris University Center Tuesday afternoon.
University President Michael Schill talks athletics, affirmative action at fireside chat with staff
The Kellogg School of Business houses the Zell Fellows accelerator program.
Zell Family Foundation gifts $25 million to the Kellogg Zell Fellows accelerator program
More in Events
Norris’ Coach pop-up featured an art installation with mirrors for photo opportunities.
Coach comes in clutch: Luxury fashion house brings bags and beverages to Norris
C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor co-owner Clarence Weaver speaks with Northwestern Go and See program participants on Sept. 30.
New Go and See program connects NU students with Evanston community
NASA Space Apps participants meet outside the Hackathon venue for a group picture. Among the 60 participants were Chicago-area high school students, members of sponsoring organizations, and undergraduate students from various Illinois and Wisconsin universities.
CIERA hosts Chicago chapter of NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2023
Bloys graduated from the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences in 1993.
Alum Casey Bloys returns to NU for ‘Dialogue with the Dean’
Attendees listen to the keynote presentations at the speaker series titled “Roadmapping the Clean Energy Transition.”
NU hosts launch of University of Toronto-Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance
Conservative activist Alan Keyes speaks to a small crowd of NUCR and YAF members. He spoke about his Catholic faith, saying his identity as a “child of God” came above his American identity.
NU College Republicans hosts conservative speaker with reinstated ASG funding
More in Latest Stories
Coach Kate Drohan, who is entering her 23rd year at the helm of Northwestern, embraces a former player, Morgan Newport, in 2021.
Softball: Kate Drohan inks multi-year extension with Northwestern
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
Mayor Biss releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
A group of people stand around a cart with flowers.
Inspire Through Flowers gives new life and purpose to donated flowers
Illustration of the proposed Ryan Field redesign with black-and-white fragments of the old Ryan Field overlaid on top.
Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild
A person sings into the microphone while the crowd cheers.
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in