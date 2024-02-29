Northwestern Women’s Basketball falls to Michigan in Saturday action

Northwestern extended their losing streak after losing their weekend matchup against Michigan Saturday. The Wildcats (8-20, 3-14 Big Ten) competed against the Wolverines (17-12, 8-9 Big Ten) through the first half, but the Wolverines took control in the second, opening the half on a 17-0 scoring run. Northwestern will host No. 14 Indiana (23-4, 14-3 Big Ten) Tuesday evening.

Email: [email protected]

X: @skrimstein

