Caileigh Walsh grabs a basketball out of the air.
Junior forward Caileigh Walsh controls the basketball on the block.
Sammy Krimstein/The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern Women’s Basketball falls to Michigan in Saturday action

Sammy Krimstein, Reporter
February 29, 2024

Northwestern extended their losing streak after losing their weekend matchup against Michigan Saturday. The Wildcats (8-20, 3-14 Big Ten) competed against the Wolverines (17-12, 8-9 Big Ten) through the first half, but the Wolverines took control in the second, opening the half on a 17-0 scoring run. Northwestern will host No. 14 Indiana (23-4, 14-3 Big Ten) Tuesday evening.

Jasmine McWilliams holds a basketball near the three-point line.
Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams surveys the floor, searching for an outlet.
Caileigh Walsh smiles as she walks off the basketball court.
Walsh led Northwestern scoring.
Caroline Lau, wearing a white uniform, yells on the basketball court and points her right hand.
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau shouts orders to her teammates.
Mercy Ademusayo shoots the basketball with a Michigan player on defense.
Junior forward Mercy Ademusayo shoots a mid-range jump shot in the first quarter.
Caroline Lau jumps to shoot a shot as a player in white uniform and a player in black uniform watches.
Lau converts on a fast break layup.
Members of NU Cheerleading hoist up one of their members.
NU Cheer stands in formation. They supported the Wildcats throughout the match.
Caroline Lau sees her shot fall through the hoop.
Lau watches her shot fall through the hoop.

Email: [email protected]

X: @skrimstein

Related Stories:

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern obliterates Marquette in 21-3 blowout

Photo Gallery: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern trounced by Purdue 74-48

Gallery: Last glimpse at nearly century-old Ryan Field before demolition

More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Captured: Women’s Basketball: NU falls 84-64 against Indiana
Captured: Women’s Basketball: NU falls 84-64 against Indiana
The New Student Organization Support Fund allocates $5,000 to new student clubs each quarter.
ASG Senate distributes grants to new student organizations using $5,000 fund
Students enjoyed chicken skewers, broccoli and fried rice noodles while they worked on guided discussion prompts after the talk.
One Book One Northwestern hosts Helen Cho for talk on Korean diaspora
Graduate student midfielder Jane Hansen advances the ball upfield against Marquette Feb. 19.
Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern closes in on Chestnut Hill clash at No. 1 Boston College
Sophomore guard Blake Smith looks to make a pass against Indiana. Smith logged 27 minutes at Maryland Wednesday night.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern secures unlikely victory at Maryland
The city is considering a short-term pause to the ban, which has been in place since last April.
Potential pause to city’s gas and propane leaf blower ban stirs up controversy
More in Photo
A person holds up a sign that features Russian President Vladimir Putin with devil horns and reads “Anti Russia Social Club.” They are surrounded by other protesters.
Photo Gallery: Chicagoans rally after 2 years of full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Northwestern’s Boo Buie wearing white shoots a three pointer while being defended by a basketball player wearing black and yellow.
Captured: Basketball: The Wildcats beat Michigan 76-62 as Boo Buie becomes Northwestern’s leading scorer
A singer wearing all black and sunglasses jumps as flames shoot up from the stage behind them.
Captured: Burna Boy brings Afrobeats to downtown Chicago
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor celebrates after scoring a goal against Marquette on Monday. Taylor scored four goals in Northwestern’s 21-3 win over the Golden Eagles.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern obliterates Marquette in 21-3 blowout
Alt Text: Northwestern baseball players wearing purple stand in the dugout.
Captured: Baseball: The Wildcats go 1-2 on opening weekend in New Orleans
Sign that reads “Colectivo Coffee” over a patio.
Photo Gallery: Alternative study spots in Downtown Evanston
More in Photo Gallery
Northwestern’s Crystal Fuqu Wang shoots a layup.
Photo Gallery: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern trounced by Purdue 74-48
Maliwan Diemer stands in a front tendu in the center of a brick dance studio at a barre, leading her students in the background of the image in a barre routine.
Photo Gallery: Building a Dance Home with Maliwan Diemer
A man wearing a hard hat looks out at bleachers in a football stadium.
Gallery: Last glimpse at nearly century-old Ryan Field before demolition
A person wearing a Santa outfit waves from a flatbed railcar.
Gallery: CTA Holiday Train carries Santa, elves to every 'L' station
Strings of lights in a city plaza at night.
Gallery: Evanston shops welcome the holiday season with festive storefront displays
A board with two rows of bells, each with labels of different rooms attached to them.
Gallery: ‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ showcases the TV show’s sets, costumes and accessories
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in