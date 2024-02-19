Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor celebrates after scoring a goal against Marquette on Monday. Taylor scored four goals in Northwestern’s 21-3 win over the Golden Eagles.
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor celebrates after scoring a goal against Marquette on Monday. Taylor scored four goals in Northwestern's 21-3 win over the Golden Eagles.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern obliterates No. 20 Marquette in 21-3 blowout

Henry Frieman, Reporter
February 19, 2024

Looking to recover from last Friday’s upset loss to then-No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 4 Northwestern roared back to championship form Monday, firing on all cylinders in a 21-3 victory over Marquette. The Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) saw goals from nine different scorers, with four coming from graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte and four from sophomore attacker Madison Taylor. NU controlled almost every aspect of the game, outperforming the Golden Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Big East) in shots, clears, ground balls and draw controls. The ‘Cats will look to maintain their scoring output on Thursday as they travel to No. 20 Colorado to take on the Buffaloes.

Northwestern’s Lindsey Frank runs through a crowd of her teammates during pregame celebrations.

Northwestern’s lacrosse bench celebrates.

Northwestern’s Izzy Scane shoots the ball. The Marquette goalie, in yellow, tries to stop the shot, though she is unsuccessful.Northwestern’s Emerson Bohlig runs with and cradles the ball.Taylor with the ball as a Marquette defender approaches her, holding her lacrosse stick in the air. There are other Northwestern attackers and Golden Eagle defenders to her left. Northwestern’s Erin Coykendall looks to her right, chatting with a smiling Scane.Northwestern’s Sammy White cradles the ball, looking to the right.Northwestern’s Taylor Lapointe shoots on the Marquette net.

A lacrosse ball flies through the air.
A lacrosse ball flies through the air toward a Daily Northwestern photographer before hitting him in the head. The photographer sustained a mild injury but continued shooting.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @HenryFrieman

