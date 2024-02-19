Captured: Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern obliterates No. 20 Marquette in 21-3 blowout

Looking to recover from last Friday’s upset loss to then-No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 4 Northwestern roared back to championship form Monday, firing on all cylinders in a 21-3 victory over Marquette. The Wildcats (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) saw goals from nine different scorers, with four coming from graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte and four from sophomore attacker Madison Taylor. NU controlled almost every aspect of the game, outperforming the Golden Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Big East) in shots, clears, ground balls and draw controls. The ‘Cats will look to maintain their scoring output on Thursday as they travel to No. 20 Colorado to take on the Buffaloes.

