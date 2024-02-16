Northwestern’s Crystal Fuqu Wang shoots a layup.
Freshman forward Crystal Fuqu Wang rolls in a layup late in the fourth quarter against Purdue. Northwestern lost handily to Purdue Wednesday night, 74-48.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern

Photo Gallery: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern trounced by Purdue 74-48

Henry Frieman and Amelia Stone
February 16, 2024

Northwestern’s yearlong shooting struggles continued Wednesday in a blowout loss to Purdue. The Wildcats (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten) shot a dismal 32.8% from the field, and at one point allowed the Boilermakers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) to go on a 27-0 run. NU will look to rebound next Saturday against Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Northwestern’s Casey Harter goes for a layup.
Freshman guard Casey Harter goes for a layup as Purdue’s Mary Ashley Stevenson tries to defend her. Harter played 21 minutes, snagged seven rebounds and tallied five assists Wednesday.
Northwestern’s Melannie Daley jumps, shooting the ball. An opponent tries to block.
Junior guard Melannie Daley pulls up for a ‘Cats jumper. Daley scored a team-high 12 points in Wednesday’s loss to Purdue.
Caroline Lau shoots the ball.
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau shoots a three-pointer. Lau scored just six points against Purdue but had four steals.
Northwestern’s Paige Mott goes for a contested layup. Lau looks on, turned away from the camera.
Senior forward Paige Mott tries a contested layup. Twenty-six of NU’s 48 points came from the paint on Wednesday.
Purdue’s Abbey Ellis goes for a layup.
Purdue’s Abbey Ellis scores on a fast-break opportunity. NU had 20 turnovers in Wednesday’s game.
Northwestern cheerleader Makayla Potter cheers on the sideline mid-game.
Makayla Potter, a freshman member of NU’s Spirit Squad, cheers on the sidelines decked out in pink. Both teams wore pink Wednesday in honor of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, which works to fight cancer. (Amelia Stone/The Daily Northwestern)
Northwestern’s Maggie Pina hits a three-pointer. Other players watch, appearing nervous.
Graduate transfer guard Maggie Pina drills a buzzer-beating three-pointer as time expires in the first quarter. This was Pina’s only bucket of the game.
Paige Mott goes for a layup.
Mott, surrounded by Purdue defenders, tries a tough shot. She played 19 minutes and scored 7 points on Wednesday.
Wang goes for a layup. Purdue defenders reach into the air, trying to guard her.
Freshman forward Crystal Fuqu Wang goes for a layup as Purdue defenders try to guard her. Before the game started, coach Joe McKeown announced a $1,000 donation to the Kay Yow Foundation.

