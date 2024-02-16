Photo Gallery: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern trounced by Purdue 74-48

Northwestern’s yearlong shooting struggles continued Wednesday in a blowout loss to Purdue. The Wildcats (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten) shot a dismal 32.8% from the field, and at one point allowed the Boilermakers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) to go on a 27-0 run. NU will look to rebound next Saturday against Minnesota in Minneapolis.

