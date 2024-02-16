Photo Gallery: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern trounced by Purdue 74-48

Northwestern’s yearlong shooting struggles continued Wednesday in a blowout loss to Purdue. The Wildcats (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten) shot a dismal 32.8% from the field, and at one point allowed the Boilermakers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) to go on a 27-0 run. NU will look to rebound next Saturday against Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Freshman guard Casey Harter goes for a layup as Purdue’s Mary Ashley Stevenson tries to defend her. Harter played 21 minutes, snagged seven rebounds and tallied five assists Wednesday.
Junior guard Melannie Daley pulls up for a ‘Cats jumper. Daley scored a team-high 12 points in Wednesday’s loss to Purdue.
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau shoots a three-pointer. Lau scored just six points against Purdue but had four steals.
Senior forward Paige Mott tries a contested layup. Twenty-six of NU’s 48 points came from the paint on Wednesday.
Purdue’s Abbey Ellis scores on a fast-break opportunity. NU had 20 turnovers in Wednesday’s game.
Makayla Potter, a freshman member of NU’s Spirit Squad, cheers on the sidelines decked out in pink. Both teams wore pink Wednesday in honor of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, which works to fight cancer. (Amelia Stone/The Daily Northwestern)
Graduate transfer guard Maggie Pina drills a buzzer-beating three-pointer as time expires in the first quarter. This was Pina’s only bucket of the game.
Mott, surrounded by Purdue defenders, tries a tough shot. She played 19 minutes and scored 7 points on Wednesday.
Freshman forward Crystal Fuqu Wang goes for a layup as Purdue defenders try to guard her. Before the game started, coach Joe McKeown announced a $1,000 donation to the Kay Yow Foundation.
Email: [email protected]
