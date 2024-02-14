Photo Gallery: Building a Dance Home with Maliwan Diemer

Maliwan Diemer is the artistic and executive director of Chicago Ballet Arts, a ballet studio located at 915 Foster St. in Evanston. The studio provides classes to students ages 2 and up, and its small size allows for personalized training and a family feel that lasts across time. This inclusive community is brought together by Diemer’s tireless and thoughtful work to make the dance studio into a dance home.
