Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
33° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
District 65 board votes to begin closing process for Bessie Rhodes, approves revised 5th Ward school plan
January 23, 2024
City Council approves 15-year lease to temporarily relocate city center
January 23, 2024
Dance Digest: Northwestern dance groups get into the groove in ‘Graffoniks Gets Groovy’
January 22, 2024
Trending Stories
1
35617 Views
Illinois justice system begins to see impacts four months after eliminating cash bail
Lily Shen, Senior Staffer • January 18, 2024
2
950 Views
Ryan Field demolition to begin in days amid 7th Ward concerns
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 18, 2024
3
898 Views
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Naomi Taxay, Reporter • January 21, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Dance Digest: Northwestern dance groups get into the groove in ‘Graffoniks Gets Groovy’

Dancers+dressed+in+all+black+create+a+powerful+formation+under+red+lighting.
Madeline King/The Daily Northwestern
Graffiti dancers stunned audiences with incredible technique in their contemporary dances.
Madeline King, Assistant A&E Editor
January 22, 2024

Northwestern dancers dazzled in the Wirtz Ballroom on Friday and Saturday with mesmerizing leaps, turns and time steps in “Graffoniks Gets Groovy.” The dynamic performance had something for everyone — everything from upbeat to introspective numbers.

The annual Graffoniks show featured performances by student-run contemporary dance group Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tap, a student-run tap group. The show was entirely student produced, with all school years and a variety of majors represented. 

While TONIK Tap impressed with crisp and clear sounds –– not an easy feat for a group that large –– it was clear that routines from Graffiti Dancers definitely stole the show.

The Wirtz Ballroom was packed full of audience members, with overflow seating spilling onto the floor. Friends of performers screamed encouragingly during numbers and yelled to tell dancers they loved them breaks from the action.

Dances took the audience on an emotional journey. 

The show featured choreography to intense songs with hard-hitting beats like “Desperado” by Rihanna, heartbreaking lyrics like “Death By A Thousand Cuts” by Taylor Swift, and fast-paced, electronic beats like “Speed Drive” by Charli XCX.

The opening act was titled “Eat Your Young,” choreographed by co-Artistic Director of Graffiti Dancers and Communication junior Kalliope Kobotis. The dance immediately commanded the audience’s attention, featuring the full company of Graffiti Dancers. The group created stunning pictures through striking choreography and highlighted dancers in flawless turn sequences. 

Lighting Designer and Communication sophomore Sam Bessler intensified the emotions evoked by the performances with lighting perfectly tailored to each number. 

Deep reds and backlighting created silhouettes added even more soulful imagery to more dramatic numbers. Cyc lighting against the back wall exhibited vibrant pinks, purples and rainbow effects, creating a striking atmosphere for the performance’s peppy and uplifting dances. 

The Wirtz Ballroom echoed with laughter during “Mistake Tap,” a piece choreographed by Communication junior Joshua Messmore and Weinberg sophomore Mary Kate Tanselle, featuring members of TONIK Tap. The tappers danced to the Nintendo Wii theme song but feigned confusion as modern pop songs interrupted the music. Messmore even pretended to yell at Bessler, who was operating the sound and lights, to fix the track, and Bessler played along, pretending to mess with the sound equipment. 

Graffiti Dancers took the cake for the most impressive numbers. The group’s technique was breathtaking, and dancers moved seamlessly in their choreography. Dancers created gorgeous lines as they achieved great height in jumps. Their facial expressions also stood out over that of TONIK Tap, which could have improved in a few numbers. 

The Graffoniks show featured four jams, in which a select group of dancers showcased their talents one by one. The jams allowed for tap and contemporary dancers to showcase their favorite skills, with the most impressive being a calypso leap from a Graffiti Dancers member and a walking handstand from a TONIK Tap member.

Seniors made up the cast for the final jam, giving special recognition for dedicated dancers during their last Graffoniks show. Leadership from both dance groups presented senior dancers with flowers during the curtain call of the final performance.

The show commenced with a performance of the Shim Sham, an iconic tap dance. All Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tap members joined together and invited the groups’ alumni to the stage to partake. 

With the remarkable visuals created by Graffiti Dancers and the synchronous click-clack of TONIK Tap’s tap shoes, “Graffoniks Gets Groovy” proved that there can be a perfect collaboration between two unlikely styles of dance. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @madelineking_18

Related Stories: 

Captured: Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tappers groove in Wirtz for Graffoniks

Graffiti Dancers and Tonik Tap unite to present Beyoncé’-themed ‘Graffoníks 4’

Dance the night away with Northwestern’s 20 student dance groups
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A person dressed in a long burgundy coat with a top hat stands on top of a tree, holding a branch.
Timothée Chalamet, Keegan-Michael Key talk ‘Wonka’ in college journalist roundtable
Performances from local rappers created an electric atmosphere at Reggies during The Blueprint CNCRT.
Reggies showcases up-and-coming Chicago rappers in The Blueprint CNCRT
Makena lei poses in front of a brick building shot through a fishbowl camera lens.
Makena lei talks recording process, inspirations for debut project ‘Call It a Home’
Western Bisexual band members, from left to right, Jack Riley, Ellie Pod, TJ Coppla and John Kaster.
Western Bisexual brings bold sounds and eccentric energy to the stage
Matheus Barbee, dressed in drag, sings with closed eyes, surrounded by other drag performers. He is wearing a glittery dress and feathers.
81st annual Dolphin Show laces up its ‘Kinky Boots’ for upcoming musical
The Block hosted a discussion over a lithograph from its collection of curated pieces related thematically to “Crying in H Mart,” this year’s selection from One Book One Northwestern.
Block hosts discussion on artwork ‘Noah at the Table’ from ‘Crying in H Mart’ collection
More in Dance
Get moving and grooving this year by engaging with any of the 20 dance groups on campus.
Dance the night away with Northwestern’s 20 student dance groups
Dancers in beach attire stand against a blue backdrop with their arms across their foreheads.
Dale Duro dances audiences across Latin America in spring show
A group of dancers stands onstage together.
Mission accomplished: ‘Refresh Undercover’ spring show debuts this weekend
Performers pose for a group photo in black-and-white outfits.
Boomshaka sets audience in motion with 26th annual spring show
Dancers in white tops and pants perform in front of violet lights. Their forearms are up in the air, along with a dancer’s hair in motion.
Captured: Focusing in on Fusion’s spring show ‘Out of Focus’
In front of neon pink lights, dancers in rows pose with their left arm behind their heads.
Blurred lines between nightmares and daydreams: Fusion’s spring show ‘Out of Focus’
More in Latest Stories
The entrance to Ryan Field in front of a blue sky.
Evanston prepares for next chapter in Ryan Field rebuilding as accountability concerns linger
Dark matter makes up roughly 27% of the universe, according to NASA.
Dark matter soon to exit ‘the dark,’ according to Northwestern-aided research
The series will feature webinars on job search strategies, developing professional relationships, resume writing and salary negotiation.
Northwestern Career Advancement launches Winter Career Development Series
Two NU Women’s Tennis players mid-match.
Captured: Northwestern dominates Butler Women’s Tennis in Saturday match
The four firefighters injured at Florence Ave. have been discharged from the hospital.
Four firefighters injured in Florence Avenue fire
Cash on hand for Mayor Daniel Biss’ still-active campaign committee nearly doubled in late 2023, a newly filed report shows, though the mayor said he hasn’t yet decided whether to run for reelection.
Biss campaign fund nearly doubled after contentious November, report shows
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in