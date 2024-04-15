Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
‘Your time here at Northwestern is supposed to be meant for you’: MENA and Arab students reflect on importance of Arab Heritage Month
April 15, 2024
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Northwestern takes care of business against Indiana
April 15, 2024
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern dominates against Maryland in a series win
April 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2050 Views
Senate passes bill to end use of small, single-use plastic bottles in Illinois hotels
Misha Oberoi, Assistant City Editor • April 11, 2024
2
1251 Views
NU to renovate Deering Library, close it to public for next academic year
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 11, 2024
3
1060 Views
Evanston’s heyday brings eclectic vintage clothing
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor • April 11, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Podculture: Tonik Tap performs “Timeless” spring show

Carlotta Angiolillo and Jillian Moore
April 15, 2024

Podcast (pod-culture): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

A behind-the-scenes look at “Timeless,” the spring show of the Tonik Tap dance group.

[nat sound of tap dancing]

CARLOTTA ANGIOLILLO: Those are the sounds that filled the Wirtz Ballroom last weekend as Tonik Tap, Northwestern’s premier tap dance group, performed in its second show of the year. Today, we’ll take a look at how the group put it all together.

[music fade in]

CARLOTTA ANGIOLILLO: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Carlotta Angiolillo.

JILLIAN MOORE: And I’m Jillian Moore. This is Podculture, a podcast about arts and culture on campus and beyond.

[music fade out]

CARLOTTA ANGIOLILLO: The theme of Tonik Tap’s spring show was “Timeless.”

Weinberg senior and co-Artistic Director Lily Cohen said the idea came from the songs in the show that were from different time periods and genres.

The dancers tapped to songs like “Come Together” by The Beatles and “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer.

SOPHIE DAVID: I think that this show had a great variety of different types of pieces. There were more contemporary style tap, some groovy disco tap. There was just a very big range of things, so it’s always fun to expand my dance repertoire and get to dance with my friends.

JILLIAN MOORE: That was Communication junior Sophie Liu David. While the primary focus of the show was tap dancing, David said the choreography allowed the dancers to show off their personalities and, in some cases, act.

Communication sophomore and Tonik Tap Development Director Erin Soko said that during the song “Fake I.D.” by Riton and Kah-Lo, the dancers portrayed what happens when someone tries to use a fake ID.

ERIN SOKO: At the very end of the dance, we’re supposed to try and use our fake ID to get into a club, and I’m the last person to try to get into the club, and I don’t get into the club, and that moment was always funny because my Tonik freshman baby Chloe, we kind of have like families, she was the club bouncer, so then she would always reject me every night, and we would have a fun, cute moment.

JILLIAN MOORE: Soko said the dancers check in on each other even during their busiest times.

ERIN SOKO: Tonik just has a sense of camaraderie, and caring for each other and making sure everyone’s okay, and I feel like we’re all really attentive and we really pay attention to those small shifts that people might have, so I feel like we really look out for each other.

[nat sound of tap dancing]

CARLOTTA ANGIOLILLO: Tonik Tap finished off its hour-long performance the same way it always does: with the Shim Sham.

Cohen said the Shim Sham is a combination that most tap companies know. Although it’s supposed to be standardized, she said it usually isn’t.

LILY COHEN: At least with Tonik, I think over the years it has morphed a little bit. But it’s something that every member of Tonik learns. We do it at every show, and invite alumni to come up and do it with us.

CARLOTTA ANGIOLILLO: Some Tonik members choreographed pieces for the spring show. Others participated in the planning process in different ways, including choosing the theme.

SOPHIE DAVID: We always choose a theme that encompasses our show, and it’s how we select songs for our introduction and our finale, and the pieces covered a variety of different decades and themes and styles.

JILLIAN MOORE: But according to Soko, the spring show also celebrated continuity.

ERIN SOKO: We came up with “Timeless” because we felt there were some songs that were timeless, that are considered to be timeless, like classic songs.

[nat sound of tap dancing]

JILLIAN MOORE: Soko said tap is a unique art form distinct from other dance styles because of its auditory aspect.

She said tap might look like it has a lot of repetitive movements, but choreographers and performers can change the sounds they produce to match their desired meanings.

CARLOTTA ANGIOLILLO: Although “Timeless” had its last show on April 6, Tonik has more opportunities for the rest of spring quarter.

So grab your tap shoes, because some open classes are in store.

SOPHIE DAVID: We will be holding open classes, schedule TBD, but that will be happening all this spring. So anyone who wants to come take a tap class ranging from beginner to more advanced is welcome to come join.

[music]

JILLIAN MOORE: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Jillian Moore. Thanks for listening to another episode of Podculture. This episode was reported and produced by myself and Carlotta Angiolillo. The audio editor of The Daily Northwestern is Carlotta Angiolillo, the digital managing editors are Sonya Dymova and Micah Sandy, and the editor in chief is Jacob Wendler. Make sure to subscribe to The Daily Northwestern’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or SoundCloud to hear more episodes like this.

toniktap1_carlotta
Gallery3 Photos
Carlotta Angiolillo/The Daily Northwestern
Weinberg senior Lily Cohen and Weinberg junior Cate Osborne hug after the end of their duet.

Email: [email protected]
X: @carlottaang76 

 

Email: [email protected]
X: @jillian_moore7

 

Related Stories:
Captured: Graffiti Dancers and TONIK Tappers groove in Wirtz for Graffoniks
Northwestern dance groups perform ‘Graffoniks Gets Groovy’
Dance the night away with Northwestern’s 20 student dance groups

 
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Spearheaded by Communication freshman Aditi Adve, The Deep End is being reintroduced after a yearlong hiatus.
The Deep End to bring satirical news back to NU
On Friday, Maggie Rogers released her third studio album, “Don’t Forget Me,” which marked a homecoming to the outdoorsy folk of her youth.
Liner Notes: In ‘Don’t Forget Me,’ Maggie Rogers returns to folk roots with triumph
Daniel Burnett in front of his mural inside Reprise Coffee Roasters.
Evanston artist Daniel Burnett paints to bring awareness to the city
Choir teacher Ms. Sanders (Communication junior Caroline Drapeau) speaks to her wife on the phone while choir member Mary (Communication freshman Mila Levit) eavesdrops.
From the Wings: Vertigo’s ‘Pity the Woman Who Never Spills’ is a love letter to high school classmates — or is it a hate letter?
The Cosmia Opera Collective staged “devoted” in the Ryan Opera Theatre on March 30.
Cosmia Opera Collective breathes life into opera, uplifts underrepresented composers
Jesse McCartney released his new EP titled “All’s Well” on April 5.
Singer-songwriter Jesse McCartney talks starting a family, Yung Gravy collaboration
More in Audio
Everything Evanston: A listen at the Ryan Field demolition
Everything Evanston: A listen at the Ryan Field demolition
Sound Source: Student-produced biblical opera explores womanhood, loss
Sound Source: Student-produced biblical opera explores womanhood, loss
Cats Corner: Springing ahead to Lacrosse
Cats Corner: Springing ahead to Lacrosse
NU Declassified: Meet me downtown
NU Declassified: Meet me downtown
The Weekly: Diving into design
The Weekly: Diving into design
Podculture: “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” is golden
Podculture: “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” is golden
More in Dance
A dancer in a pink crop top and black joggers dances with arms outstretched in front of a pink-lit background.
The spotlight is on tabloids and gossip in Fusion’s spring show 'Front Cover'
Lipstick Burlesque’s 90-minute performance featured themed routines like “Yee-Hawties” and “Baristalesque.”
Love, intimacy and body positivity prevail in Lipstick Burlesque
Dancers dressed in all black create a powerful formation under red lighting.
Dance Digest: Northwestern dance groups get into the groove in ‘Graffoniks Gets Groovy’
Get moving and grooving this year by engaging with any of the 20 dance groups on campus.
Dance the night away with Northwestern’s 20 student dance groups
Dancers in beach attire stand against a blue backdrop with their arms across their foreheads.
Dale Duro dances audiences across Latin America in spring show
A group of dancers stands onstage together.
Mission accomplished: ‘Refresh Undercover’ spring show debuts this weekend
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in