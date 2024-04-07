Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
43° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Captured: Women’s Tennis: Wildcats fall to No. 30 Wisconsin
April 7, 2024
Captured: Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan in weekend series
April 7, 2024
The spotlight is on tabloids and gossip in Fusion’s spring show 'Front Cover'
April 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
3075 Views
Norris to be renovated this summer, will feature pub, rooftop patio
Beatrice Villaflor, Campus Editor • April 5, 2024
2
1045 Views
Anti-LGBTQ+ group sparks tensions with NU students at The Arch
Beatrice Villaflor and David Samson April 5, 2024
3
1006 Views
Grant Street neighbors ‘disappointed’ with small homes’ approval
Shun Graves, Assistant Photo Editor • April 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The spotlight is on tabloids and gossip in Fusion’s spring show ‘Front Cover’

A+dancer+in+a+pink+crop+top+and+black+joggers+dances+with+arms+outstretched+in+front+of+a+pink-lit+background.
Joshua Sukoff/The Daily Northwestern
Fusion Dance Company celebrated a milestone with their 20th spring show. This year’s theme was “front cover,” characterized by paparazzi, flashing lights and fame.
Betsy Lecy, Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor
April 7, 2024

Flashing lights. Paparazzi. The highs and lows of the spotlight. The Fusion Dance Company’s spring show “Front Cover” captured the lure of being front and center this weekend in Ryan Family Auditorium. The Fusion “flashiness” showcased a fierce handpicked choreography and song choice to display the allure of fame in a world of tabloids and gossip.

After choreographing a dance to the tune of Justin Bieber’s “Maria,” the group found inspiration from the song’s use of paparazzi chattering to create a show about celebrity, according to Communication senior and Fusion Public Relations Chair Maddie Morse.

“The intro of (‘Maria’) is very much tabloid-esque, which goes hand-in-hand with our theme this year,” Morse said. “We’re doing front cover, we’re doing gossip, we’re doing tabloids.”

fusion_cropped00001
Gallery9 Photos
Joshua Sukoff/The Daily Northwestern
The company’s spring show featured three performances, all held in Ryan Family Auditorium.

The two-hour-show was a combination of short, transitional pieces, freestyle dances, longer performances and Fusion’s first-ever use of video sketches, which played off of YouTube series such as First We Feast’s talk show “Hot Ones” and Vogue’s “73 Questions.”

Morse said the company wanted to incorporate the videos for creative and strategic purposes, and the theme of fame was a medium to seize this opportunity.

“It’s something that I think we’ve been wanting to play around with for a few years now, just to lessen the amount of blackout transitions and keep the audience engaged when we’re not dancing,” Morse said.

Fusion opened the show with Fergie’s “Glamorous,” featuring monochrome costumes and upbeat dancing. Later, the performance featured tracks like “Going Bad” by Meek Mill and Drake and “Pose” by Yo Gotti and Lil Uzi Vert, with lighting that gave the atmosphere of paparazzi’s camera flashes.

The higher tempo tracks were paired with more mellow songs, including “Work Song” by Hozier and The Temper Trap’s “Sweet Disposition.” The contemporary choreography to Greta Van Fleet’s “Light My Love” also contrasted against the songs of glamour with a slowed-down reflection of a love story.

Throughout the performance, Communication sophomore and performer Corrina Jones said the thrilling energy between Fusion and the audience made for a fun experience.

“The crowd is always electrifying. They’re always feeding into our energy,” Jones said. “And of course, everyone on Fusion has amazing energy, and we just always hype each other up.”

Typically, Fusion has two weeks of tech rehearsals with practice every day, Jones said.

With these intense practices, Fusion has an annual tradition of team bonding exercises before and after shows to keep performers motivated, Morse said.

“We just make sure that we have little things between the shows to keep the energy high and to really celebrate the amount of work and effort that has gone into it,” Morse said. “Because whatever happens on stage, the effort is what has mattered and what makes the show what it is.”

Fusion is a space of collaboration, Morse said. Any dancer can submit choreographies, which all members vote on in early Winter Quarter. Then, dancers rank which pieces they want to dance in, and the executive board casts each number.

Jones said the practice to produce the show was difficult when balancing academics, but she sees it as a means to unwind.

“It’s so fun to go to Fusion practice after having a hard day of classes because there’s always going to be positive energy,” Jones said. “We’re all stressed on the inside of what’s going on academically, but coming here we can all let loose, be creative and enjoy each other’s company.”

Medill freshman Makayla Potter, who watched the 7 p.m. show on Saturday, said she had heard good things about previous shows and wanted to experience the performance firsthand.

She said she was impressed by the production for the multi-media performance and its ability to keep the audience engaged.

“It lived up to the highest standard,” Potter said.

Northwestern Deeva, an all-female competitive dance team, and Bhangra, a Punjabi dance group, were featured at Friday’s performance. On Saturday, Graffiti Dancers, a contemporary dance group, and a cappella group THUNK were the guest features at 7 p.m., and the 10 p.m. show featured K-Dance, a K-pop dance group.

To cap off the annual spring show, Fusion’s four classes of dancers — all named after parts of a chicken — each perform a dance as a group. Per tradition, first-year dancers, the Nuggies, danced to a comedic mashup choreographed by the fourth-year dancers, the Claws. This year’s dance included a series of memes set to “The FitnessGram Pacer Test” and IceJJFish’s “On the Floor.”

Fusion isn’t limited to one major or one level of talent, Morse said. The dance company has a diverse group of performers, stemming from all majors, backgrounds and experiences.

“It’s a group that I don’t think would have come together naturally otherwise,” Morse said. “But we bond over our love for dance and each other.”

Email: [email protected]
X: @betsy_lecy

Related Stories:
Captured: ReFusionShaka brings vibrant to Cahn Auditorium
Captured: Focusing in on Fusion’s spring show ‘Out of Focus’
Blurred lines between nightmares and daydreams: Fusion’s spring show ‘Out of Focus’
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Kristen Schall (Bob’s Burgers) shows off her Mee-Ow hoodie from her days in the Northwestern student comedy group on the Actors & Characters panel of the Mee-Ow Show Fest. Back row (L to R): Anjali Bhimani (Ms. Marvel), Dermot Mulroney (Hanna), Peter Grosz (VEEP), J.P. Manoux (Phil of the Future) Front row: Jean Villepique (Upright Citizens Brigade), Romy Rosemont (Glee), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked), Kristen Schall (Bobs Burgers), Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live)
The Mee-Ow Show Fest celebrates comedy group’s 50th year with laugh-out-loud reunion
Two white plates with a Raccoon slice (topped with pepperoni, sausage, pickled peppers, caramelized onions and goat cheese) and Margherita slice and a brown tray with three garlic knots and marinara dipping sauce.
Open Tab: DeSalvo’s Pizza puts creative spin on ’za by the slice
Many of the cast from the 1980 show (featured above) went on to create the Practical Theatre Company in Chicago.
The Mee-Ow Show’s semicentennial: Committing to the bit 50 years later
At Heirloom Books, Erik Graff sells mostly secondhand volumes at market price, and donates the proceeds to the surrounding community.
Q&A: At Heirloom Books, Erik Graff seeks to keep community alive
With paper hearts on their smartphone flashlights, fans waved their phones during Matt Maltese’s emotional performance.
Matt Maltese’s poignant vocals, emotional melodies cast blue spell on House of Blues
While the main romance falls short, the “movie within a movie” format in “The Fall Guy” breathes new life into the action genre.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Fall Guy’ highlights power of stunt doubles, Ryan Gosling
More in Dance
Lipstick Burlesque’s 90-minute performance featured themed routines like “Yee-Hawties” and “Baristalesque.”
Love, intimacy and body positivity prevail in Lipstick Burlesque
Dancers dressed in all black create a powerful formation under red lighting.
Dance Digest: Northwestern dance groups get into the groove in ‘Graffoniks Gets Groovy’
Get moving and grooving this year by engaging with any of the 20 dance groups on campus.
Dance the night away with Northwestern’s 20 student dance groups
Dancers in beach attire stand against a blue backdrop with their arms across their foreheads.
Dale Duro dances audiences across Latin America in spring show
A group of dancers stands onstage together.
Mission accomplished: ‘Refresh Undercover’ spring show debuts this weekend
Performers pose for a group photo in black-and-white outfits.
Boomshaka sets audience in motion with 26th annual spring show
More in Latest Stories
Freshman pitcher Riley Grudzielanek looks toward home plate. Grudzielanek struck out three in four innings against Michigan Saturday.
Softball: Northwestern sweeps Michigan at home, jumps atop Big Ten standings
A person speaks at a microphone.
Cook County primaries saw close races, low turnout
Graduate student Christina Hand gets ready to serve against Wisconsin. Hand went 4-0 this weekend in singles and doubles without dropping a set.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern wins at Minnesota, falls at home versus Wisconsin in dramatic weekend
A skater descends into Evanston Skate Park
Evanston’s new skate park delivers community but not ‘street cred’
A black circle, representing the moon, is outlined with a white circle, representing the sun, on a black background.
City to host total solar eclipse watch events
WildHacks 2024 hackers created projects under three tracks: urban planning, productivity and wellness.
Students code through the night at NU’s largest hackathon WildHacks
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in