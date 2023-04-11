Captured: Focusing in on Fusion’s spring show ‘Out of Focus’

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Fusion Dance Company’s spring show “Out of Focus” featured a variety of interpretations of daydreams and nightmares. The dance group explored the intersection of these themes through freestyle dances, transitional pieces and longer sets. In neon lighting, angelic and dark beats rotated along with costumes for mood changes.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lexipgoldstein

