Captured: ReFusionShaka brings vibrant energy to Cahn Auditorium

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

ReFusionShaka — an annual joint performance between dance groups Fusion and Refresh, and drum, dance and rhythm ensemble Boomshaka –– took place Friday and Sunday night in Cahn Auditorium. Each of the three performances also featured different guest performers including the Ahana Dance Project, Northwestern Bhangra and Purple Passion. RFS brought together dance communities from various backgrounds and cultures, culminating in a colorful and exciting performance.

