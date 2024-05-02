Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
LIVE: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally at The Rock
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

LIVE: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally at The Rock
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Northwestern University-City Committee discuss temporary football facility, Ryan Field truck routes
May 2, 2024
ADL Midwest, StandWithUs, Brandeis Center call for NU President Michael Schill’s resignation
May 2, 2024
Demonstrators stage pro-Palestinian May Day strike following encampment agreement
May 2, 2024
Trending Stories
1
17769 Views
BREAKING: Administrators, student demonstrators reach agreement to end encampment on Deering Meadow
Jacob Wendler and Avani KalraApril 29, 2024
2
10030 Views
Live: May Day strike organized as pro-Palestinian efforts continue
The Daily Northwestern staff, updated 3:08 p.m. 5/1/24 • April 25, 2024
3
2032 Views
Captured: Demonstrators take down encampment on Deering Meadow
Aviva Bechky and Samanta HabashyApril 30, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

ASG Senate swears in new presidents, trains senators for Funding Senate

Woods+said+student+groups+are+piloting+NUFin%2C+a+system+allowing+student+groups+to+access+SOFO+accounts+digitally.
Isaiah Steinberg/The Daily Northwestern
Woods said student groups are piloting NUFin, a system allowing student groups to access SOFO accounts digitally.
Isaiah Steinberg, Copy Editor
May 2, 2024

The Associated Student Government Senate swore in a new executive board and heard two legislation proposals Wednesday.

Co-Presidents SESP sophomore Caleb Snead and Weinberg sophomore Ty’Shea Woods took ASG’s oath of office, along with appointed members of their executive board.

“​​It feels fantastic, but nothing has changed,” Woods said. “We’ve been working since February 10, so it feels great but it feels normal.”

Woods said the pair’s immediate priorities are to help the new cabinet members transition into their roles and emphasize to students that ASG is a resource to support them.

Long-term, Woods said she and Snead hope to improve the student group funding process by procuring additional funding for student groups and digitizing access to Student Organization Finance Office accounts.

Woods said some student groups are piloting NUFin, which allows them to access SOFO accounts digitally. The pilot will continue throughout Spring Quarter.

The Senate heard a proposal to offer more pass/fail language classes. If passed, the legislation would encourage Northwestern’s language departments to “allow pass/fail policies in all first or second-year level language classes for students not seeking said language’s major/minor requirements or Foundational Disciplines.”

Another proposed resolution would establish a liaison group between Student Health Service and health- and wellness-oriented student groups. Bienen junior and Senator Angela Choi and Weinberg senior and NU Active Minds Senator Ben Katz said the legislation would improve student healthcare and inform students of available resources.

“(Our goal is) finding orgs that have different missions on campus and are already doing things that Student Health Service can help with and maybe learn from in their own assistance of the student body’s health,” Katz said.

Katz added that, as a large organization, Northwestern Medicine could benefit from student input on addressing unique health needs. Similar liaisons exist at other universities, Katz said.

Both resolutions will be voted on at next week’s meeting, which will primarily focus on funding new student organizations.

Next week, the Senate will hear requests for funding from the New Student Organization Support Fund, which allocates $5,000 to new student groups each quarter.

In preparation for the Funding Senate session, senators were trained Wednesday in criteria to use when evaluating funding applications and how to prioritize justice and inclusion when allocating funds.

“We want to make sure we’re giving all groups their due diligence and that they’re abiding by sustainability, accessibility, justice and inclusion,” McCormick sophomore and ASG Parliamentarian James La Fayette Jr. said. “Urging senators to look at (the applications) before the Funding Senate meeting will give them more time and more agency to assess what each group needs.”

Snead and Woods announced that the Senate will receive $50,000 this year to allocate for Student Activities Finance Committee appeals, an increase from $30,000 last year. The Senate will consider SAFC funding appeals from student groups on May 15.

As co-presidents, Woods said she and Snead will continue to work together to uplift and support student voices.

“We do a lot of advocacy work, and I feel like students don’t really understand that it is really a lot of advocacy,” Woods said. “When we have conversations with students, that is exactly what we’re representing in front of whatever administrator we’re meeting.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Related Stories:

ASG Senate elects new speaker and parliamentarian

ASG Senate elects Student Group Caucus whip, welcomes senators to Board of Financial Review

ASG Senate appoints new deputy speaker and elects Rules Committee members
More to Discover
More in Campus
Kim Cobbs speaks at a podium.
Six experts talk sustainability at second Northwestern Sustainability Lecture Series
The suit criticizes the agreement reached by administrators and encampment organizers on Monday which allowed demonstrations on Deering Meadow to continue through June 1.
Plaintiffs sue Northwestern for response to pro-Palestinian encampment
The committee — originally announced in November — originally included 16 members, including faculty, students, trustees and administrators and began its work in January.
BREAKING: Seven members of Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate step down
Demonstrators began taking down tents on Deering Meadow on Monday after organizers reached an agreement with administrators.
The Daily Explains: As NU activists accept deal to deescalate encampment, demonstrators at other universities are seeing mixed results
Alpa Shah talked about her new book, “The Incarcerations,” Tuesday.
Alpa Shah talks new book ‘The Incarcerations’ in Harris Hall
More than a dozen Northwestern students are traveling to Washington, D.C. to share their experiences with antisemitism on campus.
NU students to visit D.C. to share antisemitism concerns ahead of congressional vote
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in