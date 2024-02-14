Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

ASG Senate proposes major reforms to safety preparation on campus
February 14, 2024
February 14, 2024
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
February 14, 2024
February 14, 2024
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
February 14, 2024
February 14, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1960 Views
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 13, 2024
2
642 Views
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 13, 2024
3
531 Views
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor • February 12, 2024
Rapid Recap: Purdue 74, Northwestern 48

Freshman+guard+Casey+Harter+drives+toward+the+basket.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket.
Betsy Lecy, Reporter
February 14, 2024

Fresh off a loss to in-state rival Illinois, Northwestern returned to home base at Welsh-Ryan Arena to take on Purdue, looking to return to the win column.

The Wildcats (8-16, 3-10 Big Ten) dropped their second consecutive loss, as the Boilermakers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) cruised to a dominant road victory. The hosts never led during Wednesday’s game.

Between NU’s failure to fight for the ball below the basket and poor shooting, Purdue built an 18-9 first-quarter lead. Graduate student guard Maggie Pina managed to sink a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the quarter, but the hosts still faced a near-double-digit deficit.

The ‘Cats attempted to attack with junior guard Melannie Daley’s six points at the half, but their effort didn’t prevail. The margin continued to widen with the Boilermakers’ 19-point second-period lead compounding NU’s meager 17-point scoring output.

“I think we gambled too much,” coach Joe McKeown said. “We turned the ball over and we gave them easy transition buckets. We’re giving up layups that hit the ramp, and the Big Ten people make layups.” 

Purdue returned to the second half dominating the court and manufactured a 57-30 lead entering the final frame and never looked back from that juncture.

 McKeown’s team will look to regroup from another blowout loss in its home building, as the squad prepares for its next road spell. The ‘Cats travel to Minnesota Saturday for a promising game with the Golden Gophers. Minnesota’s 4-9 Big Ten record means a positive result for the ‘Cats may just be up for grabs.

“I think all of us over the next two weeks are just trying to not get ahead of yourself, play one game at a time. We got to be ready,” McKeown said.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Purdue Wednesday.

  1. The ‘Cats can’t fight under the basket 

The rebounding battle has proven a tough area for NU throughout the campaign, especially in conference play. The disappointing trend persisted Wednesday night, and McKeown will hope to rectify the concern sooner, rather than later.

The Boilermakers’ 27 rebounds more than doubled the ‘Cats’ 13 rebounds in the first half. NU couldn’t generate anything on the offensive glass, hauling in just one offensive rebound. Meanwhile, Purdue grabbed 11 offensive boards during the frame, providing plenty of opportunities for second chance points.

To add insult to injury, the Boilermakers continued to abuse the hosts’ lack of rebounding in the second half, increasing their tally to 46 — compared to just 29 for the ‘Cats. The fight necessary to prevail in the paint was unfortunately amiss throughout the blowout loss for NU. 

2. Field goal percentage takes a significant dip, reflecting another persistent problem

When McKeown’s squad faced Illinois in a pair of contests this season, the team never appeared a threat to take the lid of the basket.

And, with problems occurring on their rebounding effort, the ‘Cats ultimately didn’t have the opportunity to score the much needed baskets. 

“We couldn’t get the first half shots to go in. We’re 4-of-20 from the three, you’re not going to beat many teams in this league” McKeown said. 

Recording just a 32.8% shooting percentage that wasn’t in the same hemisphere as Purdue’s 46.0% conversion clip, the team’s ability to nab buckets was another telling factor. 

Junior guard Melannie Daley led NU in the fight with 12 points, but it was hardly enough for the ‘Cats to contend in a one-sided affair filled with firepower on one end — and ice-cold shooting on the other.

3. A Pink Game rolls in contributions

Although NU didn’t put forth the performance it wanted on the scoreboard, Wednesday’s game was not all for naught — as both sides supported a worthy cause.

With cheerleaders, players and coaches adorned in pink getups,, this Valentine’s Day game was deemed the Play for Kay game as a memorandum to bring the community together to support women with all types of cancer. 

The team contributed a generous $ 1,000 donation to the Kay Cancer Fund, and the fund continues to welcome additional contributions.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @betsy_lecy

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops 15th game of season versus Illinois 

Rapid Recap: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Wisconsin 43
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Red brick building with glass windows and words that read, “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center.”
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
Maliwan Diemer stands in a front tendu in the center of a brick dance studio at a barre, leading her students in the background of the image in a barre routine.
Photo Gallery: Building a Dance Home with Maliwan Diemer
Kim: Cycling is in my DNA
Kim: Cycling is in my DNA
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli holds the ball in the post.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern readies to brave road trip to Rutgers without Berry
Native American and Indigenous community amplifies land acknowledgement dialogue
A baseball player prepares to swing a bat from behind their shoulder.
Baseball: Agarwal: Following several key coaching changes in the offseason, Northwestern is in the right direction entering 2024
Five Northwestern lacrosse players hug and celebrate while holding their lacrosse sticks.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern chases ninth national title
Softball players in purple and white uniforms cheering.
Softball: Northwestern eyes return to Big Ten title game, NCAA Tournament
Fitzgerald is seeking more than $130 million in compensatory damages related to his termination last July.
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
A tennis player in a black shirt and a white hat lifts up his racket.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern defeats Clemson, IUPUI, falls to No. 21 Alabama
A golfer putts a ball.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern defeats Michigan State in match play showdown
Freshman guard Casey Harter attacks the basket versus Illinois defenders in their first matchup of the season on Jan. 14 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops 15th game of season versus Illinois
Paige Mott tries to keep the ball away from an Iowa player.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71
Freshman guard Casey Harter holds the ball on the perimeter against Wisconsin Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Wisconsin 43
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau drives the lane against Iowa Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops fifth consecutive contest in sell out against Caitlin Clark, No. 3 Iowa
Fans hold up signs for Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as she takes a postgame interview. Welsh-Ryan Arena sold out for Wednesdays matchup between Northwestern and the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark shatters scoring records before sellout Northwestern crowd
Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams drives inside against Iowa Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 3 Iowa 110, Northwestern 74
