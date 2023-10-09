Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Captured: Northwestern scores homecoming win against Howard

A+player+in+a+black+jersey+runs+towards+the+left+with+a+ball.
Angeli Mittal and Micah Sandy
October 9, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

After last week’s disappointing loss against the Nittany Lions, Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) took care of business in its homecoming match against Howard (2-3, 0-0 MEAC). Though the Bisons fought their way onto the scoreboard in the second half, the Wildcats hung on for a 23-20 victory. The ’Cats now get a breather with an upcoming bye week before facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an away game Oct. 21.

A player in a black jersey takes a pass. A player in a black jersey with a ball fends off a player in a white jersey with his right arm.A player in a black jersey runs with the ball. A player in a black jersey scores a touchdown.A player in a black jersey lies on the field holding a football. Players dressed in black jerseys tackle a player in a white jersey.A player in a black jersey gets tackled.A player in black holds a football.Two people in crowns wave. Cheerleaders dressed in purple stand in a two-level formation.A person in a white marching band uniform marches in the middle of a field.A group of people form an “N” on a football field. Marching band members in purple uniforms and pink sashes play their instruments.A group of football players stand in front of a crowd.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @amittal27

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

