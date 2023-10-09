Captured: Northwestern scores homecoming win against Howard

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

After last week’s disappointing loss against the Nittany Lions, Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) took care of business in its homecoming match against Howard (2-3, 0-0 MEAC). Though the Bisons fought their way onto the scoreboard in the second half, the Wildcats hung on for a 23-20 victory. The ’Cats now get a breather with an upcoming bye week before facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers in an away game Oct. 21.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

Related Stories:

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 23, Howard 20

— Captured: Northwestern Football makes epic overtime comeback against Minnesota

— Football: Ben Bryant vs. Brendan Sullivan: Which quarterback will we see more on Saturday against Howard?