Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
68° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Football: Ben Bryant vs. Brendan Sullivan: Which quarterback will we see more on Saturday against Howard?
October 5, 2023
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern looks to return to .500 against Howard on Homecoming Weekend
October 5, 2023
Football: Captain and student of the game: Cam Porter embraces three-down role
October 5, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1529 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
2
1214 Views
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 2, 2023
3
492 Views
Late-night study woes: Students feel limited by library hours
Isaiah Steinberg, Reporter • October 3, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Football: Ben Bryant vs. Brendan Sullivan: Which quarterback will we see more on Saturday against Howard?

Sixth-year+quarterback+Ben+Bryant+and+junior+quarterback+Brendan+Sullivan+in+the+game.
Daily file photos by Angeli Mittal
Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant and junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan in the game.
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor
October 5, 2023

Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant’s upper-body injury silenced the Ryan Field crowd immediately on Saturday versus then-No.6 Penn State.

The big hit occurred seconds after a third quarter snap, as Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant accelerated past the ‘Cats offensive line unscathed, smacking Bryant from his blindside. The 25,064 fans in attendance held still as NU’s training staff tended to the wounded warrior for multiple minutes.

Although the ‘Cats exited the possession with three points, it was clear that Bryant’s day was done. Interim head coach David Braun was unsure of his starting quarterback’s status following the contest, waiting to hear from medical staff.

Fast forward to Monday’s press conference, Braun still didn’t know the timeline for Bryant’s recovery, but felt confident that his starting quarterback would return to the field quickly.

“That dude is tough, he’s gritty, he’s a warrior, you know, he’s going to do everything in his power to get back to full health and be ready to play,” Braun said.

And up to this point in the season, Bryant has earned that type of respect. Even though his final statline on Saturday didn’t show it, the veteran efficiently orchestrated NU’s scoring drive in the first half even against a strong defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bryant was pressured on 50% of his dropbacks. This doesn’t take into account how strong Penn State’s defense is — a defensive line front filled with NFL Draft talent and arguably college football’s top defensive unit.

But after Bryant went down in the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan took over for the rest of the contest. Braun noted that if Bryant can’t go against Howard, the Davison, Michigan’s native’s name will be called.

“Brendan’s earned that opportunity, he’s played well in his opportunities to come in and spell Ben,” Braun said. “But as of right now, we’re moving forward anticipating that Ben will be ready to go.”

Braun said he would “absolutely not ” rest Bryant this week with FCS opponent Howard on Saturday and a bye week the next, which would give the starter nearly three weeks to rest.

However, even if Bryant leads the ‘Cats out onto the field during their first drive, the question remains how long the starter will remain in the game.

NU’s 98.0% chance to win according to ESPN says it all — Saturday’s game could be decided in the first half. This would allow the ‘Cats to sit back, take in the Homecoming weekend festivities and roll out its second unit, which would include Sullivan.

The junior struggled against the Nittany Lions, completing two of six passes for eight yards and throwing an interception directly to a Penn State defender lurking in the secondary. But Sullivan was pressured even more than his teammate on dropbacks: 83% of the time, according to PFF.

Braun described the quarterback’s effort as tough and gritty — in typical Sullivan fashion, he said.

“(He was) doing whatever he could to just keep battling with this team,” Braun said. “We’re anticipating and expecting Ben to be able to go, but regardless of how that plays out moving forward, (we’re) very confident in Brendan’s ability to step in and help this team go win.”

Although both quarterbacks stand at 6-foot-3 and are separated by only five pounds, Bryant and Sullivan bring starkly different attributes to the table. Bryant’s experience and elite play against Minnesota demonstrated why Braun and his staff handed the keys over to the veteran.

On the other hand, Sullivan’s mobility and flashes of potential highlight why he and the former competed for the number one job in the spring and fall. Sullivan only played in the fourth quarter but led the ‘Cats with 25 rush yards on Saturday.

Braun made it known if Bryant is ready to go, he doesn’t have a problem sending the pro-style quarterback out. Yet, with the chance to let him rest for multiple weeks before the remainder of Big Ten West play, the team can believe in the backup.

“He’s been a guy that’s taken charge, he’s been a great leader for our team,” sixth-year wideout Cam Johnson said. “We didn’t have any doubts when Sullivan was going to come in and play a great game, and we’ll continue to have that confidence in moving forward no matter what happens.”

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LPIII_TRES

Related Stories:
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern looks to return to .500 against Howard on Homecoming Weekend
Football: Captain and student of the game: Cam Porter embraces three-down role
Football: Northwestern’s special teamers jolt first half effort against No. 6 Penn State

More to Discover
More in Football
Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant throws a pass against Minnesota. Bryant’s status for Saturday’s game against Howard remains unclear.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern looks to return to .500 against Howard on Homecoming Weekend
Senior running back Cam Porter fights for yards against No. 6 Penn State last Saturday. Porter has scored eight touchdowns in his collegiate career.
Football: Captain and student of the game: Cam Porter embraces three-down role
Sophomore defensive back Braden Turner dives on a loose ball against Penn State on Saturday. After Turner recovered sophomore linebacker Brayden Brus’ forced fumble, the ‘Cats took a 3-0 lead.
Football: Northwestern’s special teamers jolt first half effort against No. 6 Penn State
Sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch is tackled. Northwestern fell victim to a 31-point second-half burst from No. 6 Penn State on Saturday in a 41-13 defeat.
Football: Northwestern still searching for four full quarters of football, falls victim to second-half surge from No. 6 Penn State
Cam Porter gets tackled by a Penn State defender. As a result of its offensive line struggles, the ‘Cats offense was unable to gain momentum in their 41-13 loss to No. 6 Penn State.
Rapid Recap: No. 6 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
More in Latest Stories
Students will have the ability to vote Thursday through Sunday on Wildcat Connection.
The Daily Explains: Who’s running for ASG Senate?
Parents specified they did not oppose the construction of the 5th Ward school, but instead supported initial plans for the TWI program to be relocated to this school.
Bessie Rhodes parents demand preservation of K-8 magnet program in letter
A brown school sits on a row of green dollar bills.
Evanston City-School Liaison Committee discusses violence prevention, wraparound services for students
About 3%-4% of the U.S. population is vegetarian. This number could be higher if it wasn’t for a genetic variation that impacts individuals’ abilities to maintain a vegetarian diet, a Northwestern Medicine study found.
Northwestern professor find genetics could influence vegetarianism
The fundamentals of “Ahsoka” are rock solid, but the show has some of the worst villains in all of the Star Wars franchise.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Ahsoka’ is a good show held back by unforgivable flaws
Singer-songwriter Del Water Gap pours his heart out over funky indie-pop in his latest release.
Liner Notes: Del Water Gap is lovestruck and heartbroken on ‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’
More in Sports
Boo Buie drives to the rim in a win over Indiana last season. At the Chicagoland Media Tipoff Luncheon, Buie spoke of his decision to return back to Northwestern for the upcoming season.
Basketball Notebook: Last year in rearview mirror as Northwestern’s men and women’s basketball teams prepare for upcoming season
Sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard dribbles the ball. Thaggard logged 49 minutes in Northwestern’s 0-0 draw with Green Bay.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern lacks urgency in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Junior Cameron Adam hits the ball. Adam finished tied for 36th at the Fighting Irish Classic.
Men’s Golf: Sophomore Ethan Tseng earns medalist honors at Fighting Irish Classic
No. 3 Northwestern knocked off its Great Lakes State foes over the weekend, defeating Michigan State and No. 15 Michigan to stretch its win streak to 11 games.
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern sweeps weekend homestand, extends win streak to 11 games
Junior defender Emma Phillips. Phillips tallied both of Northwesterns goals in a 3-2 defeat to Nebraska on Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern breaks three-game scoreless streak, falls 3-2 to Nebraska
Northwestern graduate student outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo and senior middle blocker Leilani Dodson jumping to block the ball in a match earlier this season. Sangiacomo recorded a career-high 33 kills on Sunday.
Volleyball: Northwestern upsets No. 17 Purdue, takes Michigan State to five sets
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in