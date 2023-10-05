Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
68° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Football: Ben Bryant vs. Brendan Sullivan: Which quarterback will we see more on Saturday against Howard?
October 5, 2023
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern looks to return to .500 against Howard on Homecoming Weekend
October 5, 2023
Football: Captain and student of the game: Cam Porter embraces three-down role
October 5, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1529 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
2
1214 Views
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 2, 2023
3
492 Views
Late-night study woes: Students feel limited by library hours
Isaiah Steinberg, Reporter • October 3, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Football: Captain and student of the game: Cam Porter embraces three-down role

Senior+running+back+Cam+Porter+fights+for+yards+against+No.+6+Penn+State+last+Saturday.+Porter+has+scored+eight+touchdowns+in+his+collegiate+career.
Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal
Senior running back Cam Porter fights for yards against No. 6 Penn State last Saturday. Porter has scored eight touchdowns in his collegiate career.
Jake Epstein, Development and Recruitment Editor
October 5, 2023

In his first season atop the depth chart since 2020, senior running back Cam Porter is a man on a mission.

Following a five-touchdown freshman season, he worked his way back from a season-ending ACL injury that ended his sophomore campaign before it began. Still, he fought to return for the season opener against Nebraska during his junior year.

After passing one of the toughest tests in resilience, Porter threw down the gauntlet as he arrived back in Evanston for his senior season, seeking to transcend his abilities and improve on the field.

Before he walks out of Northwestern’s practice facility, Porter challenges himself to snag 50 catches every day, sharpening his hands and route running savvy.

Like a prototypical Power 5 halfback, Porter runs tough between the tackles, looking to impose his will on any given down. With his 5-foot-10, 220-pound frame, the Cincinnati, Ohio native has made a name for himself around the conference since he burst onto the scene as a true freshman.

But, he’s neither satisfied with his past accolades, nor focused on stuffing the statsheet — the senior captain consistently strives to raise the bar for both himself and his teammates.

“I don’t like to put numbers on my game,” Porter said. “I want to make sure I’m having complete games, making the most out of every carry. I’m doing whatever I can do to make sure we win. ”

Last season, Porter operated out of a crowded position group, spearheaded by Indianapolis Colts’ 5th round pick Evan Hull. Bearing the brunt of the backfield’s ball carrying duties, Hull tallied 276 touches and 1,459 scrimmage yards and led the ‘Cats in both rushing and receiving yards.

Now, the onus has shifted to Porter and the rest of the Wildcats’ running back room to pick up much of the pass-catching slack, especially in NU’s system packed with spread alignments. While Porter snagged just seven grabs last season, he entered the preseason ready to push the envelope of his playstyle.

“I wanted to establish myself as a three-down back,” Porter said. “If (the quarterback) needs an outlet, I’ll be there and I can checkdown — do whatever I have to do.”

When interim head coach David Braun first took the podium at Big Ten Football Media Days in late July, he made a point to shoutout his lead tailback.

From that moment onward, to his first win in Evanston and now through five games, Braun’s faith in Porter hasn’t wavered. Braun said Porter embodies what a Big Ten running back should look like, emphasizing the importance of establishing the running game.

However, the running back room more than met its match last Saturday, as No. 6 Penn State’s stingy front seven dominated the trenches and sealed off gaps nearly every snap. On a day when the offense struggled to generate any semblance of momentum, yards were certainly at a premium.

Porter managed to gain just 18 yards on seven carries, while ripping off a 17-yard reception to bring his air yardage to 19. But, the veteran ball carrier said there are plenty of lessons to learn from NU’s last effort, such as maintaining a quick tempo and rhythm on offense.

“A lot of respect for Penn State’s defense — awesome front and awesome back end,” Porter said. “Sometimes you gotta speed things up, reaction has to be a little bit quicker, your reads have to be a little bit quicker and (there’s) some good and some bad, but we learned from it and now we’re gonna carry it on for the rest of the season.”

As Porter and the ‘Cats set their sights on Saturday’s Homecoming game against Howard, Braun said nobody in their locker room is approaching the matchup lightly.

For Porter, the game plan boils down to trusting his teammates and play callers, regardless of whether they attack through the air or on the ground. Though he’s one of NU’s more veteran players, Porter continues to develop as a student of the game.

“I’m learning throughout the season, and I’m getting better in all aspects of my game, whether that’s pass protection, catching the ball, making defenders miss (or) running through tackles,” Porter said. “That’s my focus: watching film and constantly getting better.”

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jakeepste1n

Related Stories:
Football: Northwestern’s special teamers jolt first half effort against No. 6 Penn State
Football: Northwestern still searching for four full quarters of football, falling victim to second-half surge from No. 6 Penn State
Rapid Recap: No. 6 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13
More to Discover
More in Football
Sophomore defensive back Braden Turner dives on a loose ball against Penn State on Saturday. After Turner recovered sophomore linebacker Brayden Brus’ forced fumble, the ‘Cats took a 3-0 lead.
Football: Northwestern’s special teamers jolt first half effort against No. 6 Penn State
Sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch is tackled. Northwestern fell victim to a 31-point second-half burst from No. 6 Penn State on Saturday in a 41-13 defeat.
Football: Northwestern still searching for four full quarters of football, falls victim to second-half surge from No. 6 Penn State
Cam Porter gets tackled by a Penn State defender. As a result of its offensive line struggles, the ‘Cats offense was unable to gain momentum in their 41-13 loss to No. 6 Penn State.
Rapid Recap: No. 6 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Interim head coach David Braun turns Big Ten Network reporter during post-game interview after Northwestern’s win over Minnesota last Saturday.
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
Northwestern junior offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan and graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant. Bryant threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win against Minnesota last Saturday.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern welcomes strong foe in No. 6 Penn State
More in Latest Stories
Students will have the ability to vote Thursday through Sunday on Wildcat Connection.
The Daily Explains: Who’s running for ASG Senate?
Parents specified they did not oppose the construction of the 5th Ward school, but instead supported initial plans for the TWI program to be relocated to this school.
Bessie Rhodes parents demand preservation of K-8 magnet program in letter
A brown school sits on a row of green dollar bills.
Evanston City-School Liaison Committee discusses violence prevention, wraparound services for students
About 3%-4% of the U.S. population is vegetarian. This number could be higher if it wasn’t for a genetic variation that impacts individuals’ abilities to maintain a vegetarian diet, a Northwestern Medicine study found.
Northwestern professor find genetics could influence vegetarianism
The fundamentals of “Ahsoka” are rock solid, but the show has some of the worst villains in all of the Star Wars franchise.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Ahsoka’ is a good show held back by unforgivable flaws
Singer-songwriter Del Water Gap pours his heart out over funky indie-pop in his latest release.
Liner Notes: Del Water Gap is lovestruck and heartbroken on ‘I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet’
More in Sports
Boo Buie drives to the rim in a win over Indiana last season. At the Chicagoland Media Tipoff Luncheon, Buie spoke of his decision to return back to Northwestern for the upcoming season.
Basketball Notebook: Last year in rearview mirror as Northwestern’s men and women’s basketball teams prepare for upcoming season
Sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard dribbles the ball. Thaggard logged 49 minutes in Northwestern’s 0-0 draw with Green Bay.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern lacks urgency in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Junior Cameron Adam hits the ball. Adam finished tied for 36th at the Fighting Irish Classic.
Men’s Golf: Sophomore Ethan Tseng earns medalist honors at Fighting Irish Classic
No. 3 Northwestern knocked off its Great Lakes State foes over the weekend, defeating Michigan State and No. 15 Michigan to stretch its win streak to 11 games.
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern sweeps weekend homestand, extends win streak to 11 games
Junior defender Emma Phillips. Phillips tallied both of Northwesterns goals in a 3-2 defeat to Nebraska on Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern breaks three-game scoreless streak, falls 3-2 to Nebraska
Northwestern graduate student outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo and senior middle blocker Leilani Dodson jumping to block the ball in a match earlier this season. Sangiacomo recorded a career-high 33 kills on Sunday.
Volleyball: Northwestern upsets No. 17 Purdue, takes Michigan State to five sets
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in