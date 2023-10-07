Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
53° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 23, Howard 20
October 7, 2023
Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill
October 6, 2023
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures season’s 11th unbeaten game in a row in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
October 5, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1388 Views
Evanston businesses Noir d’Ebene, Little Beans to close in coming weeks
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 2, 2023
2
1238 Views
Late-night study woes: Students feel limited by library hours
Isaiah Steinberg, Reporter • October 3, 2023
3
983 Views
Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension
Nicole Markus, Alyce Brown, Cole Reynolds, and Divya Bhardwaj July 8, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 23, Howard 20

Talk+to+the+hand%3A+Sophomore+running+back+Joseph+Himon+II+stiff+arms+a+Howard+defender+during+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+23-20+win+against+the+Bison.+
Micah Sandy/Daily Senior Staffer
Talk to the hand: Sophomore running back Joseph Himon II stiff arms a Howard defender during Northwestern’s 23-20 win against the Bison.
Elena Hubert, Arts and Entertainment Editor
October 7, 2023

After falling 42-7 to Wisconsin on Homecoming last year, Northwestern welcomed alumni back to Ryan Field with a 23-20 win against Howard.

Saturday’s game marked the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) and Bison’s (2-3, 0-0 Mid-Eastern Atlantic) first meeting, and it was a welcome one. At halftime, Howard’s “Showtime” Marching Band was met with raucous applause from NU and Howard fans alike. The NU Marching Band followed with a similarly received performance that included “Dance the Night Away” from the “Barbie” movie. 

But aside from the halftime performances, the ‘Cats entertained fans on the field with a strong running game and dominant defense. Now sitting at .500, interim head coach David Braun and NU enter their bye week, continuing to improve on last season’s 1-11 finish.

Here are five takeaways from the clash between the ‘Cats and the Bison.

Takeaways:

1. Sullivan steers the ship with Bryant out

With graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant ruled out due to an upper-body injury sustained against Penn State last week, junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan made his mark with three total touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground. 

The Davison, Michigan, native sustained his fair share of sacks but didn’t let the Bison’s pressure stop him, completing 13-of-18 passes for 131 yards. 

After being flushed out of the pocket in the third quarter, Sullivan completed a cross-body throw to graduate student wide receiver Cam Johnson down the sideline for six. Although Bryant will retain the starting job upon his return, Sullivan performed well in the former’s stead.

2. Speedy start doesn’t last for long

With his interception last week against Penn State in the rearview mirror, Sullivan kicked it into high gear with a rushing touchdown on the ‘Cats’ opening drive. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback ran for 35 yards, dodging a defender before greeting the end zone with prayer hands.

Sullivan’s touchdown capped off a five-play drive highlighted by first downs from Johnson and senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz. 

But for the rest of the first quarter, NU failed to find similar success. Its remaining three drives accounted for just 18 yards on 16 plays. Aside from a 32-yard reception from Kirtz to overcome a deficit on third-and-17 and a forced safety from the defense (its first since 2019), the clock ran out on offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian’s unit.

3. Defense can’t find an answer for James

For most of Saturday’s game, NU’s defense stymied Howard’s chances of prolonged drives. Thwarted by incomplete passes from quarterback Quinton Williams and various ‘Cats tackles, the Bison recorded a third-down conversion rate of 41.5% in the first half.

Senior linebacker Xander Mueller and senior defensive back Rod Heard II led NU in solo tackles, Mueller with seven and Heard with five. Heard garnered NU’s only forced fumble in the first quarter, though Howard recovered the ball. 

Similar to the team’s second-half display against Penn State last week, the ‘Cats defense surrendered another late push from their opponent. Howard tallied two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 64-yard rush from running back Eden James, who tallied 177 yards on the ground. Still, NU was able to hold on. 

Braun emphasized the challenge of playing a “full four quarters” at Monday’s press conference, though the ‘Cats are still searching for that goal.

4. Special teams soar in Henning’s absence

With senior wide receiver A.J. Henning sidelined for Saturday’s contest, senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz and junior running back Anthony Tyus III split the bulk of NU’s returning duties. 

Following Howard’s touchdown in the third quarter, Tyus exploded for a 30-yard run out near midfield on the first kickoff return of his career. 

Senior punter Hunter Renner produced another solid outing, highlighted by a 43-yard boot which pinned the Bison inside their own five-yard. Aside from a shanked punt, Renner finished the day with an average of 36.8 yards on five punts.

5. Knock, knock, nobody’s home

Alongside Bryant and Henning, senior tight end Marshall Lang was also ruled out of Saturday’s game, leaving major gaps at wide receiver and tight end, respectively. This didn’t thwart the ‘Cats, with the dynamic duo of Kirtz and Sullivan driving the offense. 

After scoring his first and second collegiate touchdowns in NU’s 37-34 upset win against Minnesota, Kirtz kept the momentum going with his first quarter touchdown, 41 receiving yards and an 80% completion percentage. Kirtz came into Saturday’s game as the team’s leading receiver with 286 total yards.

Nine players who were previously active this season were listed as out before Saturday’s contest. Next week’s bye should prove significant for the ‘Cats to revive their ranks before the Oct. 21 contest at Nebraska.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @elenahubert25

Related Stories:

Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill

Football: Captain and student of the game: Cam Porter embraces three-down role

Football: Northwestern’s special teamers jolt first effort against No. 6 Penn State
More to Discover
More in Football
Former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks down during a game last year. Fitzgerald filed a $130 million lawsuit against the University and President Schill on Thursday.
Football: Pat Fitzgerald files $130 million lawsuit against NU, Schill
Sixth-year quarterback Ben Bryant and junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan in the game.
Football: Ben Bryant vs. Brendan Sullivan: Which quarterback will we see more on Saturday against Howard?
Graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant throws a pass against Minnesota. Bryant’s status for Saturday’s game against Howard remains unclear.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern looks to return to .500 against Howard on Homecoming Weekend
Senior running back Cam Porter fights for yards against No. 6 Penn State last Saturday. Porter has scored eight touchdowns in his collegiate career.
Football: Captain and student of the game: Cam Porter embraces three-down role
Sophomore defensive back Braden Turner dives on a loose ball against Penn State on Saturday. After Turner recovered sophomore linebacker Brayden Brus’ forced fumble, the ‘Cats took a 3-0 lead.
Football: Northwestern’s special teamers jolt first half effort against No. 6 Penn State
Sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch is tackled. Northwestern fell victim to a 31-point second-half burst from No. 6 Penn State on Saturday in a 41-13 defeat.
Football: Northwestern still searching for four full quarters of football, falls victim to second-half surge from No. 6 Penn State
More in Latest Stories
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures season’s 11th unbeaten game in a row in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures season’s 11th unbeaten game in a row in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Bloys graduated from the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences in 1993.
Alum Casey Bloys returns to NU for ‘Dialogue with the Dean’
Senior forward Ella Hase holds off a Wisconsin defender. Hase tallied her seventh goal of the season and Northwestern’s lone score in the team’s 2-1 defeat to the Badgers on Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern drops second straight, falls at No. 20 Wisconsin 2-1
A red brick building with the words “Evanston Public Library 1703 Orrington” on the side.
Evanston Public Library names Yolande Wilburn as new executive director
While the ETHS literacy team throws the event, many of the stations and booths are run by high school student volunteers completing community service hours.
E-Town Community Literacy Fest promotes reading, representation
The Bienen School of Music. Thompson made history as NU’s first woman director of bands in 1996.
Northwestern’s first female director of bands to step down after celebratory last year
More in Sports
A Northwestern golfer putts the ball. Lauryn Nguyen earned individual honors for the Wildcats at the Windy City Collegiate Classic earlier this week.
Women’s Golf: Nguyen nabs individual honors, Northwestern finishes second at Windy City Collegiate Classic
Boo Buie drives to the rim in a win over Indiana last season. At the Chicagoland Media Tipoff Luncheon, Buie spoke of his decision to return back to Northwestern for the upcoming season.
Basketball Notebook: Last year in rearview mirror as Northwestern’s men and women’s basketball teams prepare for upcoming season
Sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard dribbles the ball. Thaggard logged 49 minutes in Northwestern’s 0-0 draw with Green Bay.
Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern lacks urgency in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Junior Cameron Adam hits the ball. Adam finished tied for 36th at the Fighting Irish Classic.
Men’s Golf: Sophomore Ethan Tseng earns medalist honors at Fighting Irish Classic
No. 3 Northwestern knocked off its Great Lakes State foes over the weekend, defeating Michigan State and No. 15 Michigan to stretch its win streak to 11 games.
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern sweeps weekend homestand, extends win streak to 11 games
Junior defender Emma Phillips. Phillips tallied both of Northwesterns goals in a 3-2 defeat to Nebraska on Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern breaks three-game scoreless streak, falls 3-2 to Nebraska
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in