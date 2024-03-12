Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
61° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Q&A: University President Michael Schill discusses advisory committees, rising tuition costs
March 12, 2024
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern defeats Albany 25-8, eyes Big Ten opener against No. 15 Johns Hopkins
March 10, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Fast offensive start highlights Northwestern’s wire-to-wire 90-66 senior night victory over Minnesota
March 10, 2024
Trending Stories
1
355 Views
Men’s Basketball: Small ball lineup plagues Northwestern on the boards in 53-49 defeat at Michigan State
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer • March 8, 2024
2
286 Views
In Focus: Northwestern Law employees, students allege toxic environment under Dean Osofsky
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 29, 2024
3
182 Views
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 90, Minnesota 66
Lucas Kim, Senior Staffer • March 9, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

City Council maintains gas leaf blower ban, explores alternative support for small landscaping companies

The+Lorraine+H.+Morton+Civic+Center
Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
Evanston’s ban on gas powered leaf blowers took effect in April 2023 after passing in 2021.
William Tong, Diversity & Inclusion Chair
March 12, 2024

City Council voted against pausing Evanston’s gas- and propane-powered leaf blower ban at its Monday night meeting. The proposal arose after many local landscaping businesses said they have faced challenges transitioning to electric blowers.

The resolution, recommended by the Human Services Committee at its March 4 meeting, would have paused the gas blower ban between March 18 and April 8. The three-week moratorium would give city staff and councilmembers time to implement other solutions to ease the transition, Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) said. 

“It’s going to take work,” he said. “And it’s not going to get fixed in three weeks.” 

Geracaris, along with Alds. Krissie Harris (2nd), Bobby Burns (5th) and Devon Reid (8th) voted for the pause, which failed 4-5. 

Evanston’s gas leaf blower ban took effect in April 2023 — almost two years after City Council passed an ordinance initiating the change. Councilmembers implemented the ban after residents raised concerns over gas blowers’ carbon emissions, other pollutants and excess noise. Before 2021, gas leaf blowers were prohibited only during the summer.

Still, several local landscaping workers spoke at Monday’s meeting about the continuing financial burdens of transitioning to electric equipment — as well as their discomfort with “vigilante” gas blower ban enforcement. They said passers-by seeking to report noncompliance will circle working landscapers and take photos and videos of them using gas blowers.

“Evanston needs to do better and stop using our landscaping community as an example,” said 5th Ward resident Juan Rodriguez, whose family has run a landscaping company in Evanston since 2001. 

Rodriguez said the electric leaf blowers available cannot handle the commercial work local landscaping companies routinely engage in. 

Other public commenters mentioned how the gas blower ban rollout often left Hispanic and Latine landscapers — a substantial portion of small landscaping business workers in Evanston — out of the conversation. Landscaper Hector Hernandez, said the city failed to give notice of the original gas leaf blower ban in Spanish. 

Several other speakers opposed pausing the gas blower ban, citing environmental and health concerns. City Council also received a petition signed by over 600 Evanston residents asking it to keep the ban in place. 

Gas powered blowers are a “major culprit” of climate change and global warming, said 7th Ward resident Clifford Capone. 

Capone urged the council to keep the ban in place and questioned why landscapers haven’t already transitioned to electric leaf blowers, given how long the partial and full bans on gas blowers have been in place. 

“To all the landscape contractors doing business in Evanston who have been complying with the ban … that’s the wrong message to send,” Capone said. “You made the law — stick to it.” 

While City Council elected to keep the gas blower ban in place, councilmembers also discussed ways to alleviate the policy’s burdens on small landscaping companies.

Though Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) voted against the pause, he asked Evanston residents to “chill out” over noncompliance with the gas blower ban. He said leaf blower carbon emissions are a “drop in the bucket” compared to building and vehicle emissions.

“Please take a deep breath, put in some earplugs and don’t vent your ire on the laborers themselves — they’re just trying to earn a living,” he said. 

Acknowledging that landscapers might need more funding to make the switch to electric blowers, Nieuwsma proposed a system where the city buys compliant landscaping tools wholesale and distributes them to landscapers at reduced prices. 

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) said she didn’t support pausing the ban because many of her ward’s residents enjoy quiet in the neighborhood. One solution might be to fine homeowners instead of contractors for using gas powered blowers, she said. 

“Then, it will make people realize that we have this ban in place, and they’re going to have to spend more on their landscaping,” Wynne said. 

Other councilmembers also suggested making sure existing exemptions to the gas blower ban — including for some city properties and road pavement projects — apply equally to city staff and private contractors. They also suggested improving grant funding distribution to local landscapers who are transitioning to electric.

The friction around the gas blower ban highlights the general need for the city to have more engagement with its Latine community, Geracaris said. 

“We take climate action really seriously,” he said. “But we need to meet people where they are and have meaningful discussions about what the impact is.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @william2tong

Related Stories: 

Potential pause to city’s gas and propane leaf blower ban stirs up controversy

Evanston bans gas- and propane-powered leaf blowers

City Council changes existing leaf blower usage restrictions
More to Discover
More in City
Music by Alex is a new business aiming primarily to support high schoolers getting started in professional music.
Music by Alex offers creative space, resources to local musicians
People walk in downtown Evanston on Thursday, Feb. 29. A new grant program could help still-struggling local businesses cover their expenses.
New city grant program could help Evanston businesses recover from pandemic
The city is considering a short-term pause to the ban, which has been in place since last April.
Potential pause to city’s gas and propane leaf blower ban stirs up controversy
Mayor Daniel Biss announced the GIS mapping tool as part of the Environment Equity Investigation in October 2022.
Environmental Justice Evanston in talks to develop mapping tool prototype with city
Driven by a vision for the Asian American Art and Cultural Center, the Evanston ASPA continues working to secure the building at 831 Chicago Ave.
‘Somewhere to belong’: Evanston ASPA plans for Asian American Art and Cultural Center
Illinois’ ban on book bans, which went into effect on Jan. 1, has stimulated backlash from some advocates for literary freedom.
Illinois’ ban on book bans may infringe literary freedom, advocates say
More in City Council
Commander Scott Sophier of Evanston Police Department addresses City Council in support of the Alternative Community Response Initiative.
City Council approves non-police alternative for 911 response to start by June
A developer’s plans to build 12 small homes on this narrow Grant Street plot have faced the chagrin of neighbors.
City Council sends efficiency home plan back to committee, extending debate
David Goldenberg, the Anti-Defamation League’s Midwest Regional Director, speaks at the Evanston City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 26.
City issues statement on public comment standards following disruption at special council meeting
A developer’s proposal to build 12 efficiency homes on a narrow lot has faced blowback from residents before a City Council vote on Monday, Feb. 26.
In 7th Ward, plan for small homes causes big uproar
The sole resolution discussed at the special meeting would direct city staff to explore leases shorter than 15 years, but City Council rejected the resolution.
City Council rejects proposal to consider shorter leases for downtown civic center, sustain 15-year lease
PILOT programs allow nonprofit institutions that are exempt from paying property taxes to pay agreed-upon sums to the municipalities they operate in.
The Daily Explains: What is a Payment in Lieu of Tax — or PILOT — program?
More in Local
Despite the TEAACH Act’s historical significance, teachers find it difficult to implement at ETHS.
In its second year, TEAACH Act faces implementation challenges at ETHS
Yolande Wilburn started her tenure at Evanston Public Library three months ago. Since then, she’s been having conversations about equity, diversity and inclusion, “spaces and places” and pathways to success for Evanstonians.
Q&A: Wilburn reflects on three months at EPL, lifetime in libraries
Salon professionals in Evanston and Chicago have expressed confusion and frustration over a 2017 Illinois law requiring a one-hour domestic violence and sexual assault awareness training.
Illinois domestic violence prevention law has mixed reception amidst introduction at nationwide level
Mayor Daniel Biss walked into Norris University Center on his way to a discussion with NU’s Associated Student Government.
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
Demonstrators held LED signs in Saturday night’s mist and sung songs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
Residents hold vigil, call for ceasefire in Gaza at Light the Night exhibit
Climate education can range from lessons on the greenhouse effect to discussions of climate anxiety.
Advocates in Evanston and beyond call for K-12 climate education
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in