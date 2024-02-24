Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Michigan 74, Northwestern 60
February 24, 2024
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 17th in The Prestige
February 23, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern mounts effortless first-half comeback following Buie’s record-shattering shot against Michigan
February 23, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1137 Views
Contentious Ryan Field demolition in full swing, ending 97-year chapter for NU
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 22, 2024
2
968 Views
Students are excited for Summertime Sadness this Spring Quarter
Luis Castañeda, Video Editor • February 22, 2024
3
658 Views
NU Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life discourages alleged incidents of hazing during new member season
Samantha Powers, Campus Editor • February 22, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: Michigan 74, Northwestern 60

Junior+guard+Melannie+Daley+surveys+her+options+from+beyond+the+arc.
Sammy Krimstein/The Daily Northwestern
Junior guard Melannie Daley surveys her options from beyond the arc.
Audrey Pachuta, Reporter
February 24, 2024

On the heels of a lopsided loss at Nebraska, Northwestern returned to friendly territory looking to regroup in its penultimate home game against Michigan Saturday. 

Despite finding themselves in an early 7-0 hole after four scoreless possessions, the Wildcats (8-19, 3-13 Big Ten) managed to claw their way back into contention after junior forward Caileigh Walsh nailed back-to-back treys. 

In a low-scoring first quarter affair that saw both NU and its opponents shooting less than 30% from the field, coach Joe McKeown’s squad ended the first frame down by just two points. 

A back-and-forth second quarter saw momentum shift sides on several occasions before a chaotic high-scoring second half ensued. 

The Wolverines mounted a 17-0 scoring run to start the third quarter, ballooning their lead to a game-high 19 points before NU answered with a 15-0 run of its own. 

Despite a valiant comeback effort, the ‘Cats were unable to secure the victory and ultimately fell 74-60.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Michigan:

1. A tale of two second-half scoring runs

The ‘Cats entered intermission down by just two points. Less than three minutes later, the deficit neared the 20-point mark.

In a dramatic shift, Michigan started the second half with a commanding 17-0 scoring spree that seemed to sour any hopes of an NU victory

After nearly identical performances in both the first and second quarters, the ‘Cats were outscored by 14 points in the third frame, but came back in the final period with a 15-0 run of their own.

A dominant performance on both sides of the court sent the Wolverines on a near-seven-minute scoring drought beginning with two minutes left in the third quarter.

2. First half fouls spark early changes to the rotation

With no semblance of a consistent starting five, NU has relied heavily on production off the bench all season. 

Traditional role players like junior forward Mercy Ademusayo and sophomore forward Alana Goodchild have seen increasing playing time throughout the season, including early minutes in Saturday’s contest due to early foul trouble. 

Walsh and senior forward Paige Mott each garnered two quick personal fouls, leading to them spending a considerable portion of the opening half on the bench.

In an all-hands-on-deck effort, twelve players saw first-half minutes and the team accumulated 25 points off the bench.

3. Caileigh Walsh’s dominates the first half

With McKeown’s squad seemingly succumbing to its familiar first quarter shooting woes, a wide open Walsh stepped back, set her feet and drained a three, sparking the beginning of the ‘Cats’ comeback from an early hole. 

Renowned for her dominant physical presence and fierce battles in the paint, Walsh unexpectedly showcased her skills from long range, sinking three treys in the opening half. 

In just 10 first-half minutes Walsh notched 12 of the team’s 28 points on a 4-of-7 shooting clip. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Nebraska 75, Northwestern 50

Rapid Recap: Minnesota 88, Northwestern 63

Northwestern falls to Purdue in 15th double-digit loss of the season
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
A golfer putts a ball.
Men’s Golf: Northwestern finishes 17th in The Prestige
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg attempts a layup against Michigan Thursday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern mounts effortless first-half comeback following Buie’s record-shattering shot against Michigan
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
S’mores on the Square brings campfire traditions to downtown Evanston
Bargaining committee member Jakob Reinke said the final decision about the tentative contract is in the hands of the members.
NUGW reaches tentative contract agreement with the University, awaits full-group vote on ratification
Graduate student guard Boo Buie braces for a jumper against Michigan Thursday. Buie broke Northwestern’s all-time scoring record with 16 points versus the Wolverines.
Men’s Basketball: The Buie who’d be king: Boo Buie snaps Northwestern’s career scoring record
The sole resolution discussed at the special meeting would direct city staff to explore leases shorter than 15 years, but City Council rejected the resolution.
City Council rejects proposal to consider shorter leases for downtown civic center, sustain 15-year lease
More in Sports
Boo Buie celebrates against Michigan Thursday. Buie broke the programs all-time scoring record in the win over the Wolverines.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 76, Michigan 62
Senior Jennifer Cai prepares to putt the ball. Cai — a 2022 All-Big Ten First Team selection — tied for 39th place in the Moon Golf Invitational hitting a 2-over 74 in each of her three rounds.
Women’s Golf: Northwestern makes late-round comeback to place third at Moon Golf Invitational
Junior midfielder Emerson Bohlig carries the ball upfield against Marquette Monday. Bohlig scored a goal and corralled five draw controls at Colorado Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern overpowers No. 20 Colorado in 19-14 road victory
Northwestern’s attack celebrates a goal against Marquette Monday. The ‘Cats will face No. 20 Colorado in Boulder Thursday.
Lacrosse: No. 4 Northwestern readies for road clash against No. 20 Colorado
Entering Thursday’s contest against Michigan, Boo Buie is on the cusp of program history.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern looks to continue winning ways against Michigan, Buie approaches history
Graduate student guard Maggie Pina shoots a three-pointer.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 75, Northwestern 50
More in Women's Basketball
Northwestern’s Melannie Daley jumps, shooting the ball. An opponent tries to block.
Rapid Recap: Minnesota 88, Northwestern 63
Freshman guard Casey Harter goes up for a layup in Northwestern’s 28-point loss to Purdue.
Northwestern falls to Purdue in 15th double-digit loss of the season
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket.
Rapid Recap: Purdue 74, Northwestern 48
Freshman guard Casey Harter attacks the basket versus Illinois defenders in their first matchup of the season on Jan. 14 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops 15th game of season versus Illinois
Paige Mott tries to keep the ball away from an Iowa player.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71
Freshman guard Casey Harter holds the ball on the perimeter against Wisconsin Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Wisconsin 43
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in