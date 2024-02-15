Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Johan Elverskog discusses the Uyghurs’ gradual transition to Buddhism over 1,000 years ago
February 15, 2024
Northwestern students find their perfect match in ‘Studio 22’s Live Dating Show’
February 15, 2024
Northwestern falls to Purdue in 15th double-digit loss of the season
February 15, 2024
Trending Stories
1
2563 Views
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
Jacob Wendler, Print Managing Editor • February 13, 2024
2
819 Views
Evanston approves agreement with Wilmette over Ryan Field impacts
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 13, 2024
3
776 Views
University revamps Rebuild Ryan Field website
Jessica Ma, Audience Engagement Editor • February 12, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Northwestern falls to Purdue in 15th double-digit loss of the season

Freshman+guard+Casey+Harter+goes+up+for+a+layup+in+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+28-point+loss+to+Purdue.
Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Freshman guard Casey Harter goes up for a layup in Northwestern’s 28-point loss to Purdue.
Audrey Pachuta, Reporter
February 15, 2024

After succumbing to its 14th double-digit loss of the season against in-state rival Illinois, Northwestern returned home to Welsh-Ryan Arena to host Purdue with hopes of securing a Valentine’s Day victory. 

Unfortunately for the Wildcats (8-16, 3-10, Big Ten), hopes dimmed early on, and they fell 74-48. 

Though the Boilermakers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) fared slightly better than NU in their non-conference slates, both teams entered Wednesday’s game with a dismal 3-9 record against Big Ten opponents. 

The Cats’ got off to a hauntingly familiar start, as early offensive woes plagued them yet again. The team still sought its first points four minutes into the matchup.

“How you start is how you’re gonna finish. If you start down 9-0 opposite then it’s not good,” senior guard Jasmine McWilliams said.

Two transition layups and a mid-distance jumper from junior guard Melannie Daley eventually put NU on the board, but the squad still found itself down by double digits for most of the first frame. 

At the end of the first quarter, graduate student guard Maggie Pina nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, but the ‘Cats remained behind 18-9 after the opening 10 minutes.

The second quarter brought little relief for coach Joe McKeown’s squad, outscored by a slightly greater margin than they had been in the first period.

With four minutes remaining in the second frame, the Boilermakers began a 27-0 run that lasted more than nine minutes. 

Daley attributed Purdue’s ability to score so many uncontested points to a lack of urgency on defense.

“We knew they could run in transition and I think at times we were more focused on rebounding or just not looking behind us to see who’s running,” Daley said.

At halftime, the hosts were trailing in nearly every statistical category, except turnovers, where they had 13 compared to Purdue’s 10.

Though the first half was rough, the third quarter proved the proverbial nail in the coffin for the ‘Cats. 

A rare 3-pointer from junior forward Caileigh Walsh ended Purdue’s streak of 27 unanswered points, but it wasn’t enough to garner any semblance of offensive momentum for NU. 

In the fourth quarter, the ‘Cats outscored the visitors 18-17, but the team’s deficit was still insurmountable.

One positive takeaway from Wednesday’s matchup was significant offensive contributions from traditional role players. On a quiet night from the starting five, 28 of the team’s 48 points came off the bench.

Due to illness on the team, four out of five of McKeown’s starters saw fewer minutes than their average, giving ample opportunity for players like McWilliams and freshman forward Crystal Wang to make substantial contributions. 

“We’re a program that’s built on player development,” McKeown said. That’s why we’ve been great over the years and we want that to continue.” 

Putting another blowout loss behind them, the ‘Cats will aim to find respite on a northern excursion this weekend. With Minnesota on a six-game losing skid, NU hopes to flip its own losing run and take down the Golden Gophers Sunday.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyPachuta

Related Stories:

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops 15th game of season versus Illinois

Rapid Recap: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Wisconsin 43
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
FlowersFlowers, a 2023 grant recipient, used Sustain Evanston to fund composting services for a year.
A year after receiving Sustain Evanston grants, local businesses reflect on sustainability efforts
Buie dribbles the ball forward as a player in a red jersey presses his hand against his face
Rapid Recap: Rutgers 63, Northwestern 60
Despite the TEAACH Act’s historical significance, teachers find it difficult to implement at ETHS.
In its second year, TEAACH Act faces implementation challenges at ETHS
The safety preparation resolution would mandate active shooter training for staff members and encourage the University to implement an in-person campus safety True Northwestern Dialogue, among other initiatives.
ASG Senate proposes major reforms to safety preparation on campus
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Buckner: Honoring Dr. Abbott by fighting for transgender care at Northwestern Student Health
Red brick building with glass windows and words that read, “Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Joseph E. Hill Education Center.”
D65 offers migrant assistance amid lack of city support, advocates say
More in Sports
Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli holds the ball in the post.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern readies to brave road trip to Rutgers without Berry
Freshman guard Casey Harter drives toward the basket.
Rapid Recap: Purdue 74, Northwestern 48
A baseball player prepares to swing a bat from behind their shoulder.
Baseball: Agarwal: Following several key coaching changes in the offseason, Northwestern is in the right direction entering 2024
Five Northwestern lacrosse players hug and celebrate while holding their lacrosse sticks.
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern chases ninth national title
Softball players in purple and white uniforms cheering.
Softball: Northwestern eyes return to Big Ten title game, NCAA Tournament
Fitzgerald is seeking more than $130 million in compensatory damages related to his termination last July.
Judge sets April 2025 trial date, encourages settlement in Pat Fitzgerald lawsuit
More in Women's Basketball
Freshman guard Casey Harter attacks the basket versus Illinois defenders in their first matchup of the season on Jan. 14 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops 15th game of season versus Illinois
Paige Mott tries to keep the ball away from an Iowa player.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 82, Northwestern 71
Freshman guard Casey Harter holds the ball on the perimeter against Wisconsin Sunday.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Wisconsin 43
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau drives the lane against Iowa Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops fifth consecutive contest in sell out against Caitlin Clark, No. 3 Iowa
Fans hold up signs for Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as she takes a postgame interview. Welsh-Ryan Arena sold out for Wednesdays matchup between Northwestern and the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark shatters scoring records before sellout Northwestern crowd
Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams drives inside against Iowa Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 3 Iowa 110, Northwestern 74
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in