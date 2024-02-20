Rapid Recap: Nebraska 75, Northwestern 50

Three days removed from its second consecutive 20-plus-point loss, Northwestern jetted off to the Cornhusker State for a Tuesday tilt against Nebraska.

The Wildcats (8-18, 3-12 Big Ten) got off to a strong start, trading threes with their opponents and securing the first points of the game.

After a subsequent seven-minute scoring drought, NU found itself in an early 13-point hole.

Despite a strong recovery effort to outscore their opponents in the second quarter, the ‘Cats were unable to surmount the early deficit and fell in blowout fashion.

In the third quarter, the hosts maintained their commanding lead by consistently driving to the rim and capitalizing on opportunities inside the paint.

The Cornhuskers solidified their victory in the final frame, with three players eclipsing double-digit scoring.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Nebraska.

1. First quarter shooting woes get out of hand

Forty-five seconds after tip off, graduate student guard Maggie Pina drained an open three that would become half of the team’s total output for the first quarter.

After the first ten minutes of play, NU was shooting 11.8% from the field on an absurd 2-of-17 shooting clip.

Pina had the team’s only six points.

In a lackluster first period showing, coach Joe McKeown’s squad failed to convert on 12 consecutive attempts, conceding a 16-0 Cornhusker run that spanned nearly seven minutes.

In a quarter marked by nearly equal turnovers and rebounds, Nebraska’s early advantage can be attributed to its ability to capitalize on field goal opportunities, a skill that NU struggled to match during the opening frame.

2. Defensive adjustments can’t make a dent

Despite halftime adjustments, the ‘Cats couldn’t keep up with the hosts’ versatile offense.

In the first half, the biggest culprit in NU’s double-digit deficit was the squad’s failure to defend the perimeter.

The Cornhuskers sank seven shots from beyond the arc on 15 attempts, consistently finding an open shooter through precise passing.

After halftime, NU revamped its defensive approach to curtail the Cornhuskers’ three-point conversions but were unable to halt Nebraska’s shooting prowess.

In the third quarter, the hosts attempted just one three, but they still extended the lead to 21 points, exhibiting dominant physicality in the paint and their adept scoring ability around any defensive configuration.

3. NU looks ahead towards final home stand

Following the loss to Nebraska, the ‘Cats will look ahead to their final three games of the season, including games against Michigan and No. 14 Indiana at home.

The Wolverines have dropped three of their last four contests, including a tight loss to Michigan State on Sunday.

In its final last home game this season, NU will face No. 14 Indiana, who will play Iowa before heading to Evanston.

