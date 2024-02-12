Captured: Lacrosse: ‘Cats power through home opener, win 18-15

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

After securing the program’s eighth national title last May, No. 1 Northwestern Lacrosse returned to Ryan Fieldhouse for its Saturday season opener against No. 5 Syracuse. The Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) jumped out to an 8-2 first-quarter advantage over the Orange (0-1, 0-0 ACC) and held on for an 18-15 victory. Despite Syracuse’s fourth-quarter comeback push drawing back within a goal, NU never relinquished its lead.

