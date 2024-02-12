A lacrosse player in a white and purple uniform and another in a blue and orange uniform run with lacrosse sticks as they chase a yellow ball in the air.
Micah Sandy/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Lacrosse: ‘Cats power through home opener, win 18-15

Byline photo of Micah Sandy
Micah Sandy, Digital Managing Editor
February 12, 2024

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

After securing the program’s eighth national title last May, No. 1 Northwestern Lacrosse returned to Ryan Fieldhouse for its Saturday season opener against No. 5 Syracuse. The Wildcats (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) jumped out to an 8-2 first-quarter advantage over the Orange (0-1, 0-0 ACC) and held on for an 18-15 victory. Despite Syracuse’s fourth-quarter comeback push drawing back within a goal, NU never relinquished its lead.

Junior defender Sammy White, wearing a white and purple uniform, runs with a lacrosse stick and ball as a referee and opponent wearing a blue and orange uniform trails behind.A lacrosse player in a white and purple uniform holding a lacrosse stick with a ball runs forward, surrounded by three opponents in blue and orange uniforms. In between the four players, a player in a white and purple uniform is sitting on the floor after falling.Junior midfielder Samantha Smith, wearing a white and purple uniform, runs forward with a lacrosse stick with the ball.Senior defender Carleigh Mahoney runs forward with a lacrosse stick and ball as an opponent in a blue and orange uniform runs to the side.Mahoney runs forward with a lacrosse stick and ball as opponents run behind.Graduate attacker Dylan Amonte runs forward with a lacrosse stick and the ball. Ahead are sixth-year attacker Izzy Scane and an opponent.Five Northwestern lacrosse players hug and celebrate while holding their lacrosse sticks.Scane looks forward before running, stick and ball in possession.Senior attacker Leah Holmes holds the stick and ball overhead, aiming to score a goal.A lacrosse player in a white uniform runs toward a teammate and two opponents in blue and orange uniforms.Graduate attacker Erin Coykendall runs with the stick and ball as an opponent in a blue and orange uniform attempts to block her path.Scane raises her lacrosse stick in celebration.A Northwestern lacrosse player runs after throwing a lacrosse stick in the air in celebration.Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor smiles and walks off the field while holding a lacrosse stick.

Email: [email protected] 

X: @TheMicahSandy

