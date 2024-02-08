Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern gears up for season opener against No. 5 Syracuse

A+lacrosse+player+cradles+the+ball+in+her+stick+and+runs+down+the+field.
Daily file photo by Seeger Gray
Junior defender Sammy White dashes downfield in last year’s NCAA Tournament matchup against Michigan. White set a goal for herself to become a Tewaaraton Finalist this season.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
February 8, 2024

Just under a year ago, two top-five foes faced off inside the JMA Wireless Dome on the season’s opening weekend. With a blank slate laid before them, the teams battled to a 16-15 firestorm, as the hosts came away with the matchup’s spoils.

Now, a similar script between perennial powerhouses No. 1 Northwestern and No. 5 Syracuse will unfold Saturday afternoon inside Ryan Fieldhouse. After clinching their first national crown since 2012 this past May, the Wildcats will kick off their 2024 campaign in front of a sellout crowd.

“You have to play the best to be the best,” junior defender Sammy White said. “Making sure we’re getting these outside competitions — obviously we play a really hard in conference schedule as well — but playing out of conference teams in the ACC and different conferences really helps us work on things.”

The first of eight nonconference opponents fresh off an NCAA Tournament bid, the Orange pack a potent attacking punch, combined with a nationally prominent high-pressure zone defensive scheme. 

For eight-time national champion coach Kelly Amonte Hiller, Syracuse presents an early test for a Wildcat squad still finding its identity.

“Syracuse is an unreal program. We have a storied history against them, playing tight games in the Final Four, having tight games in the regular season — they’re always well coached,” Amonte Hiller said. “They have a great history of bringing unbelievable talent and competing at the highest level, so it’s really a privilege to play them.”

NU returns many key offensive cogs from its national title run, including reigning Tewaraaton winner and graduate student attacker Izzy Scane, Tewaraaton finalist and graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall, graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte and sophomore attacker Madison Taylor.

After featuring in a prominent role during her team’s late January preseason exhibition against Stanford, senior attacker Leah Holmes will likely slot into what was attacker Hailey Rhatigan’s role last season.

Amonte Hiller said the senior showed plenty of flashes in fall ball and continues to gain confidence.

“Leah really took the offseason and worked on her mindset and mental approach to the game,” Amonte Hiller said. “It’s really cool to see the confidence she’s gained throughout the fall up until now. … She’s trying to be creative, which is an asset of her’s — and we’re trying to embrace her in that role.”

Defensively, the ‘Cats return their cage commander in graduate student goalkeeper Molly Laliberty, alongside the bulk of last season’s core unit. Although defender Allie Berkery departed the program for graduation, NU’s remaining defensive starters all returned.

Laliberty said she’s especially grateful to be back in Evanston for her sixth collegiate lacrosse season. With Division III transfer rules, the former Tufts netminder was granted two years of eligibility when she departed the Jumbos. 

“It’s really just a gift to be back and get to keep playing this amazing game with these amazing people,” Laliberty said. “In terms of what I’m looking forward to, it’s just continuing to embrace that and have fun every single day I’m out on the turf with them.”

Although the ‘Cats dropped their lone defeat to the Orange last year, Amonte Hiller said the new season comes with a blank slate, and avenging a loss is at the front of the team’s mind.

Facing Emma Ward

While Syracuse’s attacking stalwart and two-time Tewaaraton finalist Meaghan Tyrell won’t be lining up against NU’s defense, the visitors still possess significant star power across their lineups. Perhaps none shine brighter than Syracuse attacker Emma Ward.

The All-American talent tallied 94 points in 2023, compiling the nation’s third best assist mark (56). A natural feeder with an eye for trickery, the dark horse Tewaaraton contender will likely keep the ‘Cats on high alert Saturday.

“She is a phenomenal talent — skill-wise, second to none,” Amonte Hiller said. “She can dodge and feed just equally as well. And, she is really powerful. … Her shot is like a cannon.”

In last February’s game against NU, Ward nabbed two goals and three assists, helping her team mount a first-half lead that separated the sides just enough for the Orange to prevail by the finest of margins.

With heaps of danger surrounding Syracuse’s senior star, the hosts know they can’t switch off defensively, White said.

“She’s a great feeder, so just making sure that we get on her hands and don’t give her the ability to make those feeds is really important,” White said. “Being tight on the cutters, too, because they’re a really good cutting team — they’re really able to move the ball quickly.”

Laliberty emphasized Ward’s talent, but she said the best answer for a dynamic attack like Syracuse’s is for the ‘Cats to stick to their guns.

“It’s just about going out there and playing our defense, trusting each other, sticking to the plan,” Laliberty said. “The best defense we can play is Northwestern lacrosse.”

White looks to build on championship legacy

After securing the national championship’s most valuable player award alongside the collegiate game’s ultimate team prize, White immediately set her sights on the next season.

However, she sustained an achilles injury that sidelined her for fall ball’s duration. Returning home to Baltimore County, Maryland, White attacked her rehab process with True Sports Physical Therapy’s regional director Austin Colish.

“It was definitely very difficult — that’s the most (substantial) injury I’ve had,” White said. “I went back home, cranked out some really hard rehab like three times a day, really grinded to get back. … Every time I step on the field, I’m just really happy to be back.”

A youth club  coach with Sky Walkers Lacrosse during the summers, White adopted a coach-esque role throughout her team’s fall slate. She said she’s done whatever she could to help her defensive colleagues from the bench.

Now, back on the turf, White said she wants to become a more vocal leader throughout her junior season.

“I’m really trying to take on a leadership role, making sure I’m communicating every time the ball comes to our end,” White said. “I know that I am a leader out there, but just making sure that I’m trying to help everyone around me — while also helping myself — is going to help the team in general.”

Amonte Hiller shifted White to defense from midfield midway through her team’s comeback victory over Boston College last year. The switch immediately paid dividends, as NU’s defense seemed to gain strength with each passing game.

The veteran tactician said White’s confidence soared down the stretch during her sophomore season, and she expects her to play a pivotal role once again.

“We moved her around a little bit positionally, and towards the middle of the season, she gained a ton of confidence,” Amonte Hiller said. “I’m really excited to see this defense as a whole.”

The All American defender said she isn’t satisfied with her current accolades and sets high goals for herself to strive for greatness. 

With the season’s opening draw imminent, White is chasing collegiate lacrosse’s highest honor. 

“I would like to be in the top-five Tewaaraton, especially (with) Izzy and Erin being in it last year —and there was no defender in it,” White said. “Obviously, it’s really hard to be a defender in that sort of realm, but I think I’m able to do it. I just have to keep pushing myself, and I play against the best attackers every day.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n

