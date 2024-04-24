Subscribe
Lacrosse: No. 1 Northwestern earns seven All-Big Ten honors

Sophomore+attacker+Madison+Taylor+gears+up+for+No.+1+Northwestern%E2%80%99s+late-March+game+against+Rutgers.+Seven+Wildcats+earned+spots+on+All-Big+Ten+teams+Wednesday.
Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Sophomore attacker Madison Taylor gears up for No. 1 Northwestern’s late-March game against Rutgers. Seven Wildcats earned spots on All-Big Ten teams Wednesday.
Jake Epstein, Print Managing Editor
April 24, 2024

Three days after securing its third regular season Big Ten title in four seasons, coach Kelly Amonte Hiller’s squad was especially well represented in Wednesday’s all-conference honors. No. 1 Northwestern had seven honorees, tying for the second most in the league behind No. 7 Maryland.

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane and sophomore attacker Madison Taylor both nabbed unanimous first-team selections. Scane scored a conference-high 4.27 goals per game, while Taylor — the first sophomore to earn a unanimous selection since 2021 — tallied a Big Ten-best 5.53 points per game.

Three Wildcats joined Scane and Taylor on the first team: Junior midfielder Samantha Smith, graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall and senior defender Kendall Halpern.

Smith pulled down 86 draw controls in 15 games, Coykendall recorded the second most assists in the Big Ten (41) and Halpern spearheaded NU’s stout defensive unit.

Senior defender Carleigh Mahoney and junior defender Sammy White earned second-team all-conference honors. Both defenders missed the team’s lone conference loss at Penn State due to injury.

Earning a spot on the sportsmanship team, senior midfielder Hannah Johnson has proved her impact beyond the field. The senior organized clothing drives alongside softball’s Kansas Robinson to support unhoused people and migrant children.

League individual honors will be announced next week, and several ’Cats will likely be in play for these awards. NU will return to Martin Stadium for a Big Ten semifinal against the winner of No. 5 Michigan and No. 15 Johns Hopkins May 2.

Email: [email protected]

X: @jakeepste1n

