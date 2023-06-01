Lacrosse: Izzy Scane wins 2023 women’s Tewaaraton Award

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane speaks to the media after winning the national championship. Scane took home the 2023 women’s Tewaaraton Award on Thursday.

After winning the 2023 women’s Tewaaraton Award Thursday night, graduate student attacker Izzy Scane will return from the nation’s capital with another piece of hardware, honoring her as the top player in women’s collegiate lacrosse.

Scane is the fourth Northwestern player to earn the award, and the first since former Wildcat attacker Shannon Smith in 2011.

Scane earned finalist honors in 2021 after posting a then-career high of 98 goals and 124 points, and expectations soared sky-high for her senior campaign. However, a knee-injury sustained in a fall-ball game in November of 2021 against Notre Dame derailed the scoring sensation, causing Scane to miss the entire 2022 season.

But, Scane not only returned to her pre-injury form — she eclipsed her elite numbers, scoring 99 goals and 134 points to lead her team to its first national title since 2012.

The attacker made an immediate statement of her intent to dominate, scoring five goals against Syracuse in her return on Feb. 11. She immediately one-upped that performance, tallying 10 goals and two assists just five days later against Notre Dame.

Although Scane appeared to cool-off with a one-goal display against Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Tewaaraton winner turned it up a notch when it mattered most, registering 10 points against Loyola Maryland to punch a ticket to the Final Four in Cary, North Carolina.

With a lasting legacy at stake, Scane carved up Denver’s No. 1 scoring defense for six goals and two assists to send NU to the national championship. There, she delivered four goals and two assists versus Boston College, helping her team break its 11-year title drought.

Despite her individual impact and accolades, Scane said she credits her success to her teammates.

“I might be the one finishing the shots, but (my teammates) are just absolutely phenomenal players that work very hard for me to be in the position I’m in,” Scane said after winning the national championship.

With Scane confirmed to return for the 2024 season, and Tewaaraton finalist and senior attacker Erin Coykendall’s decision up in the air, the Cats will look to repeat their efforts and win a second consecutive championship in Cary next year.

