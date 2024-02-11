Senior defender Kendall Halpern walking in between plays.
Francesco Thorik-Saboia/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Women’s Lacrosse: Northwestern dismantles Syracuse 18-15

Francesco Thorik-Saboia, Assistant Photo Editor
February 11, 2024

Northwestern started off the season by narrowly beating Syracuse 18-15 at Ryan Fieldhouse Saturday. Graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall and sophomore attacker Madison Taylor were the Wildcats’(1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) lead scorers with four goals each. Coykendall had the most points with a total of eight and Taylor led the game in draw controls, getting six out of the Cats’ 24. Their next game will be against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

Senior attacker Leah Holmes runs out from behind the net, holding a lacrosse stick.The Northwestern Women’s Lacrosse team groups up for an offensive huddle.Graduate student attacker Dylan Amonte runs away from the camera.Graduate student defender Hannah Gillespie stands next to Syracuse attacker Emma Ward in between plays.Amonte stands with her hands on her hips in between plays.Coykendall runs away from the camera, holding a lacrosse stick.Holmes stands holding her lacrosse stick in between plays.Graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank stands holding her lacrosse stick in between plays.Frank stands, facing away from the camera.Sixth year attacker Izzy Scane throws her lacrosse stick down after scoring a goal. Scane’s teammates run up to her, appearing happy.A lacrosse ball sits on the turf.

Email: [email protected]

X: @FrancescoThorik

