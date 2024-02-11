Captured: Women’s Lacrosse: Northwestern dismantles Syracuse 18-15

Northwestern started off the season by narrowly beating Syracuse 18-15 at Ryan Fieldhouse Saturday. Graduate student attacker Erin Coykendall and sophomore attacker Madison Taylor were the Wildcats’(1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) lead scorers with four goals each. Coykendall had the most points with a total of eight and Taylor led the game in draw controls, getting six out of the Cats’ 24. Their next game will be against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

Email: [email protected]

X: @FrancescoThorik

