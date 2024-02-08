Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern crushes Nebraska 80-68

Coming back from two consecutive losses, the Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) last night. Graduate student guards Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg put up a combined 40 points to bring the ‘Cats to victory. Their next game will be against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday.





Email: [email protected]

X: @FrancescoThorik

