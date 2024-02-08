Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer stands at the edge of the court in between plays.
Francesco Thorik-Saboia/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern crushes Nebraska 80-68

Francesco Thorik-Saboia, Assistant Photo Editor
February 8, 2024

Coming back from two consecutive losses, the Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) last night. Graduate student guards Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg put up a combined 40 points to bring the ‘Cats to victory. Their next game will be against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Sunday.

Senior center Matthew Nicholson attempts to dunk past opposing players.Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli defends guard Keisei Tominaga.Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli drives toward the basket.Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli prepares for a mid-range shot.Senior guard Ty Berry performs a mid-range shot in front of Nebraska forward Josiah Allick.Ty Berry drives against Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg.Brooks Barnhizer prepares to catch the ball near the basket.Northwestern’s Boo Buie pushes past a double team effort by Nebraska forwards Rienk Mast and Juwan Gary.Sophomore forward Nick Martinelli dribbles past two opposing players.Northwestern’s Boo Buie stands near the court’s free throw line, looking away from the camera.

