Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Minnesota 75, Northwestern 66 (OT)
February 3, 2024
Letter calls on Students Publishing Company to drop criminal complaint against two students connected with imitated copies of The Daily
February 2, 2024
Evanston History Center hosts presentation on Black medical professionals
February 2, 2024
Trending Stories
1
10287 Views
‘A mortal attack by a neighboring city’: Wilmette residents urge litigation against Evanston, challenge Ryan Field rebuild
Beatrice Villaflor, Assistant Illustrations Editor • January 31, 2024
2
1709 Views
Gallery: Last glimpse at nearly century-old Ryan Field before demolition
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • February 1, 2024
3
1335 Views
A budding South Evanston business venture combines bakery, dispensary
Saul Pink, Data Visualizations Editor • January 30, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: Minnesota 75, Northwestern 66 (OT)

Senior+center+Matthew+Nicholson+slams+home+a+dunk.
Daily file photo by Alyce Brown
Senior center Matthew Nicholson slams home a dunk.
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor
February 3, 2024

Four days after Northwestern’s siege of No. 2 Purdue fell a shot short, as graduate student guard Boo Buie’s potential game winner ricocheted off the rim, coach Chris Collins’ squad regrouped for a northern clash at Minnesota Saturday.

Wednesday’s overtime defeat took a physical and emotional toll on the visitors. Collins received an ejection in the game’s final seconds, and the Big Ten publicly reprimanded him Friday. Though time heals all wounds, Collins and company entered Williams Arena in need of a bounceback victory.

While the Wildcats (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) appeared en route to a vital road win, they fell in overtime against the Golden Gophers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten).

Three minutes and six seconds into the contest, Senior guard Ty Berry extended his scorching shooting stretch, draining a 3-pointer to hand the ‘Cats their first lead of the game. From there, NU entered a three-plus-minute scoring lull, until junior guard Brooks Barnhizer broke the cold streak on a corner trey.

Once the under 12-timeout struck, the ‘Cats had soared out in front to a 14-8 advantage, rendering Minnesota ice-cold from the field. However, the Golden Gophers then launched a 7-0 run to recapture the lead.

NU stormed back in front, courtesy of a quickfire offensive flurry. With less than four minutes left in the frame, Berry cashed his second triple of the afternoon to extend his team’s advantage to double digits.

However, the lead swiftly evaporated, as Minnesota guard Elijah Hawkins drilled a buzzer-beater from downtown to cap a 10-0 Golden Gopher response and knot the game at 27 apiece heading into halftime. 

Buie opened the second half with a pull-up 3-pointer, and the fifth-year phenom followed up his effort with a catch-and-shoot trey on the ensuing offensive possession. The ‘Cats fed off their veteran leader’s energy, building a nine-point advantage less than five minutes into the period.

While Minnesota guard Mike Mitchell Jr. capped a Golden Gopher advance that cut the lead to just one point, NU punched back to nab a 51-44 edge at the under-eight timeout. Carrying an eight-point lead with less than five minutes remaining, Collins’ group hit an untimely cold stretch, and coach Ben Johnson’s team rose to meet the moment’s magnitude.

With both teams unable to land the final blow in regulation, the hosts ultimately prevailed over the ‘Cats in overtime.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s overtime loss to Minnesota.

  1. Early turnovers sputter momentum

For a team that prides itself on limited miscues, the ‘Cats began Saturday’s game with turnovers on back-to-back possessions. While NU appeared to clean up its effort in the next few minutes, possessional issues once again arose to the tune of 12 first-half turnovers.

Apart from Barnhizer, every member of the starting five tallied at least one turnover in the half’s opening 15 minutes. Senior center Matthew Nicholson picked up two early fouls and two turnovers to boot.

Although the ‘Cats compiled seven turnovers by the under-four timeout, the Golden Gophers failed to take full advantage of the visiting missteps, nabbing just seven points off turnovers at this juncture.

But NU’s inability to build sustained momentum came back to haunt the visitors, and Collins’ group certainly wished it had a few first-half possessions back once the final buzzer sounded.

  1. Late first-half flameout leaves matchup in the balance

After the ‘Cats went wire-to-wire in Mackey Arena due in large part to their outside shooting, Collins stuck to his guns against Minnesota. The 3-pointers were dropping, and the Golden Gophers looked ill-fit to match NU’s offensive prowess.

Then, Minnesota caught fire on the offensive end and locked down defensively. Holding NU scoreless for the final 3 minutes and 46 seconds, Johnson’s squad appeared several steps ahead of its opponent. 

In an almost inexplicable collapse, the ‘Cats combined turnovers with missed shots and late rotations to nullify their early production. They’d gone toe-to-toe with a national power just four days before — now a team in the conference’s lower half was taking it to NU.

From a 27-17 margin that appeared certain to grow, the ‘Cats found themselves in a 27-27 rock fight after 20 minutes of hoops.

  1. Road problems persist

Although NU appeared to have the upper hand for much of the second half, the ‘Cats faced yet another road test that would be decided in the closing moments. Though Collins’ group has found a flurry of home luck — road results haven’t been on their side.

Entering the final minute and six seconds up one point, NU failed to close out another tight road clash — before stumbling in overtime. Saturday’s defeat marked the first consecutive losses for the ‘Cats this season.

Now, success at Welsh-Ryan Arena —with a home test this Wednesday night against Nebraska — is ever more essential.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jakeepste1n 

Related Stories:

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern engages in physical battle in OT loss to No. 2 Purdue

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gives No. 2 Purdue all it can handle in 105-96 overtime loss

Rapid Recap: No. 2 Purdue 105, Northwestern 96 (OT)
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
The letter refers to charges brought against two NU students for theft of advertising services in relation to tampering with the Oct. 23, 2023, issue of The Daily.
Letter calls on Students Publishing Company to drop criminal complaint against two students connected with imitated copies of The Daily
Craven, who works at the Second Baptist Church of Evanston, said she began researching the Black medical professionals in Evanston after noticing a name missing from an article about early Black medical and dental school graduates forwarded to her by a colleague.
Evanston History Center hosts presentation on Black medical professionals
A demonstrator holds a poster at a November NUGW rally. The graduate workers’ union has now reached tentative agreements on 29 of its 33 proposed articles.
NUGW reaches five tentative agreements with admin amidst looming strike
Casey Harter, in white uniform, tries to get around Caitlin Clark, in black and yellow uniform.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Iowa dominates Northwestern, 110-74
Karisa Chiu won the Sejong Cultural Society Violin Competition in 2015.
Sejong Cultural Society highlights Korean culture in 20th Anniversary Concert
Both local school districts are collaborating with the Evanston Police Department for their emergency responses.
City-School Liaison Committee discusses emergency preparedness, wraparound strategies
More in Men's Basketball
Senior guard Ty Berry jumps to block Purdue guard Lance Jones’ pass attempt. Berry collected a season-high six 3-point makes on Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern engages in physical battle in OT loss to No. 2 Purdue
Senior guard Ty Berry contests Purdue guard Lance Jones’ jumper. Berry poured in 25 points against the Boilermakers Wednesday.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern gives No. 2 Purdue all it can handle in 105-96 overtime loss
Graduate student guard Boo Buie surveys his options at the perimeter against Purdue Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 2 Purdue 105, Northwestern 96 (OT)
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week
Northwestern’s defense gets set against Ohio State forward Jamison Battle.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s suffocating defense catalyzes blowout 83-58 victory over Ohio State
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg dribbles on the offensive end. Langborg poured in 14 first-half points against Ohio State Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: Langborg’s two-way command fuels Northwestern’s Ohio State blowout
More in Sports
Sophomore guard Caroline Lau drives the lane against Iowa Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern drops fifth consecutive contest in sell out against Caitlin Clark, No. 3 Iowa
Fans hold up signs for Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as she takes a postgame interview. Welsh-Ryan Arena sold out for Wednesdays matchup between Northwestern and the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark shatters scoring records before sellout Northwestern crowd
Senior guard Jasmine McWilliams drives inside against Iowa Wednesday.
Rapid Recap: No. 3 Iowa 110, Northwestern 74
Redshirt senior 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley aims to score a takedown in Friday’s matchup against No. 6 Nebraska.
Wrestling: Northwestern falls to No. 6 Nebraska and No. 3 Iowa over 3-point weekend
Freshman Greyson Casey playing against Louisville on Jan. 21, where he picked up his first college singles win at Combe Tennis Center.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results at ITA Kickoff Tournament
Junior midfielder Samantha Smith attempts a draw during last season’s NCAA Tournament game against Michigan. She is primed to return as Northwestern’s primary draw taker this season.
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in