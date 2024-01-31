Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
ASG Senators propose resolutions to protect student mental health, honor indigenous communities and limit environmental impact on campus
January 31, 2024
Biss talks hard ‘judgment calls’ as mayor with ASG senators
January 31, 2024
Black History Month programming on campus centers Black wellness, community
January 31, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1863 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
943 Views
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 28, 2024
3
613 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Rapid Recap: No. 2 Purdue 105, Northwestern 96 (OT)

Graduate+student+guard+Boo+Buie+surveys+his+options+at+the+perimeter+against+Purdue+Wednesday.
Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer
Graduate student guard Boo Buie surveys his options at the perimeter against Purdue Wednesday.
Aayushya Agarwal, Senior Staffer
January 31, 2024

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Looking to send scintillating shockwaves across the nation, Northwestern traveled to No. 2 Purdue Wednesday in search of its third consecutive victory against the hosts.

The Wildcats took the past two contests in Evanston and hoped the venue change didn’t scathe their upset effort.

From the tip, NU struggled offensively, while the Boilermakers scored the opening five points. 

Senior guard Ty Berry’s 3-pointer opened the scoring for the visitors. After the ‘Cats faced a 9-3 deficit, Berry’s pair of makes from beyond the arc trimmed NU’s deficit to two points midway through the first frame. 

As both offenses exchanged baskets, junior guard Brooks Barnhizer’s driving layup gave NU its first lead of the evening. Minutes later, graduate student guard Boo Buie capped a 10-3 ‘Cats scoring run and gave the visitors a 23-19 advantage.

Facing their first deficit, the Boilermakers countered with a 19-4 scoring run, causing NU to face an 11 point deficit.

With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Buie poured in a pullup trey to help the ‘Cats respond with a 7-0 run of their own, but NU entered the intermission down 47-39. 

Out of the locker room, the ‘Cats scored the first five points of the second frame\. Minutes later, Barnhizer’s steal and layup capped a 9-3 NU run to reclaim the visiting lead. 

Both teams exchanged one-point leads in the ensuing minutes. Senior center Matthew Nicholson’s dunk and Berry’s step back three extended the ‘Cats lead to three points with seven minutes to play.

Buie’s off-balanced 3-pointer and Barnhizer’s layup extended NU’s lead to five with less than three minutes remaining. With the teams knotted at 81, Buie missed a potential game-winning shot, sending the game to overtime. 

Failing to contain Boilermaker center Zach Edey during the extra period, the ‘Cats suffered a heartbreaking road defeat. 

Here are three takeaways from NU’s overtime loss to Purdue. 

1. Berry’s initial scoring burst lifts ‘Cats offensively

After eclipsing double figures in a third consecutive game Saturday, Berry picked up right where he left off against the Boilermakers.

The senior guard helped NU tick the scoreboard as the Boilermakers went on initial scoring runs. Canning a pair of 3-pointers, Berry tallied the ‘Cats first six points. 

Shooting at a 4-of-5 clip from beyond the arc, Berry’s 14 points led all first-half scorers

Over the second frame, Berry continued to stay hot from deep, nailing a pair of threes. By the end of the contest, the senior guard shot 6-of-9 from deep and recorded 25 points. 

2. First half foul trouble plagues ‘Cats 

As the ‘Cats attempted to claw back from a double digit deficit, they quickly struggled with foul trouble.

Matching up against reigning national player of the year, NU struggled to rebound without committing fouls against the Boilermaker center. As a result, the visitors committed eleven first half fouls, allowing for Purdue to attempt 13 shots from the charity stripe. 

With Nicholson committing two first half fouls and limited to a mere eight minutes during the first frame, Collins slotted in graduate student forward Blake Preston, sophomore forward Luke Hunger and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli to match up against Purdue’s frontcourt. 

3. Buie’s offensive prowess keeps NU within striking distance

After Berry’s initial scoring burst, Buie picked up the scoring slack to keep NU within striking distance over the first frame’s final minutes. 

The graduate student guard canned eight points in the final four minutes of the first half, trading blows with the Boilermakers offense as the ‘Cats deficit increased. By the intermission, Buie tallied 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep. 

Out of the locker room, NU’s All-Big Ten playmaker continued to lead the offense. Canning a pair of 3-pointers, Buie reclaimed the lead for the visitors midway through the second frame. 

By the end of regulation, Buie had tallied a team-high 25 points, shooting at an unconscious 7-of-10 clip beyond the arc. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @aayushyagarwal7

Related Stories: 

Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s suffocating defense catalyzes blowout 83-58 victory over Ohio State

Men’s Basketball: Langborg’s two-way command fuels Northwestern’s Ohio State blowout
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
DeLeon: Straight women in Gay Disneyland
DeLeon: Straight women in Gay Disneyland
People sing and mosh in an outdoor concert venue.
Mayfest Productions announces “Camp Dillo” theme for Dillo Day 52
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Ergil: Writing a letter doesn’t have to be a formal event
Shakman Hurd said one of EJP’s first priorities is scheduling a listening session with NU’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine to coordinate support.
NU faculty, staff, librarians, graduate students form Educators for Justice in Palestine chapter
VPAC members met Tuesday to discuss election-year plans for voter mobilization.
Voter Participation Action Coalition discusses election-year updates and mobilization strategy
University of Wisconsin-Madison philosophy Prof. Annette Zimmermann said it would not be beneficial to pause AI deployment in the U.S. because it would harm competition with foreign adversaries.
Cognitive Science Program hosts panel on effects of AI in politics
More in Men's Basketball
Buie, in a white basketball uniform, celebrates and holds his hands up in the air.
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week
Northwestern’s defense gets set against Ohio State forward Jamison Battle.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern’s suffocating defense catalyzes blowout 83-58 victory over Ohio State
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg dribbles on the offensive end. Langborg poured in 14 first-half points against Ohio State Saturday.
Men’s Basketball: Langborg’s two-way command fuels Northwestern’s Ohio State blowout
Graduate student guard Boo Buie dribbles the ball against Ohio State. Buie scored 19 points Saturday night.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 83, Ohio State 58
Junior guard Brooks Barnhizer dribbles the ball.
Men’s Basketball: Barnhizer, Berry shine in second half, propel Northwestern past No. 10 Illinois in overtime thriller
Coleman Hawkins, wearing an orange uniform, reaches out across Buie’s arm as Buie puts up a shot.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern survives in 96-91 OT thriller against No. 10 Illinois
More in Sports
Redshirt senior 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley aims to score a takedown in Friday’s matchup against No. 6 Nebraska.
Wrestling: Northwestern falls to No. 6 Nebraska and No. 3 Iowa over 3-point weekend
Freshman Greyson Casey playing against Louisville on Jan. 21, where he picked up his first college singles win at Combe Tennis Center.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern splits results at ITA Kickoff Tournament
Junior midfielder Samantha Smith attempts a draw during last season’s NCAA Tournament game against Michigan. She is primed to return as Northwestern’s primary draw taker this season.
Lacrosse: Northwestern takes on Stanford in preseason exhibition
Four tennis players shake hands over the net. Two of them wear black, and the other two wear white and green.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern swept by Texas A&M but edges out Rice in ITA Kickoff Weekend
Athletes in white shirts run on a cross country course.
Cross Country: Ava Earl and Skye Ellis star at UW and Blue Demon Invitationals
One fencer crouches to hit another fencer in a large room with a curved roof.
Fencing: No. 15 Northwestern upsets No. 2 Notre Dame at DeCicco Duals
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in