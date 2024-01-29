Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week

After leading his team to two statement victories over then-No. 10 Illinois and Ohio State, graduate student guard Boo Buie has been named Big Ten Player of the Week.

During the two-game stretch, Buie averaged a conference-best 24 points and recorded 6 assists per game.

Buie was the leading scorer in both of Northwestern’s contests last week. The All-Big Ten playmaker was pivotal in Wednesday’s victory over the Fighting Illini, pouring in 29 points on a 12-of-25 shooting clip, while recording three steals.

Despite recording just four first-half points in Saturday’s win over the Buckeyes, Buie tallied 15 points in the second frame, allowing NU to cruise to a 25-point victory.

This is Buie’s second conference player of the week nod this season — and the fourth of his collegiate career. The Albany, N.Y., native last won conference player of the week on Dec. 5 after pushing NU past reigning national player of the year Zach Edey and then-No. 1 Purdue.

Buie is the first Wildcat to win the award twice in the same season since Drew Crawford back in the 2011-2012 season. He is only ten points away from surpassing Crawford for second in scoring in program history.

In addition to this title, Buie was named a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award for the second consecutive year Monday.

Buie will suit up next in Mackey Arena, where the ‘Cats will square off against No. 2 Purdue Wednesday.

