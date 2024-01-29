184-pounder Troy Fisher, wearing a purple singlet, loses wrist control to his opponent, wearing a black singlet.
Bettina Sánchez Córdova/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Iowa dominates Northwestern in Saturday Wrestling match

Bettina Sánchez Córdova, Design Editor
January 29, 2024

Welcome to The Daily's photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily's photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community.

Northwestern fell 46-0 to No. 3 Iowa Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten header hosted in Welsh-Ryan Arena.

165-pounder Maxx Mayfield, wearing a purple singlet, attempts a takedown against his opponent, wearing a black singlet.133-pounder Patrick Adams, wearing a purple singlet, defends against a takedown attempt from his opponent, wearing black, who has control of his left leg.133-pounder Patrick Adams lies on the mat as his opponent attempts a pinning combination.133-pounder Patrick Adams attempts a seatbelt whizzer as his opponent drives him towards the mat.149-pounder Aiden Vandenbush falls to his back as his opponent lands a takedown and attempts a pin.133-pounder Patrick Adams drives a shot forward as his opponent sprawls and wraps his arms around him.165-pounder Maxx Mayfield hand fight in a neutral position.

Email: [email protected]

