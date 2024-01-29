Captured: Iowa dominates Northwestern in Saturday Wrestling match

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern fell 46-0 to No. 3 Iowa Sunday afternoon in the Big Ten header hosted in Welsh-Ryan Arena.





Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Wrestling: Northwestern falls to No. 6 Nebraska and No. 3 Iowa over 3-point weekend

— Wrestling: Northwestern falls 29-15 to Maryland in Big Ten opener

— Wrestling: Northwestern takes two titles and nine podium finishes at Michigan State Open