Wrestling: Northwestern falls to No. 6 Nebraska and No. 3 Iowa over 3-point weekend

Black and purple mats returned to Welsh-Ryan Arena for Northwestern’s first two wrestling home dual meets Friday and Sunday.

Despite their return home, the Wildcats (0-4, 0-3 Big Ten) tallied just three team points in both matches.

In a lopsided weekend slate, NU fell to No. 6 Nebraska 39-3 and No. 3 Iowa 46-0.

Redshirt senior 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley shone at Friday’s bout against the Cornhuskers (9-1, 4-1 Big Ten), the only wrestler to win his bout.

Chumbley and opponent Ethan Stiles warded each other off with only an escape from Chumbley against a takedown from Stiles to end the first period at 3-1. Starting at the bottom, Chumbley effortlessly scored an escape before otherwise partaking in a no-score period and landing a takedown three in the third period.

Conceding just two Stiles’ escapes, Chumbley muscled his way to an 8-5 decision after one final takedown before the buzzer’s blare signaled the end of the bout and NU’s victories for the weekend.

Chumbley found himself in a tighter spot in Sunday’s bout against the Hawkeyes (10-0, 5,0 Big Ten). With a team score of 21-0 by the time Chumbley walked to the center, the fifth-year carried an attempt to repeat Friday’s history.

After a no-score first period, Chumbley and opponent Jared Franek nabbed escapes in the second and third periods, but no wrestler scored otherwise.

After tense hand-fighting seeped into sudden victory, Franek tallied a takedown that granted him a decision of three points against the Wildcats.

Chumbly said he would use the weekend’s experience to make a comeback.

“Anytime you lose a close match, especially overtime, it leaves a void of being hungry and kind of fuels you when it gets tough in practice,” Chumbley said. “You reflect back on them, you know, that cookie out of that cookie jar, per se.”

Coach Matt Storniolo expressed a need for increased defense while still emphasizing offensive importance.

For Storniolo, success begins with belief.

“We need to believe in our offense a little bit more and give ourselves more opportunities to score points off our own attacks,” he said. “It wasn’t for lack of effort, it’s just guys were evenly matched and nobody’s able to capitalize.”

Falling behind on pushing through opponents’ takedown defense and getting points on the board, the ‘Cats are currently on a four-match losing streak as they prepare for Friday’s road tilt against Wisconsin.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

Related Stories:

— Wrestling: Northwestern takes two titles and nine podium finishes at Michigan State Open

— Wrestling: Team to continue uphill climb this winter

— Captured: NU Wrestling remains undefeated at home after close match against Wisconsin