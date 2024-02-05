Wrestling: Winless Northwestern drops weekend matches to Wisconsin and Minnesota

Following a rough spell at home with a meager three team points on the board in two matches last week, Northwestern dropped Friday and Sunday’s matches against Wisconsin and No. 10 Minnesota, respectively.

The Wildcats (0-6, 0-5 Big Ten) nabbed three wins against the Badgers (8-4, 2-3 Big Ten) Friday but fell convincingly on the road.

Redshirt senior 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley tallied the first of three wins, taking the lead with two takedowns in the first period before leaping to a 20-5 technical fall against opponent and dual debutant Cody Goebel.

Redshirt sophomore 197-pounder Evan Bates also picked up a victory, duking it out through the second period to earn a 9-2 decision win with takedowns in the first and third periods.

Graduate 285-pounder Jack Jessen closed out the Wisconsin match with an 11-1 major decision, earning three near-fall points in the second period and landing a takedown three in the third period.

Those wins became a thing of the past two days later against the Golden Gophers (8-2, 3-2 Big Ten), when Minnesota landed a 39-0 victory and its first conference shutout since 2021.

With no dual victory on the board this season, the ‘Cats head to the home mats Friday in a Big Ten match-up against Purdue.

